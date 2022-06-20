Successfully reported this slideshow.

Impact of Social Media on Business.

0

Share

Jun. 20, 2022
0 likes 3 views
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 11
1 of 11

Impact of Social Media on Business.

Jun. 20, 2022
0 likes 3 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Description

This slide show described how social media affects business and the marketing world. Specifically discussing how Social Media aides a business and it can possibly cause problems for the business.

Transcript

  1. 1. z Impact of Social Media on Business. Sapphire Dewhurst Professor Richardson MRK 2100
  2. 2. z z What is Social Media? Social media has changed the world as we know it and become vastly popular all through the population. Social Media is a widely used collection of websites and apps with info, advertisements, pictures, and posts shared among thousands of people with just one click. Almost every person has at least one social media account, rather it be on the computer or through their mobile phone.
  3. 3. z z How does Social Media benefit the Marketing world? By taking over so vastly, social media has ended up impacting the marketing world substantially, even creating a new and better way of marketing. From when we used to rely on person-to-person advertising or through the newspaper and bulletins, we can now rely on the large number of social media platforms to reach thousands of customers with a single click. It engages the customer and allows a way for businesses to communicate directly with customers to build relationships.
  4. 4. z What can Social Media help within Marketing?  Now that marketing has begun to listen to the consumers through connecting with them online, having several social media accounts helps a business to now strengthen connections with consumers. When a business starts posting advertisements on social media it will reach an enormous customer base.  Social media also aides' businesses in having several ways to receive feedback from consumers. Not to mention a business can now email and offer online- chats to deal with consumer complaints or problems almost immediately. This Photo by Unknown author is licensed under CC BY-NC.
  5. 5. z z How does Social Media aide Small Businesses? For someone who owns a small business whether it be from home or elsewhere, it would be hard to advertise their products or business without it being known before to the population. Social media has made this easier and helps bring in substantial amounts of revenue to small businesses. How? Purely because of how easy it is to advertise and appeal your products to people via social media posts with a single click of a button, reaching thousands of possible consumers.
  6. 6. z z How Social Media grows a business's reputation. A businesses reputation is very important to how well it will succeed in the long run. A business that practices moral marketing and upholds its relationships with consumers will most likely do well. Social Media makes this easier to do. Everything is watched through a screen and judged. If many consumers are satisfied with online customer service, how the business perceives itself online, and their relationship with the business, then the business will be shared and talked about more positively.
  7. 7. z z How Social Media can damage a Businesses' reputation. As mentioned earlier, everything is judged online, so in turn unsatisfied consumers may take to the keyboard with bad reviews, comments, e-mails, and angry posts. This can be damaging to a business’ image and make people question the integrity and quality of who they are buying from and what they are buying. If enough customers are unsatisfied and enough share or comment online about the business, the damage to their reputation could be irreversible. That is why it's important for business to practice moral marketing.
  8. 8. z z How does Social Media aide in finding a Target Audience? As technology has advanced over the years, one thing that helps businesses the most is how Social Media caters to each person. As data is collected through mobile phones and computers, many people receive recommendations of advertisements they might like. Targeting a specific audience online with advertisements is the perfect way to bring in consumers that will most likely buy from them, giving them a higher chance of more revenue.
  9. 9. z Celebrities/Influencers and Marketing. This Photo by Unknown author is licensed under CC BY-SA-NC. With Social Media there typically follows a plethora of celebrities and influencers that have thousands to even millions of followers on their accounts. If a business so chooses to and succeeds, getting a celebrity or influencer to test out their product and advertise it through their social media's will increase how many people are exposed to their product and what they offer. Hopefully therefore, increasing their revenue drastically.
  10. 10. z z What's in store for Social Media and Marketing in the future? As time progresses and technology advances leaps and bounds, it is very clear that Social Media will forever be a big part of the Marketing world now. More platforms will arise, better ways of communicating to customers will be discovered, and most importantly, old and inefficient ways of marketing will die out. Letting the Marketing world and Social Media evolve together as a whole will make marketing a whole new and better ball game.
  11. 11. z Citations Suvashree Bhattacharya. “Top 9 Ways How Social Media Impacts Your Business.” REVE Chat, 11 Feb. 2022, https://www.revechat.com/blog/top-9-ways-social-media-impacts- businesses/#:~:text=Social%20Media%20Helps%20to%20Reach,in%20c ontact%20with%20your%20customers. News, Zenger. “What Is the Future of Facebook Advertising?” Forbes, Forbes Magazine, 24 May 2021, https://www.forbes.com/sites/zengernews/2021/05/24/what-is-the-future- of-facebook-advertising/?sh=50ec711848d6.
Marketing

Description

This slide show described how social media affects business and the marketing world. Specifically discussing how Social Media aides a business and it can possibly cause problems for the business.

Transcript

  1. 1. z Impact of Social Media on Business. Sapphire Dewhurst Professor Richardson MRK 2100
  2. 2. z z What is Social Media? Social media has changed the world as we know it and become vastly popular all through the population. Social Media is a widely used collection of websites and apps with info, advertisements, pictures, and posts shared among thousands of people with just one click. Almost every person has at least one social media account, rather it be on the computer or through their mobile phone.
  3. 3. z z How does Social Media benefit the Marketing world? By taking over so vastly, social media has ended up impacting the marketing world substantially, even creating a new and better way of marketing. From when we used to rely on person-to-person advertising or through the newspaper and bulletins, we can now rely on the large number of social media platforms to reach thousands of customers with a single click. It engages the customer and allows a way for businesses to communicate directly with customers to build relationships.
  4. 4. z What can Social Media help within Marketing?  Now that marketing has begun to listen to the consumers through connecting with them online, having several social media accounts helps a business to now strengthen connections with consumers. When a business starts posting advertisements on social media it will reach an enormous customer base.  Social media also aides' businesses in having several ways to receive feedback from consumers. Not to mention a business can now email and offer online- chats to deal with consumer complaints or problems almost immediately. This Photo by Unknown author is licensed under CC BY-NC.
  5. 5. z z How does Social Media aide Small Businesses? For someone who owns a small business whether it be from home or elsewhere, it would be hard to advertise their products or business without it being known before to the population. Social media has made this easier and helps bring in substantial amounts of revenue to small businesses. How? Purely because of how easy it is to advertise and appeal your products to people via social media posts with a single click of a button, reaching thousands of possible consumers.
  6. 6. z z How Social Media grows a business's reputation. A businesses reputation is very important to how well it will succeed in the long run. A business that practices moral marketing and upholds its relationships with consumers will most likely do well. Social Media makes this easier to do. Everything is watched through a screen and judged. If many consumers are satisfied with online customer service, how the business perceives itself online, and their relationship with the business, then the business will be shared and talked about more positively.
  7. 7. z z How Social Media can damage a Businesses' reputation. As mentioned earlier, everything is judged online, so in turn unsatisfied consumers may take to the keyboard with bad reviews, comments, e-mails, and angry posts. This can be damaging to a business’ image and make people question the integrity and quality of who they are buying from and what they are buying. If enough customers are unsatisfied and enough share or comment online about the business, the damage to their reputation could be irreversible. That is why it's important for business to practice moral marketing.
  8. 8. z z How does Social Media aide in finding a Target Audience? As technology has advanced over the years, one thing that helps businesses the most is how Social Media caters to each person. As data is collected through mobile phones and computers, many people receive recommendations of advertisements they might like. Targeting a specific audience online with advertisements is the perfect way to bring in consumers that will most likely buy from them, giving them a higher chance of more revenue.
  9. 9. z Celebrities/Influencers and Marketing. This Photo by Unknown author is licensed under CC BY-SA-NC. With Social Media there typically follows a plethora of celebrities and influencers that have thousands to even millions of followers on their accounts. If a business so chooses to and succeeds, getting a celebrity or influencer to test out their product and advertise it through their social media's will increase how many people are exposed to their product and what they offer. Hopefully therefore, increasing their revenue drastically.
  10. 10. z z What's in store for Social Media and Marketing in the future? As time progresses and technology advances leaps and bounds, it is very clear that Social Media will forever be a big part of the Marketing world now. More platforms will arise, better ways of communicating to customers will be discovered, and most importantly, old and inefficient ways of marketing will die out. Letting the Marketing world and Social Media evolve together as a whole will make marketing a whole new and better ball game.
  11. 11. z Citations Suvashree Bhattacharya. “Top 9 Ways How Social Media Impacts Your Business.” REVE Chat, 11 Feb. 2022, https://www.revechat.com/blog/top-9-ways-social-media-impacts- businesses/#:~:text=Social%20Media%20Helps%20to%20Reach,in%20c ontact%20with%20your%20customers. News, Zenger. “What Is the Future of Facebook Advertising?” Forbes, Forbes Magazine, 24 May 2021, https://www.forbes.com/sites/zengernews/2021/05/24/what-is-the-future- of-facebook-advertising/?sh=50ec711848d6.
Marketing

Recommended

More Related Content

Featured

AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Shorter ER Wait Times
Knowledge@Wharton
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Alexander Jarvis
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
32 Ways a Digital Marketing Consultant Can Help Grow Your Business
Barry Feldman
How to Fix the Internet
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
5 major events that shaped 2016
Kotak Securities

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Influencer: Building Your Personal Brand in the Age of Social Media Brittany Hennessy
(3.5/5)
Free
Marketing Made Simple: A Step-by-Step StoryBrand Guide for Any Business Donald Miller
(5/5)
Free
Building a StoryBrand: Clarify Your Message So Customers Will Listen Donald Miller
(4.5/5)
Free
Pogue's Basics: Money: Essential Tips and Shortcuts (That No One Bothers to Tell You) About Beating the System David Pogue
(4/5)
Free
Public Opinion: With linked Table of Contents Walter Lippmann
(0/5)
Free
Secondhand: Travels in the New Global Garage Sale Adam Minter
(4/5)
Free
The 22 Immutable Laws of Marketing: Exposed and Explained by the World's Two Al Ries
(4.5/5)
Free
The Starbucks Experience: 5 Principles for Turning Ordinary Into Extraordinary Joseph A. Michelli
(4/5)
Free
The Psychology of Selling: Increase Your Sales Faster and Easier Than You Ever Thought Possible Brian Tracy
(4.5/5)
Free
Ogilvy on Advertising in the Digital Age Miles Young
(5/5)
Free
Priceless: The Myth of Fair Value (and How to Take Advantage of It) William Poundstone
(4.5/5)
Free
The Conquest of Cool: Business Culture, Counterculture, and the Rise of Hip Consumerism Thomas Frank
(4.5/5)
Free
Stories That Stick: How Storytelling Can Captivate Customers, Influence Audiences, and Transform Your Business Kindra Hall
(5/5)
Free
Phishing for Phools: The Economics of Manipulation and Deception George A. Akerlof
(3.5/5)
Free
Propaganda Edward Bernays
(5/5)
Free
Web Copy That Sells: The Revolutionary Formula for Creating Killer Copy That Grabs Their Attention and Compels Them to Buy Maria Veloso
(5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Alchemy: The Dark Art and Curious Science of Creating Magic in Brands, Business, and Life Rory Sutherland
(4.5/5)
Free
Crossing the Chasm: Marketing and Selling Technology Projects to Mainstream Customers Geoffrey A. Moore
(4.5/5)
Free
You're Invited: The Art and Science of Connection, Trust, and Belonging Jon Levy
(4.5/5)
Free
Contagious: Why Things Catch On Jonah Berger
(4.5/5)
Free
Unleashing the Idea Virus Seth Godin
(4.5/5)
Free
22 Immutable Laws of Branding Al Ries
(4.5/5)
Free
Building a StoryBrand: Clarify Your Message So Customers Will Listen Donald Miller
(5/5)
Free
Predictably Irrational: The Hidden Forces That Shape Our Decisions Edgar Allan Poe
(4.5/5)
Free
A Consumers' Republic: The Politics of Mass Consumption in Postwar America Lizabeth Cohen
(0/5)
Free
Yes!: 50 Scientifically Proven Ways to Be Persuasive Noah J. Goldstein Ph.D.
(4.5/5)
Free
Permission Marketing: Turning Strangers into Friends, and Friends into Customers Seth Godin
(4.5/5)
Free
Influence: The Psychology of Persuasion Robert B. Cialdini, PhD
(4.5/5)
Free
Overdressed: The Shockingly High Cost of Cheap Fashion Elizabeth L. Cline
(4.5/5)
Free
Inside the Tornado Geoffrey A. Moore
(4/5)
Free
The 22 Immutable Laws of Marketing Al Ries
(4.5/5)
Free
We Are All Weird: The Myth of Mass and The End of Compliance Seth Godin
(4.5/5)
Free

×