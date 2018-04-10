Scuola OpenSource

Successfully reported this slideshow.
La Scuola Open Source What is SOS?
La Scuola Open Source 1 The School itself is co-designed by the community, in an iterative process
La Scuola Open Source 2 Teachers and learners cooperate on projects of collective interest, in a non-hierarchical way
La Scuola Open Source 3 Technological and social innovation are interdependent
La Scuola Open Source 4 Cross-disciplinary approach: different skills common questions
La Scuola Open Source 5 Teaching program based on community needs
