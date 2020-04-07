Successfully reported this slideshow.
INSTAGRAM STORIES UX AUDIT SARAH COPLAN
Instagram home search camera notifications profile camera direct messages camera roll take photo/ video filters settings s...
NO YES NO YES NO NO NO NO YES YES NO YES NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO YES NO INSTAGRAM STORIES | SARAH COPLAN...
SIDNEY influencer ABOUT age | 27 location | brooklyn, ny occupation | recently left her job as a media strategist at refin...
FEATURE 2 | marker is at a fixed width and opacity FEATURE 3 | GIFs include bitmojis and cut outs from photos FEATURE 4 | ...
INSTAGRAM STORIES | SARAH COPLAN | KEY INSIGHTS KEY INSIGHTS • Instagram’s range of customization surpasses that of its co...
  INSTAGRAM STORIES UX AUDIT SARAH COPLAN
  Instagram home search camera notifications profile camera direct messages camera roll take photo/ video filters settings save to camera roll link extras marker type delete post to your story post to close friends send to > mention hashtag GIF music time add location poll questions countdown emoji slider quiz register to vote weather donation camera highlighter glow tip pen eraser undo done felt tip pen color picker size fill box font done color picker size align toggle flash switch cameras INSTAGRAM STORIES | SARAH COPLAN | SITEMAP
  NO YES NO YES NO NO NO NO YES YES NO YES NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO YES NO INSTAGRAM STORIES | SARAH COPLAN | USER FLOW close friends upload a photo take a photo draw your story send to > save photo add text camera start choose locationedit photo post photo mention hashtag GIF music time questions poll add location countdown emoji slider quiz register to vote weather donation camera add sticker
  SIDNEY influencer ABOUT age | 27 location | brooklyn, ny occupation | recently left her job as a media strategist at refinery 29 in order to fully commit to creating content for brands on Instagram. BEHAVIOR enjoys creating creative images and videos that allow her to connect to her followers. sidney is drawn to bright colors, quirky fonts, and likes to add a personal touch through layering art, design and information. she enjoys using her unique voice and style to help her followers find the best products. GOALS as a newfound influencer, she wants to create engaging content that will attract new followers and maintain her current following. she wants to be able to create as much as possible throughout the day and keep up with all of her new sponsorships. PERSONALITY MOTIVATION extrovert introvert thinking feeling sensing intuition JOHN student ABOUT age | 20 location | Manhattan, ny occupation | a Junior at nyu studying marketing and sales. john was born with a hearing impairment, which causes a partial inability to hear sounds. BEHAVIOR john enjoys sharing the funny videos and memes he finds during his time procrastinating studying with his friends. as a new resident of nyc, he also likes to show off the tall skyscrapers to his friends back west. GOALS while using the app for fun, john wants to be able to share his content while also studying and hanging out with friends. he wants to be able to hear what is happening in the funny videos his friends show him so he can laugh along. PERSONALITY MOTIVATION LAYLA boutique owner ABOUT age | 32 location | queens, ny occupation | founder of a boutique which sells vintage and handmade items after working at a corporate store that she hated for three years. BEHAVIOR layla avoids technology at all costs, mostly because she does not know how to use it. she enjoys getting feedback on her store, and wants to connect with her customers and community, but is too timid to go up to customers in her store. GOALS while starting her business from the ground up, layla is dedicated to spreading the word about new items she gets in the store. she wants to acquire new customers at little cost and get feedback on what items people want to see more of and less of. PERSONALITY MOTIVATION INSTAGRAM STORIES | SARAH COPLAN | USER PERSONAS price speed convenience extrovert introvert thinking feeling sensing intuition price speed convenience extrovert introvert thinking feeling sensing intuition price speed convenience
  FEATURE 2 | marker is at a fixed width and opacity FEATURE 3 | GIFs include bitmojis and cut outs from photos FEATURE 4 | filters have a layer option, allowing you to add up to 3 layers on top of each other FEATURE 5 | anyone has the ability to add links to their story FEATURE 1 | font options change with holidays and world events FEATURE 6 | ability to choose length of time each photo is seen for direct messages, not for stories FEATURE 2 | slight variation from Instagram on fonts and mark- er values FEATURE 3 | ability to add "feelings" sticker FEATURE 4 | fixed order of how stickers are displayed FEATURE 5 | continuous on-boarding experience throughout use FEATURE 1 | font and marker colors are limited to a fixed selection FEATURE 6 | wide array of filters and overlays FEATURE 2 | ability to take multiple separate recordings FEATURE 3 | no marker option FEATURE 4 | ability to upload sounds FEATURE 5 | effects include face, video and sound distortion FEATURE 1 | font and marker colors are limited to a fixed selection FEATURE 6 | no ability to post photo, unless it is multiple in a "slideshow" FEATURE 2 | ability to auto edit FEATURE 3 | video editing options limited to rotate FEATURE 4 | ability to order photo prints FEATURE 5 | ability to connect to a device such as chromecast FEATURE 1 | photo editing options limited to photo filter, brightness & color adjustments, and crop FEATURE 6 | ability to transfer to other apps to continue editing INSTAGRAM STORIES | SARAH COPLAN | COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS GOOGLE PHOTOSTIK TOKFACEBOOKSNAPCHAT
  INSTAGRAM STORIES | SARAH COPLAN | KEY INSIGHTS KEY INSIGHTS • Instagram's range of customization surpasses that of its competitors • when placing multiple assets on top of each other and re-sizing or moving the object, the resulting object detected is not always that which was intended • when leaving the Instagram app, the app often refreshes back to the home page • there is no embedded option to attach closed captioning to audio or video • some features are only available to those who fulfill certain criteria REVISION PLAN • create a layer system for each asset, allowing the user to alter or delete the intended object despite the order in which it was placed • embed an auto-save feature for the most recent story. the user will be able to exit Instagram mid-edit and go back at any point to continue working • create a closed captioning object within the "stickers" category, which will auto-detect and transcribe the sound in audio or video stories. users will additionally be able to alter the text or upload their own • eliminate limited access of features such as adding links

