Tecnologia pareto

  1. 1. Diagrama De Pareto Santiago Bonilla Chaux 11-4 Licenciado: Guillermo Mondragon Institucion Educativa Liceo Departamental �rea: Tecnolog�a 2020
  2. 2. Tabla de contenido 1. �Que es el diagrama de pareto? 2. �C�mo se hace el diagrama de pareto? 3. Como hacer un Pareto en Excel 4. Problema de Pareto 5. Mapa conceptual 6. Evidencias de trabajo 7. Conclusiones 8. Referencias
  3. 3. PRINCIPIO 1. �Qu� es el diagrama de pareto? R/ Tambi�n llamado Curva cerrada o Distribuci�n A-B-C, es una gr�fica para organizar datos en forma que estos queden en orden descendente, de izquierda a derecha y separados por barras. Esta gr�fica permite asignar un orden de prioridades para la toma de decisiones de una organizaci�n y determinar cuales son los problemas m�s graves que se deben resolver primero. Su finalidad es hacer visibles los problemas reales que est�n afectando el alcanzar los objetivos de la empresa y reducir las p�rdidas que esta posee. El 80% de las consecuencias de un fen�meno es causada por el 20% de las causas. 2 �C�mo se hace el diagrama de pareto? R/ Hay diversas instrucciones para elaborar un an�lisis de Pareto aunque todas conducen a lo mismo. Por eso creo que la mejor forma de aprender siempre es con un ejemplo. Sin embargo, vamos a ver c�mo hacer un diagrama de Pareto paso a paso. 1. Determina la situaci�n problem�tica: �Hay un problema? �Cu�l es? 2. Determina los problemas (causas o categor�as) en torno a la situaci�n problem�tica, incluyendo el per�odo de tiempo. 3. Recolecta datos: Hay una situaci�n problem�tica present�ndose y tienes las posibles causas que lo generan, pues entonces comienza a recolectar los datos. Estos dependen de la naturaleza del problema. Por ejemplo n�mero de defectos si analizamos aver�as en un producto, costo de desperdicios de acuerdo al tipo de desperdicio, kilogramos de carga por tipo de producto. Recuerda que las unidades deben ser las mismas, nada de mezclar peras con manzanas. Recuerda tambi�n que el periodo de tiempo es el mismo para todos, si vas a recolectar los datos pertenecientes a un trimestre, debe ser igual para todas las causas.
  4. 4. 4. Ordena de mayor a menor: Ordenamos de mayor a menor las causas con base en los datos que recolectamos y su medida. Si es el n�mero de veces que se presenta un evento ser� por cantidad, si es por costo de desperdicios seg�n el tipo de producto, ser� en unidades monetarias, por ejemplo. 5. Realiza los c�lculos: A partir de los datos ordenados, calculamos el acumulado, el porcentaje y el porcentaje acumulado. En el ejemplo te muestro detalladamente c�mo hacerlo. 6. Graficamos las causas: El eje X lo destinamos a colocar las causas. Vamos a usar eje Y izquierdo y eje Y derecho. El izquierdo es para la frecuencia de cada causa, lo usamos para dibujarlas con barras verticales. 7. Graficamos la curva acumulada: El eje Y derecho es para el porcentaje acumulado, por lo tanto va desde 0 hasta 100%. Lo usamos para dibujar la curva acumulada. 8. Analizamos el diagrama. 3 Crear un diagrama de Pareto R/ 1. Seleccione los datos. Normalmente, se selecciona una columna que contenga texto (categor�as) y otra con n�meros. Despu�s, un diagrama de Pareto agrupa las mismas categor�as y suma los n�meros correspondientes. Si selecciona dos columnas de n�meros, en vez de una de n�meros y otra con las categor�as de texto correspondientes, Excel trazar� los datos en clases, como en un histograma. Luego podr� ajustar estas clases. 2. Haga clic en Insertar > Insertar gr�fico estad�stico y luego, en Histograma, elija Pareto.Tambi�n puede usar la pesta�a Todos los gr�ficos en Gr�ficos recomendados para crear un diagrama de Pareto (haga clic en Insertar > Gr�ficos recomendados > pesta�a Todos los gr�ficos.
  5. 5. 4 Problema de Pareto R/1.imagen 5 Mapa Conceptual R/2.imagen 6 evidencias del Trabajo R/ 3.imagen
  6. 6. 7 conclusiones R/ Soluciona situaciones de quejas de las personas. Ayuda a analizar el 80% de causas en las cuales tenemos que poner atenci�n. Es un soporte parecido al Dofa solo que se centra m�s en las debilidades de la empresa. 8 referencias Parra, A. M. (2019). Vali�ndose de su principio, la regla 80/20, el diagrama de Pareto permite asignar un orden de prioridades y facilita, de este modo, el estudio de las fallas en las empresas o, incluso, de la estrategia de marketing. Tolima, Colombia. Rock Studio Link del Blogg:https://santecnology11.blogspot.com/p/p22020.html

