Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 16
Food
Jan. 12, 2022
26 views

0 Likes

Share

Download to read offline

Beverage goods development trends in uk

Download to read offline

Food
Jan. 12, 2022
26 views

Every year, new food and beverage industry trends emerge. And, with three Lockdowns under our belts and the end of a global epidemic on the horizon, it’s no surprise that the food and beverage business has altered dramatically.
This year has been one to remember, with a growing interest in sustainability and customers turning their kitchens into cocktail bars.

Variety of Drinks in UK
✦Potato Milk
✦Bottled Cocktails
✦Ready-To-Drink Beverages
✦Low Sugar Drinks
✦Protein-Enriched Drinks

How Can Food Research Lab Service You?

We are one of the most renowned drink product consultants in the UK. We have a vast portfolio of newly developed beverage products to our name. We can help you with the following aspects;
• Beverage formulations
• Ready-To-Drink product developments
• Beverage deformulation and reformulation
• Shelf life enhancements of drinks
• Sensory evaluation of beverages

To more about beverage trends in UK: https://bit.ly/31SNw7s

Do you want to create a new drink or reverse engineer existing brand or a product? Our in-house, beverage product development experts understand each element on the value matrix.
Contact us:
Website: https://foodresearchlab.com/
Contact No: INDIA: +91-9566299022, UK: +44- 161 818 4656
Email: info@foodresearchlab.com

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Jacques Pépin Quick & Simple Jacques Pépin
(5/5)
Free
Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue Adrian Miller
(0/5)
Free
The Book on Pie: Everything You Need to Know to Bake Perfect Pies Erin Jeanne McDowell
(5/5)
Free
Antoni: Let's Do Dinner Antoni Porowski
(5/5)
Free
Chasing Flavor: Techniques and Recipes to Cook Fearlessly Dan Kluger
(4.5/5)
Free
The Primal Gourmet Cookbook: Whole30 Endorsed: It's Not a Diet If It's Delicious Ronny Joseph Lvovski
(5/5)
Free
Trisha's Kitchen: Easy Comfort Food for Friends and Family Trisha Yearwood
(5/5)
Free
Amboy: Recipes from the Filipino-American Dream Alvin Cailan
(5/5)
Free
Animal, Vegetable, Junk: A History of Food, from Sustainable to Suicidal Mark Bittman
(3.5/5)
Free
Taste of Home Mediterranean Made Easy: 325 light & lively dishes that bring color, flavor and flair to your table Editors at Taste of Home
(4/5)
Free
From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg's Kitchen Snoop Dogg
(3.5/5)
Free
Everyone Can Bake: Simple Recipes to Master and Mix Dominique Ansel
(4/5)
Free
Procrastibaking: 100 Recipes for Getting Nothing Done in the Most Delicious Way Possible Erin Gardner
(5/5)
Free
Home Cheese Making, 4th Edition: From Fresh and Soft to Firm, Blue, Goat’s Milk, and More; Recipes for 100 Favorite Cheeses Ricki Carroll
(3/5)
Free
Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking Samin Nosrat
(4.5/5)
Free
Meals That Heal: 100+ Everyday Anti-Inflammatory Recipes in 30 Minutes or Less (A Cookbook) Carolyn Williams
(5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Girly Drinks: A World History of Women and Alcohol Mallory O'Meara
(4/5)
Free
The Book of Difficult Fruit: Arguments for the Tart, Tender, and Unruly (with recipes) Kate Lebo
(3/5)
Free
The Secret History of Food: Strange but True Stories About the Origins of Everything We Eat Matt Siegel
(4/5)
Free
In Winter's Kitchen: Growing Roots and Breaking Bread in the Northern Heartland Beth Dooley
(4.5/5)
Free
Taste: My Life Through Food Stanley Tucci
(4.5/5)
Free
Drive-Thru Dreams: A Journey Through the Heart of America's Fast-Food Kingdom Adam Chandler
(4.5/5)
Free
Wine Girl: The Obstacles, Humiliations, and Triumphs of America's Youngest Sommelier Victoria James
(4/5)
Free
Unvarnished: A Gimlet-eyed Look at Life Behind the Bar Eric Alperin
(5/5)
Free
Uncommon Grounds: The History of Coffee and How It Transformed Our World Mark Pendergrast
(4.5/5)
Free
Bread & Wine: A Love Letter to Life Around the Table with Recipes Shauna Niequist
(4.5/5)
Free
The Alice B. Toklas Cook Book Alice B. Toklas
(0/5)
Free
The Story of Tea: A Cultural History and Drinking Guide Mary Lou Heiss
(4.5/5)
Free
Aphrodite: A Memoir of the Senses Gabra Zackman
(4/5)
Free
Consider the Fork: A History of How We Cook and Eat Bee Wilson
(4.5/5)
Free
Body Love: Live in Balance, Weigh What You Want, and Free Yourself from Food Drama Forever Kelly LeVeque
(4.5/5)
Free
Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking Samin Nosrat
(4.5/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

Beverage goods development trends in uk

  1. 1. Beverage Goods Development Trends in the UK An Academic presentation by Dr. Nancy Agnes, Head, Technical Operations, FoodResearchLab Group:  www.foodresearchlab.com Email: info@foodresearchlab.com
  2. 2. Today's Discussion Introduction Innovative Concepts Carbon Footprint Potato Milk Bottled Cocktails Ready-To-Drink Beverages Low Sugar Drinks Protein-Enriched Drinks Conclusion How Can Food Research Lab Service You?
  3. 3. Every year, new food and beverage industry trends emerge. And, with three Lockdowns under our belts and the end of a global epidemic on the horizon, it's no surprise that the food and beverage business has altered dramatically. This year has been one to remember, with a growing interest in sustainability and customers turning their kitchens into cocktail bars. Introduction
  4. 4. Innovative Concepts Breakfast will become a focal point as hybrid working patterns become more common and fewer commute. Sure, overnight oats are delicious, but shakshuka, eggs benedict, and other dishes are also on the menu. The UK has consumed 68 per cent more than the previous year regarding eggs. Contd...
  5. 5. We'll also be eating our breakfasts throughout the morning rather than just first thing in the morning. Besides that, when it comes to cooking our first meal of the day, we'll be more adventurous. Breakfast burritos, homemade crumpets, and blueberry buttermilk pancakes are just a few of the options.
  6. 6. Carbon Footprint According to a survey, nearly 70% of buyers consider the carbon impact of their food to be essential. It's no surprise, given that a recent study shows that environmental awareness among UK consumers has increased significantly in the last year, with 85 per cent of us now choosing more sustainable lifestyle choices. We'll be putting in more effort to limit our food's carbon footprint, whether it's by shopping locally, eating less meat, or buying plastic-free.
  7. 7. Potato Milk Yep! Potato milk, not oat milk or almond milk. It's low in sugar and saturated fat, and it's about to take over coffee shop menus. Food Research Lab, an expert in beverage goods development has over 100 non-dairy product developments and alternative milk formulations.
  8. 8. Bottled Cocktails Bottled cocktails are transforming the bar experience. Not only did Lockdowns inspire manufacturers to make food delivery kits and DIY boxes, but it also gave the term "RTDs" a whole new meaning. Bottled drinks, unlike your favourite tinnies, are more about duplicating your favourite cocktail at home than about convenience. Consumers will undoubtedly continue to upgrade from familiar spirits to premium, pre-mixed bottled cocktails due to a new wave of ready-to-drink products.
  9. 9. Ready-To-Drink Beverages Ultra-high temperature (UHT) or retort technologies commonly process RTD beverages. These types of processors subject the beverage to high temperatures, which can disrupt proteins, resulting in shorter shelf life, increased age gelation or thickening, and sedimentation. A pH drop and a failure to appropriately sequester the minerals in the formulation are the most common causes of these problems. Contd...
  10. 10. Phosphates operate as a buffer to keep the pH of a product stable during processing and storage, and specific long-chain polyphosphates can keep minerals from reacting with destabilised protein.
  11. 11. Low Sugar Drinks Sugar reduction is a crucial business theme as customers and beverage development companies in UK alike want healthier foods and beverages. While many people agree that "less is more," there are differing views on accomplishing this. As a result, the industry has devised various ways to minimise sugar to varying degrees. The beverage sector has gone through a spectacular transformation in terms of sugar reduction.
  12. 12. Protein-Enriched Drinks Protein consumption is critical for avoiding and treating malnutrition. Most hospitalised older people fail to consume the necessary 1.2-1.5 grammes of protein per kilogramme of body weight per day (g/kg/d). As a result, we looked into whether a variety of newly designed protein-enriched regular meals and drinks could help hospitalised elderly patients increase their protein intake.
  13. 13. New trends occur almost every year. Functional beverages are gaining widespread traction worldwide as consumers become more driven towards a professional lifestyle, the need for Ready-To-Drink beverages increases. One particular thing is that the beverage sector is set to see more innovations and changes in the next decade. Conclusion
  14. 14. Beverage formulations Ready-To-Drink product developments Beverage deformulation and reformulation Shelf life enhancements of drinks Sensory evaluation of beverages We are one of the most renowned drink product consultants in the UK. We have a vast portfolio of newly developed beverage products to our name. We can help you with the following aspects; How Can Food Research Lab Service You?
  15. 15. +44- 161 818 4656 UNITED KINGDOM +91 9566299022 EMAIL INDIA info@foodresearchlab.com Contact Us

Every year, new food and beverage industry trends emerge. And, with three Lockdowns under our belts and the end of a global epidemic on the horizon, it’s no surprise that the food and beverage business has altered dramatically. This year has been one to remember, with a growing interest in sustainability and customers turning their kitchens into cocktail bars. Variety of Drinks in UK ✦Potato Milk ✦Bottled Cocktails ✦Ready-To-Drink Beverages ✦Low Sugar Drinks ✦Protein-Enriched Drinks How Can Food Research Lab Service You? We are one of the most renowned drink product consultants in the UK. We have a vast portfolio of newly developed beverage products to our name. We can help you with the following aspects; • Beverage formulations • Ready-To-Drink product developments • Beverage deformulation and reformulation • Shelf life enhancements of drinks • Sensory evaluation of beverages To more about beverage trends in UK: https://bit.ly/31SNw7s Do you want to create a new drink or reverse engineer existing brand or a product? Our in-house, beverage product development experts understand each element on the value matrix. Contact us: Website: https://foodresearchlab.com/ Contact No: INDIA: +91-9566299022, UK: +44- 161 818 4656 Email: info@foodresearchlab.com

Views

Total views

26

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×