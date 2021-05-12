Successfully reported this slideshow.
May. 12, 2021

Trabajo en equipo

TRABAJO EN EQUIPO

Trabajo en equipo

  1. 1. TRABAJO EN EQUIPO - “LOS PILARES” INTEGRANTES DEL GRUPO - ALEJANDRO MUÑOZ SOTO - ESTEBAN VINASCO OBANDO - NICOLAS DONNEYS ALVARADO - SANTIAGO MORENO MIRANDA - SEBASTIAN GONZALEZ ZEA ASIGNATURA: DESARROLLO PERSONAL DOCENTE: LUZ ÁNGELA MONROY ORJUELA FECHA: ABRIL 21 DEL 2021
  2. 2. DEFINICIÓN CONCEPTO El trabajo en grupo consiste en la conexión y organización de diferentes personas de una manera determinada con el objetivo de lograr conseguir un beneficio respectivamente común: realización de algún proyecto compartido. Representa una forma organizativa laboral basada en el compañerismo que requiere de una conjunta y articulada ejecución de las actividades relacionadas mediante estrategias de cooperación, solidaridad, comunicación, etc. Surge como una necesidad de tener relaciones con otras personas para lograr desafíos que resultan inalcanzables individualmente, pero puede visualizarse como una disciplina originaria de la idea de agilizar y mejorar algunas condiciones que obstaculizan el desarrollo de tareas diarias o la consecución de objetivos en las organizaciones.
  3. 3. IMPORTANCIA El trabajo en equipo es fundamental en un amplio número de las experiencias humanas y suele ser una herramienta versátil de alto impacto en la solución de problemas que se alimenta de la diversidad y la sinergia de las personas. También, brinda a sus miembros la experiencia satisfactoria de resolver un problema de manera conjunta, debido a que, la mayoría de los grandes problemas tienden a ser más simples de resolver cuando se pueden delegar las tareas o integrar un equipo. El trabajar conjuntamente desarrolla sinergia, permite alcanzar un mayor número de objetivos, otorga empoderamiento a los miembros, promueve estructuras de trabajo flexibles, impulsa el trabajo multidisciplinario, fomenta la responsabilidad y la capacidad de respuesta al cambio, promueve el sentido de logro, la equidad y la amistad, etc.
  4. 4. ¿VENTAJAS // DESVENTAJAS? El trabajo colaborativo presenta considerables ventajas como: - Mayor capacidad de trabajo. - Mayor velocidad de culminación del trabajo. - Mayor capacidad de intercambio de información. - Mayor diversidad en el abordaje del problema. - Refuerzo de los vínculos de cooperación y espíritu colectivo. Sin embargo, puede también presentar las siguientes desventajas: - Posibles tensiones sobre el liderazgo. - Dificultades con el mecanismo de trabajo. - Riesgo de dispersar la energía del grupo en actividades. - Deserciones o trabajo de mala gana. - Imposibilidad de realización. - Fracaso absoluto.
  5. 5. ESTRATEGIAS // CONSEJOS - Liderazgo: Creación de jerarquías de mutuo acuerdo y selección de líderes caracterizados gracias a la presencia de criterios como experiencia, personalidad e instrucción formal. - Establecimiento de reglas claras y formales para lograr que el respectivo trabajo fluya de una manera adecuada. - Comunicación y respeto del pensamiento ajeno para permitir una correcta evaluación de las distintas problemáticas desde un punto de vista semejante. - Celebración conjunta de los éxitos y afrontación solidaria de las equivocaciones.
  6. 6. EJEMPLOS Existen diferentes ejemplos de trabajo en equipo en la naturaleza como la perfecta organización de las abejas que construyen y sostienen la estructura de su panal, las hormigas obreras que combaten entre todas a cualquier invasor, los lobos que viven en manadas para proteger su territorio y conseguir alimentos, etc.. También, un perfecto ejemplo de trabajo en equipo son las prácticas deportivas: fútbol, baloncesto, béisbol, etc., debido a que, el concepto de equipo consiste en un número finito de individuos que juegan un mismo deporte, pero ocupando posiciones diferentes para lograr conjuntamente ganar la partida mediante estrategias de entendimiento y coordinación.
  7. 7. ACTIVIDAD “STOP GRUPAL” INSTRUCCIONES ACTIVIDAD 1. Ingresar al link: https://jamboard.google.com/d/1FSgOXq_mriLJPscCh7x9MxkJd-WZwbFLFb88V1FxQus/edit?usp=sharing para empezar a realizar la actividad propuesta por el grupo “Los Pilares”. 2. Completar el recuadro de la parte superior con el nombre del grupo. 3. Llenar la información solicitada en los cuadros de texto: nombre, apellido, ciudad, profesión, animal, comida, color y objeto, con la letra asignada respectivamente en la parte superior del recuadro. 4. Seleccionar una imagen que represente el grupo de trabajo. GANADOR: Primer grupo en asignar el nombre, completar los cuadros de texto y colocar la imagen. PREGUNTAS ACTIVIDAD - ¿Qué lograron aprender de la actividad? - ¿Cuál fue la estrategia de juego realizada? - ¿Por qué seleccionaron la imagen?

