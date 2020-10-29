Trasntornos del calcio

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. ❑ Es uno de los elementos más abundantes del organismo ❑ Un adulto tiene 1,4 kg de Ca y el 99% se encuentra en el hueso. Desempeña un papel fundamental en numerosos procesos vitales: la función neuromuscular, la contractilidad cardiaca, la coagulación de la sangre, la mineralización del hueso y distintas acciones hormonales ❑ Valor en plasma 8.5-10.2 mg/dl ❑ por cada 1 g/l de descenso de albúmina, el Ca sérico total disminuye 0,8 mg/dl ❑ Regulado por PTH y VitD
  2. 2. ❑ Es el aumento del Ca por encima de 10,2 mg/dl ❑ Incidencia 0,05-0,6% de la población general, y en el 0,6-3,6% de los enfermos hospitalizados. ❑ 50% de las hipercalcemias son “falsas hipercalcemias”, por extracción sanguínea en condiciones no ideales (postpandriales, torniquetes prolongados) o por hiperalbuminemia que condiciona “pseudohipercalcemia”
  3. 3. Etiología: -Hiperparatiroidismo (35%) -Tumores (55%) -Insuficiencia renal crónica -FARMACOLÓGICA: intoxicación por vitamina D,intoxicación por vitamina A, -Hipercalemia familiar -Tratamiento con tiacidas, litio -Inmovilización prolongada -Enfermedades granulomatosas - TBC - Sarcoidosis - Hongos Clínica: • frecuente asintomática, detectándose casualmente en una analítica de rutina. • A partir de 12 mg/dl produce síntomas • Sistema nervioso central: Los síntomas más frecuentes son la ansiedad, depresión • Sistema nervioso periférico: debilidad muscular y disminución de los reflejos osteotendinosos. • Aparato gastrointestinal: las más frecuentes son el estreñimiento, las náuseas y los vómitos • Cardiovascular: acortamiento del intervalo Q-T y arritmias cardiacas,HTA • Renal : poliuria
  4. 4. Diagnóstico ▪ Frecuencia se realiza de forma casual, en un análisis sanguíneo de rutina o motivado por la clínica de la enfermedad ▪ Confirmarse el resultado, descartando una pseudohipercalcemia (si la albúmina no es normal, se debe corregir el Ca) Tratamiento Sólo trataremos una hipercalcemia cuando ésta sea sintomática o esté por encima de 14 mg/dl. ▪ Corregir la deshidratación y aumentar la excreción renal de calcio ▪ Inhibir la reabsorción ósea ▪ Tratar la enfermedad subyacente ▪ Evitar la inmovilidad ▪ Calcitonina (CalsynarR ), a dosis de 4-8 U/kg/12 h via subcutánea o bien 0,5 a 1,5 U/kg/h en infusión iv continua ▪ Hidrocortisona 100 mg iv cada 8 o 12 horas ▪ Clodronato ampollas 300 mg, a dosis de 5 mg/kg/día en 500 cc de suero salino a pasar en cuatro horas
  5. 5. ❑Nivel sérico de calcio total por debajo de 8,5 mg/dl ❑Hallar el calcio corregido ETIOLOGÍA -Hipoalbuminemia -Hipoparatiroidismo -Hipovitaminosis d -Eliminación aumentada de calcio Hipomagnecemia
  6. 6. Síntomas: Neuromuscular y sistema nervioso central : parestesias, tetania, signos de Chvostek, de Trouseau Cardiovascular :La hipocalcemia severa puede afectar la contracción del músculo cardíaco y producir ICC. el electrocardiograma se observa una prolongación del intervalo Q-T, cambios inespecíficos de la onda T y arritmias Gastrointestinal: dolor abdominal
  7. 7. Diagnóstico -Manifestaciones clínicas -EKG -Laboratorio TRATAMIENTO ❑ Gluconato cálcico al 10% (Calcium SandozR al 10%), 1 ampolla de 5 ml tiene 45 mg de Ca2+:: administrar de 4 a 6 ampollas de 12 10 ml en 100 ml de suero glucosado al 5% en unos 10-15 minutos ❑ Cloruro cálcico al 10%, 1 ampolla de 1 ml tiene 36 mg de Ca2+: administrar de 5 a 10 ampollas en 100 ml de suero glucosado al 5% en 15 minutos ❑ Si no hay respuesta administrar 1 o 2 gr de sulfato de magnesio (SulmetínR ) iv en 20 minutos
  8. 8. ❑ determinar la calcemia cada 6 horas, modificando la velocidad de la dilución en función de aquélla, intentando pasar a la vía oral lo más precozmente posible, una vez alcanzada una calcemia > 8mg/dl. ❑ Administraremos calcio oral a dosis de 200 mg cada dos horas, aumentando hasta 500 mg cada 2 horas si se precisa. 13 Una vez estabilizado el paciente, deberá valorarse la necesidad de tratamiento con vitamina D. ❑ HIPOCALCEMIA CRÓNICA Su tratamiento se realiza con preparados de calcio oral (2-4 gr/día) y de vitamina D (0,25-2 mcg/día), individualizando las dosis en cada paciente.
