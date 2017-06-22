Tech training

THINGS I’VE LEARNED 1. DO NOT BE INTIMIDATED YOU CANNOT BREAK SOMETHING BEYOND REPAIR! 2. BUILDING A WEBSITE TAKES PROJECT...
INTERNAL COMMUNICATION •INTERNAL COMMUNICATION •CLOUD STORAGE (FILE SHARING) •TEAM MANAGEMENT •FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT •PHONE...
CLOUD STORAGE & FILE SHARING •BOX - HTTPS://WWW.BOX.COM/ •DROPBOX - HTTPS://WWW.DROPBOX.COM/HOME •GOOGLE DRIVE - WWW.DRIVE...
TEAM MANAGEMENT ASANA - HTTPS://ASANA.COM/ BASECAMP - HTTPS://BASECAMP.COM CRABGRASS - HTTPS://CRABGRASS.RISEUP.NET/ PRIOR...
FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT • APLOS - HTTPS://WWW.APLOS.COM/ • EXCEL - HTTPS://OFFICE.LIVE.COM/ • GOOGLE SHEETS - HTTPS://DOCS.GO...
PHONE & WEB CONFERENCING •FREE CONFERENCE CALL - HTTPS://WWW.FREECONFERENCE.COM/ •GOOGLE HANGOUTS - HTTPS://HANGOUTS.GOOGL...
EXTERNAL COMMUNICATION •EXTERNAL COMMUNICATION •MEMBERSHIP MANAGEMENT •EMAIL MARKETING •EVENT REGISTRATION •WEBSITE BUILDI...
CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP OR MEMBERSHIP MANAGEMENT • EXCEL - HTTPS://OFFICE.LIVE.COM/ • GOOGLE SHEETS - HTTPS://DOCS.GOOGLE.CO...
EMAIL MARKETING • ACTION NETWORK - HTTPS://ACTIONNETWORK.ORG/ • CONSTANT CONTACT - WWW.CONSTANTCONTACT.COM/ • HUBSPOT - HT...
EVENT REGISTRATION • CONSTANT CONTACT - WWW.CONSTANTCONTACT.COM/ • EVENTBRITE - HTTPS://WWW.EVENTBRITE.COM/ • EVENT SMART ...
WEBSITE CREATION• FIRST BUY A DOMAIN NAME • GOOGLE - HTTPS://DOMAINS.GOOGLE/ • GODADDY - HTTPS://WWW.GODADDY.COM/ • CHOOSE...
INTEGRATION & EMBEDDING OF 3RD PARTY SOFTWARE YOU DON’T ALWAYS HAVE TO CHOOSE! MANY OF THESE PROGRAMS CAN WORK TOGETHER! E...
SOCIAL MEDIA
NETWORKING GOOGLE PLUS USER PROFILE, CIRCLES, STREAM PAGES & COMMUNITIES LINKEDIN EMPLOYMENT-ORIENTED MICRO-BLOGGING TUMBL...
VIDEO SHARING ALSO DAILYMOTION PERISCOPE VIMEO VINE IMAGE SHARING DEVIANTART GENERALLY ALLOWS ART-SPECIFIC CONTENT ONLY FL...
SOCIAL BOOKMARKING REDDIT'S REGISTERED COMMUNITY MEMBERS CAN SUBMIT CONTENT, THEN VOTE SUBMISSIONS UP OR DOWN TO ORGANIZE ...
LIVE STREAMING •FACEBOOK LIVE - HTTPS://LIVE.FB.COM/ •LIVESTREAM - HTTPS://LIVESTREAM.COM/ •YOUTUBE - HTTPS://WWW.YOUTUBE....
WHAT ARE HASHTAGS? HASHTAGS WERE INVENTED TO ORGANIZE TWITTER CONVERSATIONS.
HOW DO I USE HASHTAGS 1. PICK A HASHTAG RELATED TO YOUR MISSION 2. CREATE A PLAN WHAT WILL YOU ADD TO THE CONVERSATION & W...
CUSTOM TWITTER TIMELINES THE GUARDIAN HOSTED A Q&A AND WITH QUESTIONS FROM READERS, ADDED ANSWERS FROM JOURNALISTS INTO A ...
CUSTOM TWITTER TIMELINES POLITICO IS ORGANIZING THE BEST TWEETS FROM POLICY INDUSTRY EXPERTS IN THIS TWEET HUB.
SOCIAL MEDIA POLICY & POLICING http://www.idealware.org/reports/nonprofit- social-media-policy-workbook/
EXTRAS • CALLHUB - HTTPS://CALLHUB.IO/ • DA BUTTON FACTORY - HTTPS://DABUTTONFACTORY.COM/ • FACEBOOK ANALYTICS – HTTPS://A...
EVENT SIGN UPS CALLHUB HTTPS://CALLHUB.IO/SMS-MARKETING-SOFTWARE/SIGN-UP-CAMPAIGN/ • PUBLISH A PHONE NUMBER AT YOUR EVENT ...
RESOURCES • BOOKS • 101 SOCIAL MEDIA TACTICS FOR NONPROFITS: A FIELD GUIDE BY MELANIE MATHOS AND CHAD NORMAN • PODCASTS • ...
THANK YOU FOR JOINING ME! THANK YOU SOMOS AMERICA FOR HOSTING US! HAVE ANY QUESTIONS? CONTACT ME OR SHARON VIA EMAIL SARA@...
