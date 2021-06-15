Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. INTELLIGENZA ARTIFICIALE Un progetto di Cieplinski Zoe, Di Clemente Giorgia, Di Luzio Sara e Sacchetti Ludovica, V E
  2. 2. “ Non è bene cercare di fermare il progresso della conoscenza. L'ignoranza non è mai meglio della conoscenza. ENRICO FERMI 2
  3. 3. COS’È L’A.I.? L’intelligenza artificiale è una simulazione del comportamento umano intelligente. Percepisce l’ambiente in cui si trova, comprende il comportamento e agisce di conseguenza. 3
  4. 4. 4 COME SI SVILUPPA? Acquisire dati non elaborati e renderli utili per la realizzazione di un modello preciso, efficiente e significativo. • partire da modelli predefiniti • utilizzare applicazioni per l’analisi • gestire la complessità di calcolo Sistemi complessi basati su IA richiedono integrazione e simulazione. I modelli di IA devono essere distribuiti a CPU, GPU e/o FPGA nel prodotto finale.
  5. 5. MACHINE LEARNING
  6. 6. COS’È L’ML? Il machine learning (ML) è un sottoinsieme dell'intelligenza artificiale. È una scienza che progetta e applica algoritmi in grado di apprendere da casi passati. 6 “field of study that gives computers the ability to learn without being explicitly programmed” [Definizione di Machine Learning – Arthur Samuel, 1959]
  7. 7. ALGORITMI DI ML Gli algoritmi di ML iterano su grandi dataset, analizzando i modelli nei dati e facilitando le macchine a rispondere a situazioni per le quali non sono state esplicitamente programmate. Gli algoritmi di ML utilizzano la statistica e computer science per prevedere risultati razionali. 7
  8. 8. APPRENDIMENTO Apprendimento supervisionato Vengono presentati i dati di input e i risultati desiderati. Lo scopo è di apprendere una regola generale che colleghi i dati in ingresso con quelli in uscita. Apprendimento non supervisionato Vengono presentati i dati di input ma nessun risultato desiderato. Lo scopo è quello di scoprire schemi o modelli nascosti nei dati presentati. Apprendimento con rinforzo Vengono raccolti i dati di input tramite l’interazione con un ambiente dinamico; ad ogni azione in questo ambiente corrisponde una ricompensa. 8
  9. 9. PATTERN RECOGNITION Gli algoritmi di riconoscimento di modelli, o pattern hanno lo scopo principale è quello di riconoscere e classificare gli oggetti sconosciuti molto rapidamente. L’applicazione pratica principale di questi algoritmi è il riconoscimento delle persone nel settore della sorveglianza. 9
  10. 10. WATRIX 10
  11. 11. WATRIX E GAIT-RECOGNITION Watrix è una società che ha sede in Cina e che ha sviluppato la tecnologia della gait recognition. La “gait recognition” o riconoscimento dell’andatura funziona analizzando migliaia di metriche sulla camminata di una persona e costruendo poi una database. 11
  12. 12. COME FUNZIONA? Il software di Watrix estrae la silhouette di una persona dal video e ne analizza il movimento per creare un modello del modo in cui la persona cammina. Ad oggi non è ancora in grado di identificare le persone in tempo reale. Gli utenti devono caricare video nel programma, che richiede circa 10 minuti per cercare attraverso un'ora di video. 12
  13. 13. PERCHÉ IN CINA? In Cina il riconoscimento biometrico delle persone è passato dalle impronte digitali, al riconoscimento facciale fino al più moderno “gait-recognition”. La Cina ospita la più grande rete al mondo di telecamere a circuito chiuso, oltre 170 milioni, rendendo facile individuare le persone ovunque. Con occhiali simili a google glass la polizia cinese era già in grado di riconoscere sospetti tra la folla, oggi ha compiuto un passo avanti. 13
  14. 14. Pechino 14 Shanghai DOV’È IN USO?
  15. 15. "Non hai bisogno della cooperazione delle persone per poter riconoscere la loro identità", ha detto Huang Yongzhen, co-fondatore, in un'intervista nel suo ufficio di Pechino. "L'analisi dell'andatura non può essere ingannato semplicemente zoppicando o camminando in maniera diversa, perché stiamo analizzando tutte le caratteristiche di un intero corpo." SICUREZZA 15
  16. 16. SOLO SORVEGLIANZA? Oltre alla sorveglianza, il riconoscimento dell'andatura può essere utilizzato anche nelle smart house, nelle case di cura per allertare il personale quando gli anziani sono caduti o stanno per farlo, negli ospedali per la diagnosi di problemi neuronali e in fisioterapia e allenamento sportivo. 16
  17. 17. AI: BENEFICI Benefici dell’IA per i cittadini L’intelligenza artificiale potrebbe significare una migliore assistenza sanitaria, automobili e altri sistemi di trasporto più sicuri e anche prodotti e servizi su misura, più economici e più resistenti. Benefici dell’intelligenza artificiale per le imprese Può offrire percorsi di vendita più fluidi e ottimizzati, migliorare la manutenzione dei macchinari, aumentare sia la produzione che la qualità, migliorare il servizio al cliente e risparmiare energia. 17 Intelligenza artificiale per la sicurezza L’IA viene già usata dalle piatteforme online per individuare e rispondere a pratiche illegali o inappropriate in rete. Può essere usata per la difesa e le strategie di attacco in caso di crimini informatici.
  18. 18. AI: SVANTAGGI Responsabilità civile Determinare chi sia responsabile per i danni causati da un dispositivo o servizio azionato dall’intelligenza artificiale: i danni devono essere ripagati dal proprietario, dal costruttore o dal programmatore? Minaccia all’uguaglianza I risultati prodotti dall’IA dipendono da come viene progettata e da quali dati vengono immessi. Si potrebbe condurre a decisioni riguardo a un’offerta di lavoro, all’offerta di prestiti e anche nei procedimenti penali, influenzate dall’etnia, dal genere, dall’età. 18 Minacce dell’intelligenza artificiale ai diritti fondamentali L’IA può anche minacciare la protezione dei dati e il diritto alla vita privata, ed è capace di mettere insieme le informazioni che acquisisce su una persona senza che questa ne sia a conoscenza.
  19. 19. 11%-37% 14% 1.5%-4% 19 Aumento stimato della produttività del lavoro grazie all’IA, entro il 2035 (studio del Parlamento europeo) Riduzione delle emissioni globali di gas serra entro il 2030, attribuibile all’uso dell’IA (studio del Parlamento europeo) Dei posti di lavoro nei paesi dell’OCSE sono automatizzabili. Un altro 32% dovrebbe affrontare cambiamenti sostanziali (studio del Parlamento europeo) IN NUMERI
  20. 20. 20 FINE

