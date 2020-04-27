Spldv diselesaikan dengan matriks xotkp 28

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Menyelesaikan Sistem Persamaan Linear Dua Variabel dengan Menggunakan Matriks Selasa, 28 April 2020
Pertemuan Keempat Tujuan Pembelajaran: Setelah mempelajari materi berikut, siswa diharapkan dapat: • Menyelesaikan masalah...
MATERI PRASYARAT (SPLDV dan INVERS MATRIKS) • Untuk dapat menguasai materi berikut, Kamu harus mengingat kembali tentang S...
Sistem Persamaan Linear Dua Variabel Bentuk umum dari SPLDV tersebut dapat dinyatakan dalam bentuk matriks sebagai berikut...
Contoh Soal: Tentukan nilai x dan y dari SPLDV berikut 2x + y = 5 4x – 5y = 3 SPLDV tersebut dapat dinyatakan dalam bentuk...
Petunjuk Dari bentuk SPLDV, kita hanya mengambil angka-angka yang terdapat pada SPLDV tersebut. Angka yang tersedia adalah...
2 1 4 −5 𝑥 𝑦 = 5 3 ↔ 𝑥 𝑦 = 1 [2. −5 ]−(1.4) −5 −1 −4 2 5 3 = 1 −10−4 −5 −1 −4 2 5 3 = 1 −14 −5 −1 −4 2 . 5 3 (dikalikan ke...
PETUNJUK: • Untuk dapat menyelesaikan soal pengetahuan dan soal keterampilan berikut ini, maka silahkan mempelajari materi...
SOAL PENGETAHUAN: • Tentukanlah nilai x dan y dari sistem persamaan linear dua variabel berikut dengan menggunakan rumus X...
SOAL KETERAMPILAN: (Diberikan soal cerita, kemudian ubahlah soal cerita tersebut ke dalam bentuk sistem persamaan linear d...
  1. 1. Menyelesaikan Sistem Persamaan Linear Dua Variabel dengan Menggunakan Matriks Selasa, 28 April 2020
  2. 2. Pertemuan Keempat Tujuan Pembelajaran: Setelah mempelajari materi berikut, siswa diharapkan dapat: • Menyelesaikan masalah sistem persamaan linear dua variabel (SPLDV) dengan menggunakan matriks. • Menyelesaikan masalah berbentuk soal cerita dari bentuk sistem persamaan linear dua variabel (SPLDV) dengan menggunakan matriks.
  3. 3. MATERI PRASYARAT (SPLDV dan INVERS MATRIKS) • Untuk dapat menguasai materi berikut, Kamu harus mengingat kembali tentang SPLDV. • Bentuk SPLDV secara umum 𝒂 𝟏 𝒙 + 𝒃 𝟏 𝒚 = 𝒄 𝟏 𝒂 𝟐 𝒙 + 𝒃 𝟐 𝒚 = 𝒄 𝟐 Pada materi ini bentuk tersebut dapat diberi contoh seperti: 2𝒙 + 3𝒚 = 24 𝟔𝒙 + 𝒚 = 𝟑𝟔 Kita diminta untuk dapat menentukan nilai x dan nilai y. Pada pembahasan kali ini, kita tidak menggunakan rumus eliminasi, substitusi maupun gabungan keduanya. Kita menggunakan matriks dalam hal ini rumus invers pada matriks. Untuk mengasah kemampuan keterampilan mu, soal SPLDV akan disajikan dalam bentuk soal cerita, di mana soal cerita tersebut di ubah terlebih dahulu ke bentuk SPLDV. Setelah bentuk SPLDV tersaji maka Kamu dapat menggunakan matriks dalam hal ini rumus invers pada matriks.untuk menentukan nilai variabelnya. Ibu berharap, Kamu benar-benar memahami cara penggunaan rumus invers matriks, menyelesaikan SPLDV dengan invers matriks. Silahkan dipelajari materi berikut.
  4. 4. Sistem Persamaan Linear Dua Variabel Bentuk umum dari SPLDV tersebut dapat dinyatakan dalam bentuk matriks sebagai berikut: 𝑎1 𝑥 + 𝑏1 𝑦 𝑎2 𝑥 + 𝑏2 𝑦 = 𝑐1 𝑐2 ↔ 𝑎1 𝑏1 𝑎2 𝑏2 𝑥 𝑦 = 𝑐1 𝑐2 Misalkan A = 𝑎1 𝑏1 𝑎2 𝑏2 , 𝑥 = 𝑥 𝑦 , 𝑑𝑎𝑛 𝐵 = 𝑐1 𝑐2 Persamaan matriks di atas dapat kita tulis sebagai: AX = B SPL tersebut dapat diselesaikan dengan persamaan: AX = B → X = 𝐴−1. 𝐵 Bentuk umum dari SPLDV 𝑎1 𝑥 + 𝑏1 𝑦 = 𝑐1 𝑎2 𝑥 + 𝑏2 𝑦 = 𝑐2
  5. 5. Contoh Soal: Tentukan nilai x dan y dari SPLDV berikut 2x + y = 5 4x – 5y = 3 SPLDV tersebut dapat dinyatakan dalam bentuk matriks berikut: 2x + 1y 4x – 5y = 5 3 ↔ 2 1 4 −5 𝑥 𝑦 = 5 3 A X B Selanjutnya nilai x dan y diselesaikan dengan persamaan matriks AX = B → X = 𝐴−1. 𝐵 Jika A = 𝑎 𝑏 𝑐 𝑑 , maka 𝐴−1 = 1 𝑎𝑑−𝑏𝑐 𝑑 −𝑏 −𝑐 𝑎 . Selanjutnya ditentukan nilai X. 𝑋 = 1 𝑎𝑑−𝑏𝑐 𝑑 −𝑏 −𝑐 𝑎 . 𝐵
  6. 6. Petunjuk Dari bentuk SPLDV, kita hanya mengambil angka-angka yang terdapat pada SPLDV tersebut. Angka yang tersedia adalah : 2 1 5 4 -5 3 Angka-angka tersebut kita susun dalam matriks sehingga menjadi Setelah itu kita cari nilai invers dari matriks 2 1 4 −5 Hasil invers dari matriks 2 1 4 −5 kemudian kita kalikan dengan matriks 5 3 Hasil perkalian tersebut merupakan nilai x dan nilai y, yang merupakan jawaban akhir. Untuk lebih jelasnya, silahkan dipelajari materi berikut. 2x + y = 5 4x – 5y = 3 2 1 4 −5 𝑥 𝑦 = 5 3
  7. 7. 2 1 4 −5 𝑥 𝑦 = 5 3 ↔ 𝑥 𝑦 = 1 [2. −5 ]−(1.4) −5 −1 −4 2 5 3 = 1 −10−4 −5 −1 −4 2 5 3 = 1 −14 −5 −1 −4 2 . 5 3 (dikalikan kedua matriks) = 1 −14 −5 𝑥 5 + (−1 𝑥 3) −4 𝑥 5 + (2 𝑥 3) = 1 −14 −25 + (−3) −20 + (6) = 1 −14 −28 −14 = −28 −14 −14 −14 𝑥 𝑦 = 2 1 sehingga nilai x = 2 dan y = 1
  8. 8. PETUNJUK: • Untuk dapat menyelesaikan soal pengetahuan dan soal keterampilan berikut ini, maka silahkan mempelajari materi dan contoh soal dengan baik. Terimakasih
  9. 9. SOAL PENGETAHUAN: • Tentukanlah nilai x dan y dari sistem persamaan linear dua variabel berikut dengan menggunakan rumus X = 𝐴−1 . 𝐵 No. 1 x + 3y = 5 4x + 2y = 7 No. 2 x + 2y = 10 x + 3y = 15
  10. 10. SOAL KETERAMPILAN: (Diberikan soal cerita, kemudian ubahlah soal cerita tersebut ke dalam bentuk sistem persamaan linear dua variabel setelah itu tentukanlah nilai x dan y dengan menggunakan rumus X = 𝐴−1. 𝐵) Jodi membeli 2 roti dan 3 donat dengan harga Rp6.000,00 dan Budi membeli 5 roti dan 4 donat dengan harga Rp11.500,00. Pada toko yang sama, Lisa membeli 4 roti dan 5 donat. Dengan menggunakan matriks, tentukan harga yang harus dibayar oleh Lisa.
