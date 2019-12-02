Successfully reported this slideshow.
EXT. SEA SIDE THE BEST FRIENDS ENJOYING AT THE BEACH MID SHOT OF THE BEST FRIENDS THE BESTFRIENDS ARE ...
INT. DRESSING TABLE A CLOSE UP SHOT OF THE PHONE. TO SHOW THE PHONE RINGING AND TO SHOW THE GUY IS ...
EXT. CORRIDOR MID SHOT MY CHARACTER WILL KILL THE GUY. AND THERE WILL BE DARKNESS EXT. CORRIDOR CLO...
Script screenplay

SCREENPLAY

  1. 1. Created using Celtx EXT. SEA SIDE THE BEST FRIENDS ENJOYING AT THE BEACH MID SHOT OF THE BEST FRIENDS THE BESTFRIENDS ARE SHOWN INDULGED IN THEIR ACTIVITIES AT THE BEACH EXT. THE GUY SMOKING AT THE TERRACE LONG SHOT OF THE GUY THE GUY WILL BE ENJOYING THE BREEZY AFTERNOON WITH SOME CIGARS. INT. THE THREE FRIENDS HAVING LUNCH MID SHOT OF THE THREE CHARACTERS THE THREE CHARACTERS WILL BE SHOWN HAVING THEIR LUNCH AT THE TABLE. INT. FRIEND LYING ON THE BED CLOSE UP SHOT OF THE FACE TO SHOW THE DREAMS MY CHARACTER IS HAVING INT. FRIEND LYING ON THE BED EXTREME CLOSE UP SHOT TO SHOW THE TENSION ON THE FACE OF MY CHARACTER.
  2. 2. 2. Created using Celtx INT. DRESSING TABLE A CLOSE UP SHOT OF THE PHONE. TO SHOW THE PHONE RINGING AND TO SHOW THE GUY IS CALLING EXT. CORRIDOR A MID SHOT OF THE CORRIDOR TO SHOW THE LOCATION AND THE GLOOMINESS OF THE PLACE. EXT. CORRIDOR CLOSE UP SHOT OF THE CHARACTER MY CHARACTER WILL BE SHOWN WALKING IN TENSION PLANNING HER NEXT STEP INT. BEDROOM LONG SHOT OF MY CHARACTER TO SHOW THE TENSION IN HER MOVEMENT. AND SHE WILL BE WALKING TOWARDS THE MAIN DOOR EXT. CORRIDOR LONG SHOT OF THE GUY HE WILL TRY TO FIND THE OTHER FRIEND WHO CALLED AT THIS TIME OF THE NIGHT TO MAKE SURE SHE'S FINE.. EXT. CORRIDOR EXTREME CLOSE UP SHOT WHEN MY CHARACTER PICKS UP THE KNIFE. AND BRINGS IT CLOSER TO HERSELF
  3. 3. 3. Created using Celtx EXT. CORRIDOR MID SHOT MY CHARACTER WILL KILL THE GUY. AND THERE WILL BE DARKNESS EXT. CORRIDOR CLOSE UP SHOT OF THE FRIEND WHEN SHE SEES HER BOYFRIEND DEAD. AND THE KNIFE IN HER FRIENDS HAND FADE OUT

