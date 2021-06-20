Evento SEAGS per l'orientamento

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Evento SEAGS Orientamento a.s. 2020/21
Jun. 20, 2021

  2. 2. CLEA Corso di Laurea in Economia Aziendale -Le aziende e i professionisti del nuovo millennio -Il futuro (sostenibile) del packaging in plastica -Ferragni vs Kardashian: il marketing ai tempi degli influencer CLEC Corso di Laurea in Economia e Commercio -Come evitare di tornare all'epoca dei dinosauri: interventi pubblici per i cambiamenti climatici -Il potere e la libertà. Rivoluzioni liberali e Costituzionalismo -Il lupo di Wall Street: come funzionano i derivati CLEII Corso di Laurea in Economia e Informatica per l’Impresa Corso di Laurea in Servizi Giuridici per l’Impresa -Aiuto, i Cookie mi inseguono! -In rete fatti furbo, non abboccare! -Cosa significa imparare per un computer? SEGI -Lo sviluppo sostenibile -La cittadinanza europea -Prima lezione di diritto costituzionale
  4. 4. Che cos’è l’azienda L'azienda è una organizzazione che coordina i fattori produttivi, la tecnologia e le informazioni al fine di produrre prodotti e servizi per soddisfare i bisogni dei consumatori.
  6. 6. Ingegneria gestionale La figura dell’ingegnere gestionale La figura dell’ingegnere gestionale è indispensabile in molte funzioni relative a qualsiasi realtà industriale: marketing, logistica, produzione, acquisti, servizi informatici, risorse umane.
