Autoras : Dexire Betanco 30.982.453 Liscar Mendoza 29.189.517 Sara Ramírez 29.770.657 Tutora: Roxana Rodríguez
Bibliografía https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Visual_Basic_.NET https://cursosenlinea.tic.unam.mx/sl/Temarios/Lenguaje_de_ pr...
May. 16, 2021

Visual net

  1. 1. Autoras : Dexire Betanco 30.982.453 Liscar Mendoza 29.189.517 Sara Ramírez 29.770.657 Tutora: Roxana Rodríguez
  2. 2. En esta presentación se dará a conocer como la programación se rige por reglas y un conjunto más o menos reducido de órdenes, expresiones, instrucciones y comandos que tienden a asemejarse a una lengua natural acotada (en inglés); y que además tienen la particularidad de una reducida ambigüedad. Cuanto menos ambiguo es un lenguaje de programación, se dice, que es más potente. Bajo esta premisa, y en el extremo, el lenguaje más potente existente es el binario, con ambigüedad nula (lo cual lleva a pensar así del lenguaje ensamblador).
  3. 3. Lenguaje de programación Visual Basic.net Posee una interfaz visual puede usarse para crear programa, contenidos informáticos, gráficos de manera simple y accesible Programar en un entorno gráfico Realizar tareas sin escribir un código Pueden ser: simplemente realizando operaciones con el ratón sobre la pantalla Es un lenguaje de programación orientado a objetos desarrollado por el alemán Alan Cooper para Microsoft, su primera versión fue presentada en 1991. Cómo Funciona Donde se Utiliza Que permite basados en Windows (usando Windows Forms en vez de COM) aplicaciones y sitios web (ASP.NET y servicios web) aplicaciones y sitios web (ASP.NET y servicios web)
  4. 4. Características Visual Basic.net explica cómo hacer el código más compacto y eficaz Matrices Inicializadores de colección: Describe los inicializadores de colección, que permiten crear una colección y rellenarla con un conjunto inicial de valores Explica el almacenamiento de valores Control Flow: Muestra cómo regular el flujo de la ejecución del programa. Tipos de datos: Describe qué tipos de datos pueden albergar los elementos de programación y la forma en que éstos se almacenan. Elementos declarados: Cubre los elementos de programación que puede declarar, sus nombres y características, y cómo el compilador resuelve las referencias a los mismos. Constantes y enumeraciones: Delegados: Proporciona una introducción a los delegados y a cómo se utilizan en Visual Basic Eventos: Muestra cómo declarar y utilizar eventos
  5. 5. Características Visual Basic.net Tipos de error (Visual Basic): Proporciona información general sobre los errores de sintaxis, los errores en tiempo de ejecución y los errores lógicos. LINQ: Proporciona vínculos a temas que introducen las características y la programación de Language-Integrated Query (LINQ). Objetos y clases: Ofrece información general sobre objetos y clases Operadores y expresiones: Describe los elementos de código que manipulan elementos que contienen valores Procedimiento: Explica los procedimientos Sub, Function, Property y Operator, además de temas avanzados como procedimientos recursivos y sobrecargados. Instrucciones: Describe las instrucciones de declaración y ejecutables Cadenas: Proporciona vínculos a temas que describen los conceptos básicos sobre el uso de cadenas en Visual Basic. Variables: Presenta las variables y describe cómo se utilizan en Visual Basic. XML: Proporciona vínculos a temas en los que se describe cómo usar XML en Visual Basic.
  6. 6. Metodología orientada a objetos Ofrecen una forma de pensar más que una forma de programar. Reducen la complejidad en el diseño de software. . Permiten atacar los errores en el transcurso del diseño y no durante la implementación, donde el costo de reparación es bastante mayor. Ejemplo: se puede apreciar las relaciones que hay entre una facultad, sus departamentos, sus profesores y sus alumnos:
  7. 7. Eventos Se pueden realizar en cualquier control: click, doble click, movimiento del ratón. A estos eventos se les puede asociar código para que se ejecute al producir el evento. Los cuales son: MouseMove: Mousedown: Change: Lostfocus: Click: Doubleclick: Getfocus:
  8. 8. Objetos Son los elementos que se colocan en el formulario y este en sí, es también un objeto.
  9. 9. Clases Controles Mediante este control podremos realizar tanto la entrada como la salida de datos en nuestras aplicaciones. PUNTERO BUTTON CHECKBOX LINKLABEL CHECKDLISTBOX COMBOBOX LABEL CONTROL DATETIMEPICKER TREEVIEW LISTVIEW RADIOBUTTON LISTBOX TOOLTIP WEBBROWSER
  10. 10. Propiedades Las propiedades de las que dispone el control son las siguientes:(para obtener el cuadro de propiedades, seleccionar el control y pulsar F4 o pulsar con el botón derecho para obtener el menú contextual y marcar Propierties) TEXT NAME MULTILINE ALIGNMENT LOKED
  11. 11. Método De Menús Y Barra De Herramientas Los menús y barras de herramientas proporcionan una forma estructurada y accesible para que los usuarios aprovechen los comandos y las herramientas contenidas en sus aplicaciones Sus características son: Comienzan con una letra mayúscula y generalmente el nombre es corto. Archivo y Editar, son a menudo, los dos primeros menús y el último es la Ayuda. Tienen Shortcuts, que permiten abrir el menú mediante combinación de teclas. Tiene submenús que dan otras posibilidades dentro del mismo menú.
  12. 12. Al exponer todos estos temas con respecto a la programación podemos ver la importancia que tiene la programación que es sumamente útil en nuestra vida cotidiana, desde pagar el recibo de nuestros impuestos, sacar dinero del banco o incluso nuestros celulares o reproductores de música están empleados con programas unos más complejos que otros pero accesibles para nosotros como usuarios. Visual Basic es una excelente herramienta de programación que permite crear aplicaciones propias para Windows. Este programa permite crear ventanas, botones, menús,de una forma fácil e intuitiva. El lenguaje de programación (el lenguaje que hemos de utilizar en el “código” ), es el mítico BASIC,también llamado lenguaje de cuarta generación de un gran número de tareas se realizan sin escribir código, simplemente con operaciones gráficas realizadas con el ratón sobre la pantalla. Control es cada uno de los elementos gráficos de una aplicación típica de windows: ventanas (forms), cajas de diálogo, botones, barras de desplazamiento, entre otros. Conclusión
  13. 13. Bibliografía https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Visual_Basic_.NET https://cursosenlinea.tic.unam.mx/sl/Temarios/Lenguaje_de_ programacion_VISUAL_BASIC_.NET.html http://www.larevistainformatica.com/lenguaje-programacion- viasual-basic.htm https://lenguajesdeprogramacion.net/visual-basic/ https://sites.google.com/site/vbbnet/visualbasic-net https://tecnologiapreu.wordpress.com/2017/08/14/programac ion-orientada-a-objetos-vs-programacion-estructurada/

