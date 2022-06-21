Join the community - Sign up

Do you have an avid interest in climate change and community engagement? Would you be willing to help optimise our written content online, with the goal to enhance engagement with our audiences?



We’re looking for contributors who:



- Might act as an author / SME, creating content - including e-learning content and occasional pieces such as blogs, videos, etc.

- Act as a tutor on our synchronous courses to be developed

- Be a point of contact / sounding-board for content and course creation

- Help to build the ZCA community by, for example, hosting a specialist room around an area of your interest



In addition to the above, this would be an opportunity to promote your name, brand yourself as a thought leader and subject matter expert.



If this sounds like something you would be interested in - Apply today!