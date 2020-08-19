Successfully reported this slideshow.
Educación y Desarrollo Comunitario Msc: Santos Chavarría M.
Normas Generales del Semestre • Cumplir fielmente con las asignaciones brindadas y ser puntual con la entrega. (talleres, ...
TEXTO PARALELO • ANOTA EN EL RECUADRO LO QUE CONOCES SOBRE LA EDUCACIÒN Y DESARROLLO COMUNITARIO, LAS IDEAS DESCONOCIDAS O...
PRIMERA ACTIVIDAD EL ROL DEL DOCENTE Y LA NATURALEZA INTERPERSONAL DEL APRENDIZAJE Página 9 a la 13 Lea esas páginas hasta...
Preguntas de analisis 1. ¿Cómo debe ser el papel del docente en el campo educativo? 2. ¿Qué tipos de competencia debe lide...
PASOS GENERALES PARA EL DESARROLLO DE UN PROYECTO EDUCATIVO
DENOMINACIÓN DEL PROYECTO  El título ayuda a establecer diferencias entre un proyecto y otro, al tiempo que permite defin...
Ideas de Proyectos. • Luminarias. • Bancas escolares. • Alcantarillados. • Acueductos. • Siembras de árboles. • Donaciones...
Redacción del Tema • Construcción de diez bancas escolares en el parque infantil de la Escuela Bello Horizonte, Barú. 2020...
Desarrollo educ. comunitario
  1. 1. Educación y Desarrollo Comunitario Msc: Santos Chavarría M.
  2. 2. Normas Generales del Semestre • Cumplir fielmente con las asignaciones brindadas y ser puntual con la entrega. (talleres, tareas e investigaciones). • Enviar excusas por escrito por el tablón de classroom. • Tendrán un documento en PDF que es el modulo. • Habrá clases de forma sincrónicas y asincrónicas. • Pruebas Parciales cumplir en la fecha indicada.
  3. 3. TEXTO PARALELO • ANOTA EN EL RECUADRO LO QUE CONOCES SOBRE LA EDUCACIÒN Y DESARROLLO COMUNITARIO, LAS IDEAS DESCONOCIDAS O ALGO QUE TENGAS EN MENTE, LO QUE DESEAS CONOCER Y LO QUE CONSIDERAS MÁS IMPORTANTE SOBRE EL ROL DEL EDUCADOR EN LA COMUNIDAD.
  4. 4. PRIMERA ACTIVIDAD EL ROL DEL DOCENTE Y LA NATURALEZA INTERPERSONAL DEL APRENDIZAJE Página 9 a la 13 Lea esas páginas hasta donde como tal tutor como proceso.
  5. 5. Preguntas de analisis 1. ¿Cómo debe ser el papel del docente en el campo educativo? 2. ¿Qué tipos de competencia debe liderizar el docente? 3. ¿Cómo debe ser el docente mediador, facilitador, transmisor de aprendizaje en la época actual y cual de ello usted se identifica? 4. ¿Cómo usted analiza la actividad del docente? 5. ¿Qué entiende de la palabra andamiaje?
  6. 6. PASOS GENERALES PARA EL DESARROLLO DE UN PROYECTO EDUCATIVO
  7. 7. DENOMINACIÓN DEL PROYECTO  El título ayuda a establecer diferencias entre un proyecto y otro, al tiempo que permite definir características del tema y anticipa una idea sobre su contenido.  Debe describir el contenido de forma específica, clara y concisa en unas 15 o 20 palabras.
  8. 8. Ideas de Proyectos. • Luminarias. • Bancas escolares. • Alcantarillados. • Acueductos. • Siembras de árboles. • Donaciones comunitarias,
  9. 9. Redacción del Tema • Construcción de diez bancas escolares en el parque infantil de la Escuela Bello Horizonte, Barú. 2020. • Reforestación el parque ecológico de la comunidad El Valle, 2020.

