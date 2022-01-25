Successfully reported this slideshow.
Sanskriti university ranks 7th in india for filing the highest number of patents in a year

Jan. 25, 2022
Sanskriti University in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, has bagged 7th position in the list of Indian academic institutions with the highest number of patent applications in Intellectual Property India. The institute has filed a total of 150 applications in a year.

  1. 1. Sanskriti University ranks 7th in India for filing the highest number of patents in a year Sanskriti University in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, has bagged 7th position in the list of Indian academic institutions with the highest number of patent applications in Intellectual Property India. The institute has filed a total of 150 applications in a year. Sachin Gupta, chancellor of Sanskriti University, said that research is the backbone of India. The country’s youth have unique ideas and these ideas can be converted into patents, thus transforming knowledge into reality, Gupta added.
  2. 2. The university was established in 2016 and has recognized the importance of research and innovation, filing over 450 patents and 150 design applications in such a short span of time. More than 50 patent applications have been published. Sanskriti University has a dedicated Intellectual Property (IP) Cell that conducts monthly awareness programmes to educate students and staff members about the importance of IP protection and commercialization. To ensure that the procedure runs properly, the cell implemented work from home immediately after lockdown and took all activities totally online for smooth functioning. Sanskriti University is committed to contributing to academics, research and innovation to enable our country to make a transition from a developing economy to a developed economy. Their patent portfolio now totals 21 issued patents, with a dozen new patents recently published by the Indian Patent Office. These include patents from various fields such as Electronics and Communication Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Computer Science Engineering, Chemistry and so on. Justifying its motto of “For Excellence in Life”, Sanskriti University has continuously contributed in the field of science and technology. Since its incorporation, the university has underlined the importance of invention and research papers.
  3. 3. In 2021 alone, faculty members of the university have published more than 1,500 research papers in reputed journals. Several of those research papers have also been presented in national and international conferences. Sanskriti University is a member of the Association of Commonwealth Universities, a higher education charity organisation registered in the United Kingdom. The varsity promises holistic development of students, who can choose from a wide variety of programmes – in Management, Commerce, Engineering, Education, Science, Indian Medicine, Para-medical, Agriculture, Arts and other areas.

