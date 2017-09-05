ALTERNATIVAS GRATUITAS Sara Valentina Vásquez Blanco 11-3
MOVIEMAKER  ¿Qué es Movie Maker? Windows MovieMaker es un software de edición de vídeo creado por Microsoft. Fue incluido...
 ¿Qué sucedió con Movie Maker? Era considerado como uno de los mejores editores de vídeo gratuitos, hasta que Windows Mov...
ALTERNATIVAS A MOVIE MAKER  WAX Wax es uno de los editores de vídeo más antiguos que podemos utilizar hoy en día, pero es...
 VIDEOLAN MOVIE CREATOR Este programa es válido para Windows, Linux y Mac, VideoLan Movie Crteaor es la herramienta de ed...
 SHOTCUT Shotcut, un editor de video multiplataforma que poco a poco se está consolidando como una gran alternativa, no s...
 AVIDEMUX Avidemux es un editor de video rápido y simple de usar. Tiene muchas herramientas oportunas para la tarea y con...
 LIGHTWORKS Lightworks, el editor de vídeo no linear que se usó en películas tan míticas como Braveheart, Batman, Mission...
 VSDC FREE VIDEO EDITOR VSDC Free Video Editor es una versátil herramienta gratuita para la creación y edición de archivo...
¡GRACIAS POR SU ATENCION!
