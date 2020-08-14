Ejercicios practicos. semana_1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA SAGRADOS CORAZONES NUCLEO DE BIOLOGIA ONCE INFORMATICA FLORENCIA-CAQUETA 2020
Evidencia de trabajo en equipoEvidencia de trabajo en equipo
  1. 1. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA SAGRADOS CORAZONES NUCLEO DE BIOLOGIA ONCE INFORMATICA FLORENCIA-CAQUETA 2020
  2. 2. Tanto la replicaci�n como la transcripci�n implican la elaboraci�n de una nueva mol�cula de �cidos nucleicos, ya sea ADN o ARN. La replicaci�n es el proceso mediante el cual la mol�cula de ADN hace copias de s� misma; y la transcripci�n, por su parte, copia la informaci�n del ADN en el ARN. En ambos procesos se hace uso de nucle�sidos tritosfatos como componente b�sico del ADN y el ARN. Se diferencian principalmente por lo que producen, pues la replicaci�n termina con una nueva mol�cula de ADN como resultado, y la transcripci�n, por su parte, genera un c�digo de ARNm que posteriormente proporcionar� una nueva prote�na. En ambos procesos, el ADN utilizado rompe sus enlaces y se abre. La replicaci�n se lleva a cabo en la preparaci�n para la divisi�n celular y la transcripci�n ocurre en la preparaci�n para la traducci�n de prote�nas. Ambos procesos ocurren dentro del n�cleo de la c�lula Las prote�nas utilizadas en ambos procesos son diferentes, puesto que la replicaci�n hace uso de la helicasa, ligasa, promasa y cebador, entre otras; y en el caso de la transcripci�n, aunque algunas de las ya mencionadas s� intervienen, se pueden encontrar los factores de transcripci�n y los reguladores. �Qu� similitudes y diferencias tienen los procesos de replicaci�n y transcripci�n?
  3. 3. De las siguientes secuencias de ADN, encuentre la secuencia complementaria de ADN y de �sta transcribe el mensaje en secuencias de ARN mensajero. Observa primero el ejemplo: A A C G T A T T G C G U U G C A U A A C G C A C G T A G C C G T T T G C A T C G G C A A
  4. 4. Un cierto gen de un ADN tiene la siguiente secuencia. Escriba de izquierda a derecha la secuencia del ARNm que se produce a partir de este fragmento de ADN ADN ARNm A U G U U C A G G U G U U A G METIONINA FENILALINA ALGININA CISTEINA STOP STOPCODON 1 CODON 2 CODON 3 CODON 4 ARNt U A C A A G U C C A C A A U C
  5. 5. Evidencia de trabajo en equipoEvidencia de trabajo en equipo

