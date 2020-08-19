Drawing geometric figures

Successfully reported this slideshow.
CorelDRAW Presented by V.Santhi, Department of Computer Application, Bon Secours College for women, Thanjavur
Drawing Basic Geometric Figures • Drawing Freehand Lines • Joining Freehand Lines • Drawing Bezier Lines • Drawing Ellipse...
Drawing Freehand Lines STEPS: 1. Click Freehand Tool(F5) 2. Place the mouse-pointer 3. Click and Release left mouse-button...
Joining Freehand Lines STEPS: 1. Click Freehand Tool 2. Place Mouse pointer 3. Move mouse pointer down, to the right of th...
Drawing Bezier Lines STEPS: 1. Click small arrow at the lower right corner of the Freehand Tool(Flyout menu option) 2. Cli...
Drawing Ellipses and Circles STEPS: 1. Click Ellipse tool 2. Place mouse pointer 3. Press left mouse button and keeping it...
Drawing Rectangle and Squares STEPS: 1. Click Rectangle tool 2. Place mouse pointer 3. Press left mouse button and keeping...
Drawing Polygon STEPS: 1. Click Polygon tool 2. Place mouse pointer 3. Press left mouse button and keeping it pressed, dra...
Saving a File STEPS: 1. Click on the File menu. 2. Click Save option, Save Drawing Dialog box 3. Type a name for the file ...
Closing a File STEPS: 1. Click File Menu 2. Click Close option
Opening an Existing CorelDRAW STEPS: 1. Click File Menu 2. Click Open option  open Drawing Dialog box 3. Browse the file ...
Views • View refers the way of Viewing the Documents. • CorelDRAW provides 6 types of View modes. 1. Normal View 2. Full S...
Normal View • Displays a drawing without PostScript fills or high-resolution bitmaps. This mode refreshes and opens slight...
Full Screen Preview • Full Screen Preview Provides a full view of the Work and hides all other components of the screen. S...
Simple wireframe • Hides all the complex object properties and displays the bitmaps in black and white • Useful for editin...
Wireframe • Displays a drawing in simple wireframe mode plus intermediate blend shapes • Allow us to edit our drawing quic...
Enhanced View • Best possible display of a document • Displays a drawing with PostScript fills, high- resolution bitmaps, ...
Page Sorter View • View is useful in case of more than one pages in our document on a single screen STEPS: 1. Click View M...
Undo, Redo and Repeating Action STEPS: 1. Click Edit menu 2. Click Undo, Redo and Repeat
Undo, Redo a Series of Actions STEPS: 1. Click on Tools menu 2. Select Undo Docker option 3. Undo window showing list of a...
  1. 1. CorelDRAW Presented by V.Santhi, Department of Computer Application, Bon Secours College for women, Thanjavur
  2. 2. Drawing Basic Geometric Figures • Drawing Freehand Lines • Joining Freehand Lines • Drawing Bezier Lines • Drawing Ellipses and Circles • Drawing Rectangles and Squares
  3. 3. Drawing Freehand Lines STEPS: 1. Click Freehand Tool(F5) 2. Place the mouse-pointer 3. Click and Release left mouse-button 4. Move the mouse pointer 5. Finally click the left mouse button
  4. 4. Joining Freehand Lines STEPS: 1. Click Freehand Tool 2. Place Mouse pointer 3. Move mouse pointer down, to the right of the previous click and double click, end of the first line and starting of second line 4. Follow these steps to create a zig zag pattern
  5. 5. Drawing Bezier Lines STEPS: 1. Click small arrow at the lower right corner of the Freehand Tool(Flyout menu option) 2. Click Bezier tool 3. Place the Mouse pointer and click left mouse button
  6. 6. Drawing Ellipses and Circles STEPS: 1. Click Ellipse tool 2. Place mouse pointer 3. Press left mouse button and keeping it pressed, drag the mouse pointer to define the ellipse 4. Release the mouse button
  7. 7. Drawing Rectangle and Squares STEPS: 1. Click Rectangle tool 2. Place mouse pointer 3. Press left mouse button and keeping it pressed, drag the mouse pointer to define the ellipse 4. Release the mouse button
  8. 8. Drawing Polygon STEPS: 1. Click Polygon tool 2. Place mouse pointer 3. Press left mouse button and keeping it pressed, drag the mouse pointer to define the ellipse 4. Release the mouse button(Ctrl + Object -- > Circle)
  9. 9. Saving a File STEPS: 1. Click on the File menu. 2. Click Save option, Save Drawing Dialog box 3. Type a name for the file 4. Click Save button
  10. 10. Closing a File STEPS: 1. Click File Menu 2. Click Close option
  11. 11. Opening an Existing CorelDRAW STEPS: 1. Click File Menu 2. Click Open option  open Drawing Dialog box 3. Browse the file 4. Click Open
  12. 12. Views • View refers the way of Viewing the Documents. • CorelDRAW provides 6 types of View modes. 1. Normal View 2. Full Screen Preview 3. Simple Wireframe View 4. Wireframe View 5. Enhanced View 6. Page Sorter View
  13. 13. Normal View • Displays a drawing without PostScript fills or high-resolution bitmaps. This mode refreshes and opens slightly faster than the Enhanced mode. STEPS: 1. Click View Menu 2. Click Normal Option
  14. 14. Full Screen Preview • Full Screen Preview Provides a full view of the Work and hides all other components of the screen. STEPS: 1. Click View Menu 2. Click Full Screen Preview options.
  15. 15. Simple wireframe • Hides all the complex object properties and displays the bitmaps in black and white • Useful for editing objects • Displays an outline of the drawing by hiding fills, extrusions, contours, drop shadows, and intermediate blend shapes; also displays the bitmaps in monochrome. This mode lets you quickly preview basic elements in a drawing.
  16. 16. Wireframe • Displays a drawing in simple wireframe mode plus intermediate blend shapes • Allow us to edit our drawing quickly • Displays the drawing in a Skeletal form
  17. 17. Enhanced View • Best possible display of a document • Displays a drawing with PostScript fills, high- resolution bitmaps, and anti-aliased vector graphics.
  18. 18. Page Sorter View • View is useful in case of more than one pages in our document on a single screen STEPS: 1. Click View Menu 2. Click Page Sorter View
  19. 19. Undo, Redo and Repeating Action STEPS: 1. Click Edit menu 2. Click Undo, Redo and Repeat
  20. 20. Undo, Redo a Series of Actions STEPS: 1. Click on Tools menu 2. Select Undo Docker option 3. Undo window showing list of all the actions performed will be displayed on the right side of the application window

