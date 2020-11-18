Successfully reported this slideshow.
Cambio profundo (Daniel 1:7) •Daniel 1:7 7 A éstos el jefe de los eunucos puso nombres: puso a Daniel, Beltsasar; a Ananía...
Nuevo Sistema religioso y de proposito. • Daniel = Dios es mi Juez • Ananías= Don o gracia del Señor • Misael= Quien es lo...
Babilonia Babilonia actual y futura Trabaja con jovenes Cambia su educacion Trabaja con jovenes Cambia su alimentacion Cam...
Educación de Babilonia
Mateo 5:14 14 Vosotros sois la luz del mundo; una ciudad asentada sobre un monte no se puede esconder. Mateo:13 13 Vosotro...
Una inteligente decisión (Daniel 1:8) • Daniel 1:8 8 Y Daniel propuso en su corazón no contaminarse con la porción de la c...
Fin 2da Venida Dan 8:14 Apo. 12:12 1844 Dan 12:4 1906 1963 FDA Codex EFSA Días de Noé Días de Lot Y No Entendieron 144.000...
Capitulo 1 parte 6

Continuamos con nuestra serie del libro profético de Daniel,este estudio te ayudara entender los tiempos en que vivimos

  1. 1. Cambio profundo (Daniel 1:7) •Daniel 1:7 7 A éstos el jefe de los eunucos puso nombres: puso a Daniel, Beltsasar; a Ananías, Sadrac; a Misael, Mesac; y a Azarías, Abed-nego.
  2. 2. Nuevo Sistema religioso y de proposito. • Daniel = Dios es mi Juez • Ananías= Don o gracia del Señor • Misael= Quien es lo que Dios Es • Azarías=A quien Jehova ayuda •Beltsasar=Principe de Bel •Sadrac=Siervo de Sin(Luna) •Mesac=Quien es lo que es Aku •Abed-negó=Siervo de Nebo
  3. 3. Babilonia Babilonia actual y futura Trabaja con jovenes Cambia su educacion Trabaja con jovenes Cambia su alimentacion Cambia su espiritualidad Cambia su educación Cambia su alimentacion Cambia su espiritualidad El mismo principio pero de una forma mas degradante
  4. 4. Educación de Babilonia
  5. 5. Mateo 5:14 14 Vosotros sois la luz del mundo; una ciudad asentada sobre un monte no se puede esconder. Mateo:13 13 Vosotros sois la sal de la tierra; pero si la sal se desvaneciere, ¿con qué será salada? No sirve más para nada, sino para ser echada fuera y hollada por los hombres.
  6. 6. Una inteligente decisión (Daniel 1:8) • Daniel 1:8 8 Y Daniel propuso en su corazón no contaminarse con la porción de la comida del rey, ni con el vino que él bebía; pidió, por tanto, al jefe de los eunucos que no se le obligase a contaminarse.
  7. 7. Fin 2da Venida Dan 8:14 Apo. 12:12 1844 Dan 12:4 1906 1963 FDA Codex EFSA Días de Noé Días de Lot Y No Entendieron 144.000 2020 666 Lago de fuego Potencia , señales, Milagros mentirosos R.P.S Mensaje 3 angeles

