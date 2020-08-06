Successfully reported this slideshow.
MANUAL DE IDENTIDAD CORPORATIVA
INTRODUCCI�N En este manual de identidad corporativa responde a la necesidad de asegurar la correcta aplicaci�n de los ele...
El Manual de Identidad Corporativa constituye un instrumento de consulta y trabajo para todas aquellas personas responsabl...
MANUAL DE IDENTIDAD VISUAL CORPORATIVA Conjunto de normas que regulan el uso y aplicaci�n de la identidad en el plano de d...
LOGO Es el elemento visual de la identidad corporativa. Es un conjunto de elementos gr�ficos, de l�neas, figuras geom�tric...
TIPOGRAFIA CORPORATIVA Tipo de fuente o letra que se utiliza de forma vinculante para escribir los textos relacionados con...
El nombre de la marca SANTIAGO LEON nace con la intenci�n de transmitir los valores de: Esencia y Alma. Conceptos que refl...
TIPOGRAF�A La tipograf�a seleccionada para la imagen de la marca SANTIAGO LEON no debe ser elegida por similitud de rasgos...
REDUCCI�N M�NIMA DE TAMA�O La reducci�n del logo est� limitada. Sus proporciones no deben ser menores a 30 mm de ancho, se...
PAPELERIA 09
SOBRE El sobre elegido para la aplicaci�n de este manual es el estandarizado de 220 X 110 mm, debido a que es el m�s utili...
TARJETA DE PRESENTACION La tarjeta de presentaci�n debe ser impresa en una cartulina blanca mate, no menor de 180gr. De 4,...
APLICACIONES UNIFORMES Los s�mbolos corporativos la marca SANTIAGO LEON son utilizados en distintos soportes y sirven para...
  1. 1. MANUAL DE IDENTIDAD CORPORATIVA
  2. 2. �NDICE INTRODUCCI�N USO DEL MANUAL TERMINOLOG�A ELEMENTOS B�SICOS 01 02 03 Significado 04 Construcci�n gr�fica 04 LOGO Significado 04 Tipograf�a Corporativa Colores Corporativos Elementos B�sicos Construcci�n gr�fica 05 Nombre 06 �rea de reserva 06 Tipograf�a 07 Colores Corporativos 07 Reducci�n m�nima del tama�o 08 LOGOTIPO 05 05 05
  3. 3. Significado 08 Colores corporativos 08 Variaciones autorizadas en el logotipo 08 SELLO Explicaci�n 09 Hoja carta principal: explicaci�n 09 Hoja carta con subemisores y correlativo: explicaci�n 09 Hoja carta en coexistencia con otros logos: explicaci�n 09 Hoja carta principal: construcci�n gr�fica 09 Hoja carta principal: ejemplo 09 PAPELER�A HOJA CARTA Explicaci�n 10 Sobre N� 10: explicaci�n 10 Sobre � carta: explicaci�n 10 Sobre manila carta: explicaci�n 10 SOBRE Explicaci�n 11 Tarjeta de presentaci�n individual 11 Tarjeta de presentaci�n en coexistencia con otros logos 11 TARJETA �NDICE Explicaci�n 12 Aplicaciones 12 Gorras 12 T-shirt 12 APLICACIONES UNIFORMES
  4. 4. INTRODUCCI�N En este manual de identidad corporativa responde a la necesidad de asegurar la correcta aplicaci�n de los elementos de la Identidad Visual Corporativa de la marca SANTIAGO LEON. Se desarrolla tras un programa de dise�o estudiado y planificado, para traducir la personalidad, dot�ndola de una imagen visual propia y bien diferenciada. Con el adecuado uso de los elementos de este manual se lograr� preservar la identidad visual de la marca y aumentar el grado de recuerdo simb�lico de cada uno de sus elementos. 01 01
  5. 5. El Manual de Identidad Corporativa constituye un instrumento de consulta y trabajo para todas aquellas personas responsables de la correcta utilizaci�n de la marca SANTIAGO LEON. Este manual proporciona informaci�n de la identidad visual de la marca, por lo que se sugiere leer. Detalladamente todo el contenido del manual y seguir cada una de las indicaciones que se describen en los apartados de inter�s y distintos formatos de imagen, el logotipo y sus variaciones de uso correcto de los s�mbolos. USO DEL MANUAL 02
  6. 6. MANUAL DE IDENTIDAD VISUAL CORPORATIVA Conjunto de normas que regulan el uso y aplicaci�n de la identidad en el plano de dise�o. Documento en el que se dise�an las l�neas maestras de la imagen de la marca SANTIAGO LEON. Se definen las normas que se deben seguir para imprimir el logotipo en los diferentes soportes internos y externos, en especial aquellos que se mostrar�n al p�blico. El manual describe los signos gr�ficos escogidos por el dise�ador para mostrar su imagen as� como todas sus posibles variaciones: forma, color, tama�o, etc. Se explica su forma, oportunidad y lugar de utilizaci�n mediante la inclusi�n de ejemplos gr�ficos. TERMINOLOG�A 03
  7. 7. LOGO Es el elemento visual de la identidad corporativa. Es un conjunto de elementos gr�ficos, de l�neas, figuras geom�tricas y colores que hacen que la imagen de la marca SANTIAGO LEON sea �nica y memorable para el p�blico. LOGOTIPO Es el conjunto de logo y nombre que le sirve a una entidad a un grupo de personas para representarse. Es parte de la identidad visual de la marca que combina la parte gr�fica y la parte tipogr�fica. La funcionalidad de un logotipo radica en su capacidad para comunicar el mensaje que se quiere, y para lograrlo se requiere el uso de colores y formas que contribuyan a su interpretaci�n. Un logotipo se convierte en una estructura gr�fica organizada con criterio semi�tico que busca transmitir un significado. 04
  8. 8. TIPOGRAFIA CORPORATIVA Tipo de fuente o letra que se utiliza de forma vinculante para escribir los textos relacionados con la imagen institucional. La normalizaci�n de la tipograf�a es un factor adicional en todo programa de identidad visual. Busca conferir unidad y armon�a en todas las presentaciones. COLORES CORPORATIVOS Son los colores determinados por la instituci�n que van a representarlos. Son colores planos ubicados dentro de un registro de color, como PANTONE. Por lo general estos colores son los �nicos ELEMENTOS BASICOS CONSTRUCCION GRAFICA 05
  9. 9. El nombre de la marca SANTIAGO LEON nace con la intenci�n de transmitir los valores de: Esencia y Alma. Conceptos que reflejan a mi entender, la sustancia real de aquellos seres que disfrutan. �REA DE RESERVA Es un espacio imaginario que rodea el logo y que proteger� la imagen de cualquier distracci�n visual. Este espacio no debe ser invadido por ning�n elemento gr�fico: textos, fotograf�as, dibujos, etc. El �rea queda definida por los m�rgenes m�nimos expuestos en el ejemplo. El �rea prevista para el espacio ser� X (x = a). NOMBRE 06
  10. 10. TIPOGRAF�A La tipograf�a seleccionada para la imagen de la marca SANTIAGO LEON no debe ser elegida por similitud de rasgos, sino que debe corresponder con lo pautado. Las fuentes recomendadas para redacciones y dem�s textos como t�tulos y subt�tulos, direcciones, nombres, formularios, etc., es la misma Chalkduster con sus variantes: regular, negrita, cursiva y negrita cursiva, y la AT Rotis Sans Serif con sus variantes: regular, negrita, cursiva y negrita cursiva. COLORES CORPORATIVOS Una parte esencial de toda identidad visual est� definida por sus colores corporativos. Se trata de los c�digos crom�ticos que han de ser asociados autom�ticamente a la imagen de la marca SANTIAGO LEON con su uso continuado. Por ello es fundamental que se reproduzcan con fidelidad, evitando variaciones que puedan contribuir a la confusi�n y dispersi�n de la imagen de la marca. 07
  11. 11. REDUCCI�N M�NIMA DE TAMA�O La reducci�n del logo est� limitada. Sus proporciones no deben ser menores a 30 mm de ancho, seg�n las normas de construcci�n gr�fica. VARIACION AUTORIZADA DEL LOGOTIPO Para proseguir con los colores corporativos de la marca SANTIAGO LEON se muestran las combinaciones posibles para la utilizaci�n del logotipo, en blanco y negro. NEGATIVO 08
  12. 12. PAPELERIA 09
  13. 13. SOBRE El sobre elegido para la aplicaci�n de este manual es el estandarizado de 220 X 110 mm, debido a que es el m�s utilizado. El estudio del dise�o del sobre se realiz� tomando en cuenta un mismo criterio en la distribuci�n del espacio y la ubicaci�n de la informaci�n proporcional al tama�o del sobre respetando: logotipo, �rea de reserva y tipograf�a. 10
  14. 14. TARJETA DE PRESENTACION La tarjeta de presentaci�n debe ser impresa en una cartulina blanca mate, no menor de 180gr. De 4,5 cm por 8,5 cm. Se recomienda elaborar las tarjetas en fuente AT Rotis Sans Serif para establecer una continuidad con el logotipo. La tarjeta presenta dos opciones de impresi�n. Siendo estas a una o a dos caras. 11
  15. 15. APLICACIONES UNIFORMES Los s�mbolos corporativos la marca SANTIAGO LEON son utilizados en distintos soportes y sirven para reforzar el valor identidad de la marca. Es necesario pautar la ubicaci�n y caracter�sticas del logotipo en los uniformes. El uniforme es un conjunto estandarizado de ropa, utilizada por los miembros de la marca, mientras participan en actividades recreativas o en eventos de trabajo. El logotipo deber� ser siempre el elemento principal. Su tama�o se adapta al tama�o de la indumentaria. GORRA T-SHIRT 12

