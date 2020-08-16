(Manual) profit plus

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Sara Muñoz REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN UNIVERSATARIA, CIENCIA Y TECN...
Representa uno de los pocos sistemas empresariales diseñados y construidos enteramente para operar bajo ambiente Windows. ...
Mejorar, agilizar y tener un buen entendimiento de la comunicación, ya que esto es fundamental para establecer un buen fun...
Ventajas • Ofrece los beneficios de integración de SQL y las ventajas de la tecnología Cliente/Servidor. • Profit Plus le ...
Desventajas • Eliminar las barreras de tiempo y espacio Disminuir la atención al cliente es decir tarda mas tiempo en busc...
Profit plus nomina: es la herramienta ideal para aquellas empresas en donde la flexibilidad unida al manejo practico de la...
Es ideal para aquellas empresas que efectúan un número de transacciones alto y que necesitan todo el poder y funcionalidad...
El sistema de gestión empresarial Profit Plus 2006 Administrativo, es uno de los pocos sistemas empresariales diseñados y ...
• Generador de Formatos y Reportes. Manejo de los impuestos de Ley (IVA, Retenciones (ISLR e I.V.A), Impuestos Municipales...
- Multi-empresa: profit plus administrativo permite la creación y manejo de tantas empresas como desee. Cada empresa puede...
- Multi-almacén: profit plus administrativo permite el manejo de múltiples almacenes en cada empresa, llevando en línea el...
- Múltiples unidades: en profit plus cada artículo puede manejar desde una (1) sola unidad hasta tres (3) unidades: · una ...
Profit Plus permite crear mapas de usuarios en los que se define en forma rápida y sencilla las opciones (tablas, procesos...
• Avisos y Tareas es una funcionalidad adicional del sistema que permite la notificación acerca de la ocurrencia de evento...
• Es la herramienta mas avanzada para el manejo del capital humano • Totalmente abierta y flexible, permite que se cree y ...
• Multi-empresa. • Multi-Contrato • Configurable. • Interfaz grafica
• Modulo del Trabajador: Permite crear y modificar los datos básicos de los trabajadores de una empresa. • Modulo de Nomin...
- Permite automatizar gestiones contables de forma integral y flexible dando una visión global de la empresa, Creando comp...
• Multi-empresa. • Multi-Moneda. • Multi-Usuario. • Multi-idioma.
• Manejo de tres (03) tipos de contabilidades: General, Financiera, Fiscal – Permite crear informes financieros – Permite ...
Permite automatizar las operaciones empresariales de forma integral y flexible en áreas de: Inventario Compras Ventas Cuen...
• Multi-empresa. • Multi-sucursal. • Multi-almacen. • Multi-unidades. • Multi-Moneda. • Multi-Idioma. • Múltiples criterio...
• Flexible y altamente parametrizable • Módulos totalmente integrados • Ayudas en línea con (comentarios editables) • Prov...
• Gestión de códigos de barras • Gestión de seriales • Asistente para el manejo en matriz de tallas y colores. • Interfaz ...
(Manual) profit plus
(Manual) profit plus
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

(Manual) profit plus

17 views

Published on

Manual Profit plus, Definición, Características, Profit Nomina, Contable y administrativo

Published in: Software
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

(Manual) profit plus

  1. 1. Sara Muñoz REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN UNIVERSATARIA, CIENCIA Y TECNOLOGÍA MÉRIDA. EDO. MÉRIDA INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO DE TECNOLOGÍA “ANTONIO JOSÉ DE SUCRE” EXTENSIÓN MÉRIDA
  2. 2. Representa uno de los pocos sistemas empresariales diseñados y construidos enteramente para operar bajo ambiente Windows. Ofrece capacidades para una adaptación sin precedentes y una arquitectura abierta única, desarrollada con herramientas estándar de la industria, incluyendo Visual Studio 6.0 de Microsoft, y tecnología SQL de base de datos que permiten que el sistema se pueda extender e integrar fácilmente con aplicaciones particulares de la empresa. Este diseño proporciona a los usuarios la máxima flexibilidad, eficiencia, confiabilidad y desempeño.
  3. 3. Mejorar, agilizar y tener un buen entendimiento de la comunicación, ya que esto es fundamental para establecer un buen funcionamiento dentro de la empresa.
  4. 4. Ventajas • Ofrece los beneficios de integración de SQL y las ventajas de la tecnología Cliente/Servidor. • Profit Plus le proporciona los beneficios tanto de Cliente/Servidor como de SQL a precios razonables. Cuenta con acuerdos de licenciamiento que le permiten obtener precios realmente accesibles. • Con Profit Plus se obtiene un sistema de información para toda la empresa.
  5. 5. Desventajas • Eliminar las barreras de tiempo y espacio Disminuir la atención al cliente es decir tarda mas tiempo en buscar el producto en la empresa No permitir que la empresa se desenvuelva de al manera para avanzar dentro de la misma
  6. 6. Profit plus nomina: es la herramienta ideal para aquellas empresas en donde la flexibilidad unida al manejo practico de las situaciones de índole laboral es una realidad, pudiendo ajustarse sus parámetros cada vez que las realidades sociales, comerciales y legales que conforman el entorno laboral de una empresa. Profit contabilidad: Permite un manejo de cuentas de integración y reglas de integración para la definición flexible de los asientos contables, asociados a los documentos generados en los módulos de profit plus administrativo y nomina. Profit Plus Administrativo En la actualidad es vital para las empresas contar con herramientas para procesar, almacenar y recuperar datos e información, en forma ágil, y así soportar las operaciones y la toma de decisiones del negocio
  7. 7. Es ideal para aquellas empresas que efectúan un número de transacciones alto y que necesitan todo el poder y funcionalidad del sistema, pero van a tener máximo cinco (5) usuarios o sesiones ejecutando el sistema a la vez. Usa como repositorio de datos el manejador SQL Server de Microsoft y permite la integración con Profit Plus Contabilidad, Profit Plus Nómina, Profit Plus RMA, eProfit, Avisos y Tareas. Es ideal para aquellas empresas que necesitan todo el poder y funcionalidad de Profit Plus, sin limites en el números de usuarios o sesiones que va a ejecutar el sistema a la vez. Es ideal para aquellas empresas que efectúan un número de transacciones alto y que necesitan todo el poder y funcionalidad del sistema. Edición Profesional Edición Corporativa Small Business
  8. 8. El sistema de gestión empresarial Profit Plus 2006 Administrativo, es uno de los pocos sistemas empresariales diseñados y construidos enteramente para operar bajo las múltiples plataformas que ofrece Microsoft. • Funcionalidad adicional, gracias a la inserción de procesos o situaciones externas dentro del sistema bien sea automáticamente o a través del uso de botones especiales. • Disponible en versiones: Desktop(Monousuario), Small Business, Corporativa, CLIENTE SERVIDOR, Corporativa con SQL Server 2005 integrado. Módulos totalmente integrados. Ayudas en línea con “comentarios editables“. • Provee programas para Auto validar la consistencia de los datos, Respaldar/Recuperar los datos, Importar/Exportar datos entre empresas y sucursales. • Control de acceso mediante la definición de perfiles de usuarios por: Niveles, Prioridades, Mapas, Procesos.
  9. 9. • Generador de Formatos y Reportes. Manejo de los impuestos de Ley (IVA, Retenciones (ISLR e I.V.A), Impuestos Municipales, Impuesto al Licor (ISL), etc.) según normativa Legal vigente. • Válido para el uso de Impresoras Fiscales. • Totalmente compatible con Lectores de Códigos de Barras, Gavetas porta billetes, Display de Ventana, Gestión de Códigos de Barras, Gestión de Seriales, Asistente para el manejo en Matriz de Tallas y Colores, Interacción con Office 2000 y Office XP. • Desarrollado para operar bajo ambientes nativos Microsoft Windows 98, Me, NT, 2000, Windows XP. • Compatible con redes Windows NT, 2000,2003. • Ejecución de Inteligencia de Negocios (Minería de Datos), ya sea bajo Excel 2003 o XP , directamente en el Sistema o con SQL Server 2005 (Solo Ediciones Corporativas) Emisión de formatos y reportes a: Excel y Word, Archivo Texto, Html, Email,
  10. 10. - Multi-empresa: profit plus administrativo permite la creación y manejo de tantas empresas como desee. Cada empresa puede ser configurada en función de sus características y su creación puede ser efectuada partiendo desde cero o a partir de otra empresa que ya exista. - Multi-sucursal: profit plus administrativo facilita el manejo de las diversas sucursales de su empresa. Si las sucursales están en línea (mediante enlaces de comunicación) debe definir el número correlativo para los documentos a usar en cada sucursal y asociar, a cada almacén y usuario, la sucursal a la que pertenece. - Multi-moneda: profit plus administrativo permite el manejo de múltiples monedas. Para habilitar el manejo de múltiples monedas use la opción parámetros de la empresa en el módulo mantenimiento.
  11. 11. - Multi-almacén: profit plus administrativo permite el manejo de múltiples almacenes en cada empresa, llevando en línea el stock global y el stock por almacén. Todos los procesos que involucran entradas o salidas de inventario (facturas, devoluciones, ajustes, etc.) - Múltiples criterios de costeo: profit plus administrativo le permite costear sus inventarios mediante los siguientes criterios: - último costo. - Costo promedio ponderado. - UEPS (último en entrar, primero en salir) - PEPS (primero en entrar, primero en salir) - Lotes y vencimientos: profit plus administrativo ofrece la posibilidad de definir cuáles artículos manejan lotes, así como asignar número de lotes y fecha de vencimiento para los mismos. Para configurar el manejo de número de lotes y fecha de vencimiento, se deben activar los parámetros nro.
  12. 12. - Múltiples unidades: en profit plus cada artículo puede manejar desde una (1) sola unidad hasta tres (3) unidades: · una sola unidad: unidad primaria, dos unidades relacionadas: unidad primaria y unidad secundaria relacionadas entre sí por un factor o equivalencia. · Tres unidades (3): unidad primaria, unidad alterna 1 y unidad alterna 2 con cada una de las unidades alternas relacionadas mediante una equivalencia con la unidad primaria. - Flexible y altamente parametrizable: gracias a su alta flexibilidad profit plus administrativo se adapta perfectamente al funcionamiento de empresas de diversos tamaños en sectores tan diferentes como comercio de mayoristas y detales; fábricas y empresas de servicios. Su gran flexibilidad lo convierte en una poderosa herramienta para la gestión de su empresa. Escalable: profit plus administrativo está disponible en cinco (5) ediciones. - Totalmente integrado: profit plus administrativo está compuesto por los siguientes módulos: · inventario, Compras y cuentas por pagar, Ventas y cuentas por cobrar, Caja y bancos.
  13. 13. Profit Plus permite crear mapas de usuarios en los que se define en forma rápida y sencilla las opciones (tablas, procesos y reportes), que van a poder usar los usuarios asociados a cada mapa. Además del control de acceso que los mapas proporcionan, Profit Plus permite controlar el uso por usuario en aquellas opciones que el usuario tiene autorizadas. Adicionalmente Profit Plus permite seguir las Pistas de las operaciones realizadas por los usuarios, para todas las tablas y procesos del sistema, guarda siempre el registro de: Usuario que realizó la operación, Fecha y hora en la que se realizó la operación, Sucursal, Tipo de Operación, Nombre del equipo donde se realizó la operación.
  14. 14. • Avisos y Tareas es una funcionalidad adicional del sistema que permite la notificación acerca de la ocurrencia de eventos en el Sistema Administrativo y la programación de tareas específicas para la emisión de reportes. • Confirmado por – Avisos : Permiten enviar una notificación al personal interesado acerca de la ocurrencia de ciertas incidencias en el Sistema Administrativo. – La Opción tareas: permite la ejecución y envío de reportes de forma automática a través de correo electrónico, en formato “.tif.” – La integración de la funcionalidad avisos y tareas : sólo aplica para la edición Corporativa del Sistema Administrativo versión 7.0 o superior. – Los eventos precargados en el Sistema Avisos y Tareas: pueden ser utilizados por varios procesos del Sistema Profit Administrativo, tales como Ajustes de Inventario, Facturas de Venta, Facturas de Compra, Movimientos de Caja y Banco, entre otros, a fin de configurar los avisos deseados, para el control de stock, saldos de caja y banco, descuentos en facturas, montos de documentos, etc.
  15. 15. • Es la herramienta mas avanzada para el manejo del capital humano • Totalmente abierta y flexible, permite que se cree y aplique cualquier conceptos relacionados con el pago, así como su pago posterior (Prestaciones sociales, intereses sobre prestaciones).
  16. 16. • Multi-empresa. • Multi-Contrato • Configurable. • Interfaz grafica
  17. 17. • Modulo del Trabajador: Permite crear y modificar los datos básicos de los trabajadores de una empresa. • Modulo de Nomina: Generación y eliminación de la nomina, consulta y modificación de la nomina, así como cerrar y re-abrir a nomina • Modulo de Variaciones: Calculo de Vacaciones tanto individuales y colectivas, cálculos de reposos, horas extras • Modulo legal-bancario: Manejo de las tarifas del ISLR (Impuesto sobre la renta) • Modulo de Beneficio: Crear nuevos tipos de prestamos y beneficios sociales. • Modulo de Reclutamiento: Registro de los candidatos a las distintas áreas postuladas
  18. 18. - Permite automatizar gestiones contables de forma integral y flexible dando una visión global de la empresa, Creando comprobantes contables (manuales y automáticos), en base a los documentos almacenados en profit plus administrativo y profit plus nomina
  19. 19. • Multi-empresa. • Multi-Moneda. • Multi-Usuario. • Multi-idioma.
  20. 20. • Manejo de tres (03) tipos de contabilidades: General, Financiera, Fiscal – Permite crear informes financieros – Permite archivar fácilmente los ejercicios contables cerrados – Totalmente integral
  21. 21. Permite automatizar las operaciones empresariales de forma integral y flexible en áreas de: Inventario Compras Ventas Cuentas por cobrar Cuentas por pagar Caja y banco
  22. 22. • Multi-empresa. • Multi-sucursal. • Multi-almacen. • Multi-unidades. • Multi-Moneda. • Multi-Idioma. • Múltiples criterios de costeo
  23. 23. • Flexible y altamente parametrizable • Módulos totalmente integrados • Ayudas en línea con (comentarios editables) • Provee programas para: auto validar la consistencia de los datos • Respaldar / Recuperar los datos • Importar / Exportar datos entre empresas y sucursales • Generador de formatos y reportes • Manejos de impuestos de ley (I.V.A, Retenciones, I.S.L.R)
  24. 24. • Gestión de códigos de barras • Gestión de seriales • Asistente para el manejo en matriz de tallas y colores. • Interfaz de ultima generación. • Seguridad (Edición corporativa).

×