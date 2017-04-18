Premio forum pa 2017 - piano firenze digitale

Piano Firenze Digitale
Integrazione di dati, strumenti e risorse al servizio della città per servizi digitali più funzionali, efficienti ed accessibili.

  1. 1. Piano Firenze Digitale
  2. 2. Comune di Firenze, Regione Toscana, Camera di Commercio Firenze e Confservizi Cispel Toscana Smart City, dati e IOT Piano Firenze Digitale: collaborare in digitale Premio FORUM PA 2017: 10x10 = cento progetti per cambiare la PA
  3. 3. Premio FORUM PA 2017: 10x10 = cento progetti per cambiare la PA Gianluca Vannuccini, Dirigente Servizio Sviluppo Infrastrutture Tecnologiche - Comune Firenze Alessandra Barbieri, Dirigente Servizio Europrogettazione e Ricerca Finanziamenti - Comune Firenze Mario Andrea Ettorre, Dirigente servizio gestione canali di comunicazione - Comune Firenze Laura Castellani, Dirigente Infrastrutture e Tecnologie per lo sviluppo della società dell’informazione - Regione Toscana Sauro del Turco, PO Attuazione Agenda digitale toscana - Regione Toscana Sandra Sori, UO Contributi alle imprese e rendicontazione - CCIA Firenze Sonia Menaldi, Sportello Multifunzionale e Registro Imprese- CCIA Firenze Andrea Sbandati, Direttore - Confservizi Cispel Toscana Sara Naldoni - Progetti Smart City - Confservizi Cispel Toscana Presentazione del team di progetto
  4. 4. Premio FORUM PA 2017: 10x10 = cento progetti per cambiare la PA Il Piano Firenze Digitale rappresenta una prima esperienza di lavoro congiunto tra diversi soggetti che si occupano di erogare servizi pubblici nell’area fiorentina (PA, CCIA Firenze, Utilities) con l’obiettivo di mettere a sistema dati, strumenti e risorse per promuovere servizi digitali più funzionali, efficienti ed accessibili, migliorando la vita dei cittadini e dando benefici (organizzativi, economici, gestionali) a tutti i soggetti coinvolti, in una logica win-win. Presentazione del progetto/prodotto 1/2
  5. 5. Premio FORUM PA 2017: 10x10 = cento progetti per cambiare la PA Presentazione del progetto/prodotto 2/2 Obiettivi principali del progetto sono: - Creare un modello di collaborazione continua tra diversi soggetti che, grazie all’integrazione delle banche dati cittadine, offra servizi digitali più efficienti ad esempio per la gestione della mobilità, dei cantieri stradali, della comunicazione con il cittadino, per la lotta all’evasione fiscale,per la promozione delle competenze digitali. Destinatari del progetto sono: Cittadini e city users che usufruiranno dei nuovi servizi digitali ma anche PA, CCIA e Utilities che avranno benefici organizzativi, economici e gestionali
  6. 6. Premio FORUM PA 2017: 10x10 = cento progetti per cambiare la PA Per ulteriori approfondimenti Il Piano è realizzato in collaborazione con le Aziende Partecipate di servizio pubblico dell’area fiorentina, coinvolte di volta in volta in specifici progetti: Quadrifoglio Spa, Silfi Spa, Linea Comune Spa, Firenze Parcheggi Spa, Ataf Gestioni, Ataf Spa, Sas Spa, Publiacqua Spa, Toscana Energia Spa, Casa Spa. Previsto eventuale coinvolgimento di altri soggetti (Ferrovie dello Stato, Agenzia delle Entrate, Guardia di finanza ecc)
  7. 7. Premio FORUM PA 2017: 10x10 = cento progetti per cambiare la PA Lorenzo Perra lorenzo.perra@comune.fi.it Assessore Bilancio, Partecipate, Fondi europei e Fund-raising, Innovazione tecnologica e sistemi informativi, Statistica e Patto per Firenze Comune di Firenze

