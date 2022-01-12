Beverage goods development trends in uk

Every year, new food and beverage industry trends emerge. And, with three Lockdowns under our belts and the end of a global epidemic on the horizon, it’s no surprise that the food and beverage business has altered dramatically. This year has been one to remember, with a growing interest in sustainability and customers turning their kitchens into cocktail bars. Variety of Drinks in UK ✦Potato Milk ✦Bottled Cocktails ✦Ready-To-Drink Beverages ✦Low Sugar Drinks ✦Protein-Enriched Drinks How Can Food Research Lab Service You? We are one of the most renowned drink product consultants in the UK. We have a vast portfolio of newly developed beverage products to our name. We can help you with the following aspects; • Beverage formulations • Ready-To-Drink product developments • Beverage deformulation and reformulation • Shelf life enhancements of drinks • Sensory evaluation of beverages To more about beverage trends in UK: https://bit.ly/31SNw7s Do you want to create a new drink or reverse engineer existing brand or a product? Our in-house, beverage product development experts understand each element on the value matrix. Contact us: Website: https://foodresearchlab.com/ Contact No: INDIA: +91-9566299022, UK: +44- 161 818 4656 Email: info@foodresearchlab.com