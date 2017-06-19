zarranz_khakpour_doc6_17

Diseño de Producto Proyecto ﬁnal de Estudios 2016 / 2017 Turismo cultural en Barcelona. Descentralización y desestacionali...
1_Problemática 2_BÇNtour 3_Productos 4_Proceso de diseño
MASIFICACIÓN DEL TURISMO
Barrios con más densidad turística de alojamineto turístico Barrio Gótico Ensanche derecho Diagonal Mar* Llacuna** Raval *...
2008 ENE 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 700 800 900 FEB MAR ABR MAYO JUN JUL AGO SEPT OCT NOV DIC 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 (en ...
BAR-BODEGA PÀDUA
BAR BODEGA PÀDUA
ZONA DE BAÑOS DEL FÓRUM
Materiales HDPE Acero
Materiales Forma HDPE Acero
Textura
Textura Aplicativo gráfico En “Bar-Bodega Pàdua” disfrutarás de un ambiente lleno de sorpresas donde las tapas son el plat...
Textura
Textura Color
Materiales HDPE Cartulina estucada Tubo de polietileno transparente 500g. Tejido toalla 70%poliéster 30% algodón Goma Terg...
Troquelado digital, termosellado y enva- sado al vacío Materiales HDPE Cartulina estucada Tubo de polietileno transparente...
Corte láser y fresado
Corte láser y fresado Impresión digital sobre tela y confección del reborde y goma
Empresa Cantidad / horas Total HDPE Lork Industrias 1 m2 / 2kg 4’5 € Lámina/tubo polietileno transparente Lork Industrias ...
  Barrios con más densidad turística de alojamineto turístico Barrio Gótico Ensanche derecho Diagonal Mar* Llacuna** Raval *Incluye el frente marítimo de Poblenou **Incluye el parque de Poblenou Relación entre sitios de alojamiento turístico y vecinos Barrio Gótico Derecha de "l'Eixample" Diagonal Mar* Llacuna** *Incluye la frente marítima de Poblenou **Incluye el parque de Poblenou Raval Barrios con más densidad de alojamiento turístico Sin Oferta Entre el 0'02% y el 2'9% Entre el 3% y el 6'37% Entre el 6'38% y el 12% Entre el 12'1% y el 24% Más del 24% Plano de densidad turística en Barcelona según el Ayuntamiento de Barcelona. Interpretación de las zonas más turísticas debido a las posiciones estratégicas de los mismos.
  CENTRALIZACIÓN
  6. 6. 2008 ENE 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 700 800 900 FEB MAR ABR MAYO JUN JUL AGO SEPT OCT NOV DIC 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 (en miles) Fuente: Turisme Barcelona
  ESTACIONALIDAD
  8. 8. BAR-BODEGA PÀDUA
  9. 9. Ç
  10. 10. Ç
  11. 11. BAR BODEGA PÀDUA
  12. 12. ZONA DE BAÑOS DEL FÓRUM
  13. 13. # Ç
  14. 14. # Ç
  15. 15. # Ç
  16. 16. Materiales HDPE Acero
  17. 17. Materiales Forma HDPE Acero
  18. 18. Textura
  19. 19. Textura Aplicativo gráfico En “Bar-Bodega Pàdua” disfrutarás de un ambiente lleno de sorpresas donde las tapas son el plato por excelencia, con los palillos 2.0 deleitate de una forma distinta, antigua pero actual. In “Bar-Bodega Pàdua” you will enjoy an atmosphere full of surprises where the tapas are the dish by excellence, with chopsticks 2.0 delight in a diﬀerent way, old but current.
  20. 20. Textura
  21. 21. Textura Color
  22. 22. Materiales HDPE Cartulina estucada Tubo de polietileno transparente 500g. Tejido toalla 70%poliéster 30% algodón Goma Tergal
  23. 23. Troquelado digital, termosellado y enva- sado al vacío Materiales HDPE Cartulina estucada Tubo de polietileno transparente 500g. Tejido toalla 70%poliéster 30% algodón Goma Tergal
  24. 24. Corte láser y fresado
  25. 25. Corte láser y fresado Impresión digital sobre tela y confección del reborde y goma
  26. 26. Empresa Cantidad / horas Total HDPE Lork Industrias 1 m2 / 2kg 4’5 € Lámina/tubo polietileno transparente Lork Industrias 20’5 m2 15’6€ Corte láser y fresado digital Buit Taller 6 días 534’2 € Envasado al vacío Bolsaplast 3 días 84 € Troquelado e impresión con cartulina estucada Barna digital Print 6 días 163’4 € Empresa Cantidad / horas Total Textil toalla RIbes i Casals 380 m2 390 € Cinta de tergal Ribes i Casals 590 m 236 € Goma amarilla Ribes i Casals 3’2 m 2’6 € Impresión sobre téxtil toalla Textilfy 32 días 398 € Confección bordado y goma Shirt & T-shirt 12 días 212’4€ PVP 801’7 € (el IVA está incluído en cada acción/producto) PVP 1239 € (el IVA está incluído en cada acción/producto) Suma de los dos: 2040’7 € Toalla Palillos 2.0 PVP (1pack) 20’41 € (el IVA está incluido en cada acción/producto)

×