Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
EVALUAREA ONLINE Liceul Teoretic ,,George Călinescu’’, Republica Moldova, mun. Chișinău Creat de Saracuța Ludmila, prof. i...
Introducere ■ Testarea cunoștințelor învățăceilor este una din acțiunile de bază a procesului educațional.Cu cât e mai pre...
Experiența Google Classroom ■ După cum am spus în prezentarea anterioară, Google Classroom este o clasă virtuală, unde se ...
ExperiențaWordwall ■ Wordwall este o platformă online, care ne ajută la crearea unor teste neordinare. Eu o foloseam pentr...
■ Multitudinea de șabloane oferite de site ne permite să organizăm teste pentru toate materiile. Mai jos voi fixa câteva e...
Mulțumesc pentru atenție!!!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
Aug. 25, 2021
2 views

0

Share

Evaluarea online saracuța ludmila

Download to read offline

Education
Aug. 25, 2021
2 views

Evaluarea Online

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(5/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(5/5)
Free
Rude: Stop Being Nice and Start Being Bold Rebecca Reid
(3.5/5)
Free
Keep Moving: Notes on Loss, Creativity, and Change Maggie Smith
(4/5)
Free
Group: How One Therapist and a Circle of Strangers Saved My Life Christie Tate
(4.5/5)
Free
Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day Jay Shetty
(4/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Less Fret, More Faith: An 11-Week Action Plan to Overcome Anxiety Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely Lysa TerKeurst
(4.5/5)
Free
The Gifts of Imperfection: Let Go of Who You Think You're Supposed to Be and Embrace Who You Are Brené Brown
(4.5/5)
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
(4.5/5)
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed Lori Gottlieb
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Art of Stopping: How to Be Still When You Have to Keep Going David Kundtz
(4.5/5)
Free
Dedicated: The Case for Commitment in an Age of Infinite Browsing Pete Davis
(4.5/5)
Free
Checking In: How Getting Real about Depression Saved My Life---and Can Save Yours Michelle Williams
(4.5/5)
Free
Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero Amanda Kloots
(5/5)
Free
The Full Spirit Workout: A 10-Step System to Shed Your Self-Doubt, Strengthen Your Spiritual Core, and Create a Fun & Fulfilling Life Kate Eckman
(4.5/5)
Free
The Pillars of Self-Love D'Yonna Riley
(4.5/5)
Free
Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals Oliver Burkeman
(5/5)
Free
Live Free: Exceed Your Highest Expectations DeVon Franklin
(5/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4.5/5)
Free
Making Sense of Anxiety and Stress: A Comprehensive Stress Management Toolkit Saarim Aslam
(5/5)
Free
Enough About Me: The Unexpected Power of Selflessness Richard Lui
(4.5/5)
Free
The Uncertain Sea: Fear is everywhere. Embrace it. Bonnie Tsui
(4/5)
Free
No Pain, No Gaines: The Good Stuff Doesn't Come Easy Chip Gaines
(4.5/5)
Free
Laundry Love: Finding Joy in a Common Chore Patric Richardson
(4.5/5)
Free
Quiet Your Inner Critic: Overcoming Imposter Syndrome to Get Gutsy and Play Bigger Becky Mollenkamp ACC
(4/5)
Free
Create: Tools from Seriously Talented People to Unleash Your Creative Life Marc Silber
(4.5/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Evaluarea online saracuța ludmila

  1. 1. EVALUAREA ONLINE Liceul Teoretic ,,George Călinescu’’, Republica Moldova, mun. Chișinău Creat de Saracuța Ludmila, prof. inv. primar
  2. 2. Introducere ■ Testarea cunoștințelor învățăceilor este una din acțiunile de bază a procesului educațional.Cu cât e mai precisă evaluarea cunoștințelor elevilor, cu atât mai efectivă va fi transmiterea cunoștințelor spre tinerele generații. Ca rezultat, în timpul lecțiilor online, este important pentru fiecare dascăl să găsească o metodă convenabilă de testare a elevilor. În viziunea mea, cele mai efective platforme de controlare a nivelului de cunoaștere a materiei în cadrul orelor online sunt:Wordwall și Google Classroom. Anume aceste aplicații au fost utilizate de mine.
  3. 3. Experiența Google Classroom ■ După cum am spus în prezentarea anterioară, Google Classroom este o clasă virtuală, unde se pot stoca imagini, video-uri și documente virtuale. Anume această funcție alături de aplicația Google Meet, unde putem partaja testul și viziona acțiunile elevilor în timpul evaluării, m-au ajutat să verific cât de bine asimilau elevii subiectele de la lecțiile precedente. Procesul avea loc în : 1. Inițierea apelului video Google Meet. 2. Partajarea testului la ecran. 3. Explicarea întrebărilor neclare. 4. Scrierea testelor de către copii. 5. Atașarea pozelor cu testul finisat în Google Classroom. 6. Încheierea lecției. ■ Această metodă de testare este similară cu cea ordinară, offline, dar adaptată la mediul online. În perioada lecțiilor la distanță, aceasta era metoda de bază de a petrece evaluările sumative.
  4. 4. ExperiențaWordwall ■ Wordwall este o platformă online, care ne ajută la crearea unor teste neordinare. Eu o foloseam pentru a organiza niște teste formative odată la 2-3 lecții. Această aplicație i-a impresionat pe toți elevii mei prin multitudinea de jocuri interactive utilizate la fiecare test. Pentru a afla mai multe tastați pe imaginea de mai jos, care vă va direcționa spre site.
  5. 5. ■ Multitudinea de șabloane oferite de site ne permite să organizăm teste pentru toate materiile. Mai jos voi fixa câteva exemple de teste aplicate de mine în timpul lecțiilor. ■ https://wordwall.net/ro/resource/3594111/modurile-in-muzica (sortare, educație muzicală) ■ https://wordwall.net/ro/resource/3128568/corpuri-geometrice-clasa-3 (cuvinte încrucișate, matematică) ■ În concluzie, pot spune ferm că procesul educațional la distanță a fost calitativ, datorită aplicațiilorGoogle Classroom șiWordwall.
  6. 6. Mulțumesc pentru atenție!!!

    Be the first to comment

Evaluarea Online

Views

Total views

2

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×