Sarah Peterson's Design Portfolio

SSarah PetersonGRAPHIC DESIGNER
THIS IS HOME CAMPAIGN Coldwell Banker’s “ THIS IS HOME” ad series. DESIGN & COPYWRITING COPYWRITING COPYWRITING COPYWRITING
BRAND STUDIO FLYER Design and copywiritng for Century 21’s new brand studio tool.
BRAND STUDIO FLYER PAGE 2 Design and copywiritng for the Century 21 Flyer about the new brand studio tool.
ZAP CASE STUDY FLYER Flyer design highlighting a case study with Zap and a C21 office. CONVERT MORE LEADS WITH ZAP® ENGAGE...
ZAP CASE STUDY FLYER PAGE 2 Flyer design highlighting a case study with Zap and a C21 office.
BUSINESS BUILDER FLYER Copywiritng for the Century 21’s Business Builder tool.
BUSINESS BUILDER FLYER PAGE 2 Copywiritng for the Century 21’s Business Builder tool.
MULTI-PROPERTY FLYERS Flyers designed for multi-property ads to be used in an ad generating platform
AGENT POSTCARD Real estate agent postcard design concept for Coldwell Banker.
POSTCARD A save the date postcard designed for Coldwell Banker Real Estate Services charity golf event to benefit the Make...
AGENT ANNOUNCEMENT CARDS Agent Announcement cards and coordinating envelopes designed for Agents to Announce their recent ...
FLYER Flyer for a nationwide open house weekend for Jack Gaughen Realtor ERA. In an effort to motivate would be buyers to ...
EMAIL HEADERS Email headers created for upper management at Coldwell Banker Preferred.
MARKET SHARE CHARTS Flyers used to demonstrate Coldwell Banker’s Market Share in specific regions. Data, in whole or in pa...
DIGITAL COMMUNICATION VIA FACEBOOK WORKPLACE Video creation and copywriting about instagram #C21EXTRAORDINARYMOMENTS campa...
DIGITAL COMMUNICATION VIA FACEBOOK WORKPLACE Initial Copy about our Brand Studio tool update to Staff on Facebook Workplac...
DIGITAL COMMUNICATION VIA FACEBOOK WORKPLACE Initial Copy about our Brand Studio tool update to System members.
DIGITAL COMMUNICATION VIA FACEBOOK WORKPLACE Pre-launch post about Century 21’s brand studio. Created copy and image desig...
DIGITAL COMMUNICATION VIA FACEBOOK WORKPLACE Launch post about Century 21’s brand studio. Created copy and image design, I...
DIGITAL COMMUNICATION VIA FACEBOOK WORKPLACE Post about updated postcards. Image below post is a flashing gif.
DIGITAL COMMUNICATION VIA FACEBOOK WORKPLACE Teaser post about our new marketing campaigns in the Century 21 Business Buil...
DIGITAL COMMUNICATION VIA FACEBOOK WORKPLACE Post about reminding brokers to use our announcement templates, with a how-to...
DIGITAL COMMUNICATION VIA FACEBOOK WORKPLACE New Agent and office announcements post and accompanied flyer.
DIGITAL COMMUNICATION VIA INSTAGRAM Initial Instagram post inviting users to submit to our #C21EXTRAORDINARYMOMENTS campai...
DIGITAL COMMUNICATION VIA INSTAGRAM Follow-up Instagram post inviting users to submit to our #C21EXTRAORDINARYMOMENTS camp...
BLOG POST FOR COLDWELL BANKER Copywriting for blog post for Coldwell Banker. Get on your Feet! Gloria and Emilio Estefan’s...
Sarah Peterson's Design Portfolio

A collection of designs and copy created by graphic design professional Sarah Peterson.

Sarah Peterson's Design Portfolio

  1. 1. SSarah PetersonGRAPHIC DESIGNER
  2. 2. THIS IS HOME CAMPAIGN Coldwell Banker’s “ THIS IS HOME” ad series. DESIGN & COPYWRITING COPYWRITING COPYWRITING COPYWRITING
  3. 3. BRAND STUDIO FLYER Design and copywiritng for Century 21’s new brand studio tool.
  4. 4. BRAND STUDIO FLYER PAGE 2 Design and copywiritng for the Century 21 Flyer about the new brand studio tool.
  5. 5. ZAP CASE STUDY FLYER Flyer design highlighting a case study with Zap and a C21 office. CONVERT MORE LEADS WITH ZAP® ENGAGEMENT PLATFORM HELPED TURN COLD LEADS INTO HOT PROSPECTS CENTURY 21 Premiere Properties is a full-service real estate company proudly serving the Cleveland, OH metropolitan area. Owned by Annette Wilcox, the company currently has 70 agents and 3 operating offices offering services that include residential, commercial, property management, investment properties, and more. Prior to using the Zap platform, the CENTURY 21 Premiere Properties team did not have a comprehensive system in place for building and maintaining relationships with prospective clients. They also lacked a consistent method for reactivating and converting dormant leads, and spent too much time writing emails to contacts who were not ready to buy or sell. BACKGROUND CHALLENGE SM ZAP BENEFITS: Lead Nurturing Increased Productivity Automated Follow-Up
  6. 6. ZAP CASE STUDY FLYER PAGE 2 Flyer design highlighting a case study with Zap and a C21 office.
  7. 7. BUSINESS BUILDER FLYER Copywiritng for the Century 21’s Business Builder tool.
  8. 8. BUSINESS BUILDER FLYER PAGE 2 Copywiritng for the Century 21’s Business Builder tool.
  9. 9. MULTI-PROPERTY FLYERS Flyers designed for multi-property ads to be used in an ad generating platform
  10. 10. AGENT POSTCARD Real estate agent postcard design concept for Coldwell Banker.
  11. 11. POSTCARD A save the date postcard designed for Coldwell Banker Real Estate Services charity golf event to benefit the Make-A-Wish® Foundation. A copy of the official registration and financial information may be obtained from the Pennsylvania Department of State by calling toll-free, within Pennyslvania, 1-800-732-0999. Registration does not imply endorsement. If your property is listed with a real estate broker, please disregard. It is not our intention to solicit the offerings of other real estate brokers. We are happy to work with them and cooperate fully. Not intended to solicit currently listed property. ©2012 Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC. Coldwell Banker® is a registered trademark licensed to Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC. An Equal Opportunity Company. Equal Housing Opportunity. Owned and Operated by NRT LLC. REALTOR® Coldwell Banker Real Estate Services 9600 Perry Highway Suite 200 Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Save the Date! Coldwell Banker is happy to announce the third annual Golf Classic to benefit Make-A-Wish will be held on Monday, May 6 at Diamond Run Golf Club. We’re moving locations to give you an even better golf experience! Our 2012 golf classic raised over $70,000 for Make-A-Wish®, helping to grant local kids the experience of a lifetime. Thank you for being a part of our effort! Save the date, and look for your formal invitation soon. Or, contact us at 412-548-1229 or cbgolfclassic@pittsburghmoves.com to reserve your space today. Save the Date Coldwell Banker Golf Classic to Benefit Make-A-Wish® Monday, May 6, 2013 Diamond Run Golf Club
  12. 12. AGENT ANNOUNCEMENT CARDS Agent Announcement cards and coordinating envelopes designed for Agents to Announce their recent association with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage. Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage is proud to announce that David Kerr has joined the Short Hills Office. Please join us in wishing David continued success. Short Hills Office 545 Millburn Avenue Short Hills, NJ 07078 Office/Cell: (973) 250-8123 david.kerr@cbmoves.com ©2012 Coldwell Banker Real Estate Services LLC. Coldwell Banker® is a registered trademark licensed to Coldwell Banker Real Estate Services LLC. An Equal Opportunity Company. Equal Housing Opportunity. Owned and Operated by NRT LLC. DK The Best Just Got Better. David L. Kerr ColdwellBankerMoves.com Template #1: Announcement Panel Card with Photo Size: 5 x 7 Approximate Cost (includes envelopes): 100-$167 • 200-$182 • 250-$193 • 500-$266 • 750-$365 • 1,000-$440 Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage Short Hills Office 545 Millburn Avenue Short Hills, NJ 07078 Envelope Sample • Size: 7.25 w x 5.25 h
  13. 13. FLYER Flyer for a nationwide open house weekend for Jack Gaughen Realtor ERA. In an effort to motivate would be buyers to attend your open houses that weekend, Jack Gaughen Realtor® , ERA® will be giving away an iPad® to one lucky Open House attendee, companywide. President Barbara J. Schmidt will select one winner, on Thursday, April 25th and the winner will be notified by phone. All entries must be made on site, only one entry per open house. Sweepstakes instructions and details will be made available. Each agent will be responsible for making sure they have enough copies for the public at each of their open houses that weekend and returning sweepstakes entry to their admin by Tuesday, April 23rd. Open House Attendees- Chance to win an iPad® ! Celebrating 50 Years of Excellence 1963 - 2013 Register for the Nationwide Open House Weekend Saturday, April 20th and Sunday, April 21st ©2013 Jack Gaughen Realtor® ERA® – All rights reserved. Owned and Operated by NRT LLC.EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY Promotional Sweepstakes for Open House Attendees The Nationwide Open House weekend is organized by state and local Realtor® associations across the country and around the world. The goal is to help potential home buyers, who rely on open houses, to help them find the home of their dreams. Plan to be a part of the campaign, hosted by the Jack Gaughen Realtor® , ERA® and participating state and local REALTOR® associations on Saturday and Sunday, April 20-21. Sign Up Today!
  14. 14. EMAIL HEADERS Email headers created for upper management at Coldwell Banker Preferred.
  15. 15. MARKET SHARE CHARTS Flyers used to demonstrate Coldwell Banker’s Market Share in specific regions. Data, in whole or in part, is supplied by New Jersey MLS. New Jersey MLS is not responsible for accuracy. Data provided by New Jersey MLS may not reflect all the real estate in the market. Information reflects residential, condo/co-op/townhouse properties $999,000 and over. ©2011 Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC. Coldwell Banker® is a registered trademark licensed to Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC. An Equal Opportunity Company. Equal Housing Opportunity. Owned and Operated by NRT LLC. 1/1/10-12/31/10 Closed Transactions: Properties $999,000 and Over Coldwell Banker Leads in Bergen CountyColdwell Banker Leads in Bergen County Luxury property market 2010 Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage 203 132 66 49 38 36 27 25 Weichert Realtors Marron & Gildea Realty Tarvin Realtors Terrie O’Connor Realtors Remax RE Associates Special Properties Prominent Properties Sotheby’s 0 50 100 150 200 250 Data according to new listings taken in WPMLS area NAL from 3/1/13 – 3/31/13. Total listings taken equals 358. ©2013 Realogy Services Group LLC. All rights reserved. HomeBase and HomeBase Powered by Realogy are service marks of Realogy Services Group LLC and are used under license. Coldwell Banker® is a registered trademark licensed to Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC. An Equal Opportunity Company. Equal Housing Opportunity. Owned and Operated By NRT LLC. More home owners choose Coldwell Banker because they know we use innovative, exclusive technology to get their home sold. Ask your agent about these online marketing strategies and discover why more people know Coldwell Banker is The Place to Be when it comes to getting their home sold. 3 HomeBase inTouch 3 Mobile Web 3 Search Engine Optimization 3 Home Search Alert 3 Sell CB First 3 HomeBaseSM 3 Online Showing Report 3 Market Quest 3 Online Distribution Partners 3 Absorption Rate Calculator 3 Coldwell Banker On Location 1 Out Of 5 SellerS in nOrth Allegheny COunty ChOOSe COldwell BAnker EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY Cranberry Office 724-776-2900 PittsburghMoves.com/Cranberry Data according to new listings taken in WPMLS area BUT from 2/1/13 – 2/28/13. Total listings taken equals 136. ©2013 Realogy Services Group LLC. All rights reserved. HomeBase and HomeBase Powered by Realogy are service marks of Realogy Services Group LLC and are used under license. Coldwell Banker® is a registered trademark licensed to Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC. An Equal Opportunity Company. Equal Housing Opportunity. Owned and Operated By NRT LLC. EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY More HoMe SellerS in Butler County CHooSe Coldwell Banker More home owners choose Coldwell Banker because they know we use innovative, exclusive technology to get their home sold. Ask your agent about these online marketing strategies and discover why more people know Coldwell Banker is The Place to Be when it comes to getting their home sold. 3 HomeBase inTouch 3 Mobile Web 3 Search Engine Optimization 3 Home Search Alert 3 Sell CB First 3 HomeBaseSM 3 Online Showing Report 3 Market Quest 3 Online Distribution Partners 3 Absorption Rate Calculator 3 Coldwell Banker on Location Howard Hanna Northwood Prudential 18.38% 7.35% 21.32% 24.26% New Listings taken in Butler County Maureen Divers Sales Associate Coldwell Banker Real Estate Services Cranberry Office 724-776-2900 (Office) 724-719-1412 (Cell) PittsburghMoves.com/Maureen.Divers
  16. 16. DIGITAL COMMUNICATION VIA FACEBOOK WORKPLACE Video creation and copywriting about instagram #C21EXTRAORDINARYMOMENTS campaign.
  17. 17. DIGITAL COMMUNICATION VIA FACEBOOK WORKPLACE Initial Copy about our Brand Studio tool update to Staff on Facebook Workplace.
  18. 18. DIGITAL COMMUNICATION VIA FACEBOOK WORKPLACE Initial Copy about our Brand Studio tool update to System members.
  19. 19. DIGITAL COMMUNICATION VIA FACEBOOK WORKPLACE Pre-launch post about Century 21’s brand studio. Created copy and image design,
  20. 20. DIGITAL COMMUNICATION VIA FACEBOOK WORKPLACE Launch post about Century 21’s brand studio. Created copy and image design, Introducing the new CENTURY 21 Brand Studio! The Brand Studio platform just got a makeover! The site features a streamlined, modern design, im- proved functionality, and access to our professionally designed marketing templates and assets to help elevate your business. You can continue to create materials across different media types, allowing you to leverage our innova- tive national advertising campaigns at a local level. You can also continue to access your DBA logos in My Logos and browse our Asset Library of brand approved images. Site Highlights Include: Enhanced Navigation NEW:Office & Signage Templates Coming Soon: Brand Review function Refined search and filtering options Improved User Experience For your convenience we have added a series of training how-tos under the “Help” section on the main menu providing additional support. To get you started, here is how to on How To Build a General Tem- plate. If you encounter any issues, please contact the CENTURY 21® Help Desk at C21Support@realogy.com or call 877.221.2765. The help desk is learning the new functionality along with you, so we do ask for your patience during this launch period. We will be working diligently to assist you, but there may be some delays due to the initial call volume during this stage. Click here to access the Brand Studio Overview and promo flyer. Stay tuned for additional information and how-to’s about this revamped tool in the coming weeks! Explore the new brand studio today via 21Online.com.
  21. 21. DIGITAL COMMUNICATION VIA FACEBOOK WORKPLACE Post about updated postcards. Image below post is a flashing gif.
  22. 22. DIGITAL COMMUNICATION VIA FACEBOOK WORKPLACE Teaser post about our new marketing campaigns in the Century 21 Business Builder CRM via facebook workplace.
  23. 23. DIGITAL COMMUNICATION VIA FACEBOOK WORKPLACE Post about reminding brokers to use our announcement templates, with a how-to pow- erpoint.
  24. 24. DIGITAL COMMUNICATION VIA FACEBOOK WORKPLACE New Agent and office announcements post and accompanied flyer.
  25. 25. DIGITAL COMMUNICATION VIA INSTAGRAM Initial Instagram post inviting users to submit to our #C21EXTRAORDINARYMOMENTS campaign.
  26. 26. DIGITAL COMMUNICATION VIA INSTAGRAM Follow-up Instagram post inviting users to submit to our #C21EXTRAORDINARYMOMENTS campaign.
  27. 27. BLOG POST FOR COLDWELL BANKER Copywriting for blog post for Coldwell Banker. Get on your Feet! Gloria and Emilio Estefan’s tropical oasis has arrived on the market. This 3.6 acre Mediterranean-style estate has breathtaking views of Biscayne Bay and all the amenities of a 5-star resort. It’s just min- utes away from Miami, but you will never want to leave. Situated in the exclusive gated Gables Estates, privacy will never be a concern. As you arrive on the lot you are greeted by lush land- scaping and are instantly transported to another world. The proper- ty boasts a serene infinity pool and spa where you can relax all day surrounded by palm trees. After you are done with your dip, you can stroll over to the private beach and boat dock where you can take in the sunset over the Miami skyline. An entertainer’s delight, this nine bedroom, ten bath mansion also has a tennis court, gym, game room, guest house, nanny’s quarters and did I mention a 1,500 bottle wine room? There are so many outdoor spaces throughout the home your guests will have trouble picking just one spot to congregate. When you finally decide, you can enjoy each other’s company and dine al fresco complete with ocean views. When the day turns into a cool south Florida night, (it happens!) you and your guests can surround the fire pit and ex- change stories, toast marshmallows, or do whatever your heart de- sires. After an amazing day in the sun, you will be able to further unwind surrounded by the elegant interiors and fine craftsmanship of this palatial mansion. The sunlight blends seamlessly with the natural wood and cream tones throughout the house, it’s almost divine. No need to go shopping, this home includes three fully furnished lev- els, reflecting a modern yet traditional style. So are you ready for a vacation year- round? Learn more about 1 Casuarina Concourse listed by The Jills with Coldwell Banker by visiting http://www.the- jills.com/coral-gables-mls-listing/A10153544.htm.

