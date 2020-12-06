Talk0 representations

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Wherefore Representations? Sanket Patil sanketvpatil@gmail.com November 22, 2020 Sanket Patil Representations
Who am I? I’m Sanket. I am a product guy, a data scientist, a mentor, “strategic thinker”, and an impostor at large. Produ...
Who am I? Outside of Work, I have a number of eclectic interests. I’m an aspiring writer: Writing I’m part of some experim...
Why am I doing this? Over the last 15 years or so I have worked in research labs and startups thinking deeply about proble...
Wherefore Representation? First of all . . . What on earth does “wherefore” mean? It’s an archaic word that means: “for wh...
. . . let’s begin The White Rabbit put on his spectacles. “Where shall I begin please your Majesty?” he asked. “Begin at t...
Representations Figure: The Treachery of Images, by Ren´e Magritte Source: Wikipedia “But it is a pipe.” “No, it’s not,” I...
An Object and its Representation “It’s quite simple. Who would dare pretend that the rep- resentation of a pipe is a pipe?...
An age-old question Figure: Object and its Representation Source: Science Direct Sanket Patil Representations
An Object and its Representation “The shape of an object, the layout of a scene, the sense of a word, and the meaning of a...
A Word and its Meaning “I don’t know what you mean by ‘glory’,” Alice said. Humpty Dumpty smiled contemptuously. “Of cours...
Map and Territory Figure: “Sylvie and Bruno Concluded”, by Lewis Carroll Source: Lit2Go Sanket Patil Representations
Figure: “On Exactitude in Science”, by Jorge Luis Borges Source: KWARC Sanket Patil Representations
This is not a Story Figure: “Ceci n’est pas un conte”, by Denis Diderot written in 1772. Source: Goodreads Sanket Patil Re...
Why Representations? The duality of objects and their representations is well explored in the arts. You might have come ac...
More Practically: Why Representations? They are fundamental to the way we understand the world and navigate through it. Th...
Calculus helps us measure, compute and reason about real world quantities such as distance, time, and volume. Data structu...
Prehistory and DNA Sequencing Recently I’ve been reading a little bit about prehistory and certain new techniques in DNA s...
This talk · · · Somewhat generic. Introduction to the talk series and motivation for the overall theme. In the rest of the...
Rest of the Talk Series: Three Broad Themes 1 Theme 1: Distributed Data Structures/Algorithms; eﬃcient storage structures....
Examples of Representations Figure: Exempli Gratia Source: Thesaurus.plus Sanket Patil Representations
Visualization in the Time of Cholera Figure: John Snow’s original map with clusters Source: Wikipedia
Cholera Epidemic of 1854 One of the ﬁrst usage of data representation to solve real world problems in modern times was don...
Data Visualization John Snow mapped all the cholera cases and related deaths on and around broad street. Using basic visua...
John Snow didn’t have access to the modern visualization techniques. Today we use Voronoi Diagrams or Cluster Analysis to ...
Cholera Clusters Figure: Modern visualization techniques Source: SAS Blogs Sanket Patil Representations
Voronoi Diagrams Start with a set of seed points or ”sites” or generators. Partition the region into a set of cells each o...
John Snow Memorial Figure: John Snow Memorial Source: Wikipedia Sanket Patil Representations
Linear Separability Figure: Flatland: A Romance of Many Dimensions Source: Wikipedia
Two Classes Figure: Linearly Separable? Source: Deep Learning Book Question Can you draw a straight line through this scat...
Two Classes Figure: Linearly Separable? Source: Deep Learning Book Polar Coordinates The same data points represented usin...
Cartesian vs Polar Coordinates r = 1 r = 3 r = 9 r = 4 θ = 60 X Y Figure: Cartesian and Polar Coordinates Sanket Patil Rep...
Cartesian to Polar and Back Step 1: Cartesian to Polar Visualize a bunch of (well, lots of them, inﬁnitely many) concentri...
Intuition The underlying process or the function (which is not known to us a priori) that generated the data was not linea...
Dimensions: Lower to Higher to Lower Representation Learning This happens a lot in machine learning (and especially deep l...
Proof without Words Figure: Visual Proof of Nichomachus Theorem Source: Wikipedia
Solving an Inﬁnite Series using a Geometric Representation Figure: A Geometric Series Source: Mathematical Association of ...
Sum of Odd Numbers Figure: Visual Proof of Sum of Odd Numbers Theorem Source: Wikipedia Sanket Patil Representations
A Tweet sized proof for an old identity Sanket Patil Representations
Representation: More Examples from Diﬀerent Disciplines Calculus as a language to represent continuous quantities. The Tal...
Numbers “There are 10 kinds of people in the world. Those that understand binary, those that don’t, and those that didn’t ...
Roman vs Hindu-Arabic Think What are the main diﬀerences between Roman and Hindu-Arabic numeral systems? Is arithmetic mor...
Friends, Romans, countrymen · · · · · · lend me a hand in doing basic arithmetic; Addition What is DLXXIII + CCLXXXVII? Qu...
Before that: Underlying Principles Think about how Roman number are constructed. Not a positional system. No place value. ...
It’s simple(r) Roman Arithmetic can be built easily on top of these principles. A Four Step Algorithm Let’s add IV and IX ...
Number Systems: Some Observations There is nothing sacrosanct about the decimal system that we are used to except that it’...
Three Problems from Discrete Mathematics 1 A Geometric Problem 2 A Survival Problem 3 A Weight Problem
Problem 1: Lines in a Plane Maximum Number of Regions Suppose you have a pizza and a sharp knife. (If you don’t fancy pizz...
Number of Regions 1 7 6 5 4 3 2 1 4 3 2 1 2 1 n = 0 n = 3n = 2 n = 1 Figure: Can you see the pattern: 1, 2, 4, 7, . . . ? ...
What happens when a new line is added? 1 8 7 6 5 43 10 2 L1 L2 L3 L4 New region formed by L3 common to both L1 and L2 New...
Key Insights Every new line added to the plane meets each of the existing lines exactly once. A new line (L4) in the previ...
Solution n R(n) S(n) + 1 0 1 0 + 1 1 2 1 + 1 2 4 3 + 1 3 7 6 + 1 4 11 10 + 1 5 16 15 + 1 . . . . . . . . . Triangular Numb...
Aside: Can you prove this? Theorem (Sum of ﬁrst n natural numbers) 1 + 2 + · · · + n = n×(n+1) 2 You can use the good old ...
Gauss’ Trick Sum of ﬁrst n natural numbers. 1 + 2 + 3 + · · · + (n − 2) + (n − 1) + n + n + (n − 1) + (n − 2) + · · · + 3 ...
Problem 2: The Josephus Problem Roman-Jewish war; Jews were surrounded by Romans; preferred suicide to getting captured. S...
An Instance 1 8 7 6 5 4 3 2 Round 1 Starting Position 1 8 7 6 5 4 3 2 Round 2 Starting Position 1 8 7 6 5 4 3 2 Round ...
Let’s look at a few cases n w(n) 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 1 1 3 1 3 5 7 1 1 2 3 2 1 3 1 4 2 1 1 5 4 3 2 1 6 5 4 3 2 3 3 5 7 ...
Do you see a pattern? It’s obvious that under the given conditions, all even numbered people get killed in the ﬁrst round....
Solution n w(n) n = 2m + l w(n) = 2 · l + 1 1 1 20 + 0 2 · 0 + 1 = 1 2 1 21 + 0 2 · 0 + 1 = 1 3 3 21 + 1 2 · 1 + 1 = 3 4 1...
Exercises Alternative Solutions Can you arrive at a solution by forming recurrence relations? [Hint: This is a recursive p...
Binary Representation n = 789 = 29 + 277 = (1100010101)b w(n) = 2 · 277 + 1 = 555 = (1000101011)b Figure: You can get the ...
Bitwise Algorithm While the previous method is fairly straightforward, you can achieve the same by a couple of simple bitw...
Proof Sketch Proof. 1 Any n can be represented in binary as, n = bmbm−1bm−2 . . . b1b0, where each bi ∈ 0, 1 2 But since n...
Exercises 1 We looked at an instance of the problem with a starting position, p = 1, and a “skip”, k = 2. Generalize Josep...
Problem 3: The Good Old Balance Figure: Weighing Balance with Weights Source: Wikipedia Sanket Patil Representations
The Balance Problem Minimum Number of Weights Suppose you have a weighing balance that you can use to measure objects of d...
Key Insights It’s a balance with two pans. Not a spring balance, not a weighing scale. That is to say, there are three sta...
Solution Approach This is akin to constructing numbers using a ternary number system. (Yes, there are 10 kinds of people i...
Exercises: Generalizations We chose n = 40, which could be neatly partitioned using powers of 3. Can you ﬁnd the solution ...
And Now for Something Completely Diﬀerent Figure: If you don’t know how to solve a problem, model it using Graph Theory. N...
The Balance Problem and DHTs I can think of at least one extremely interesting application of the previous problem. It’s i...
(Balanced) Base−b Networks A class of Distributed Hash Tables inspired by the previous puzzle. The construction technique ...
Representation-1: The Number Line -13 -12 -11 -10 -9 -8 -7 -6 -5 -4 -3 -2 -1 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 -13 130 Figur...
You can think of the number line as an undirected line graph extending inﬁnitely. That means you can traverse in both dire...
Representation-2: The ”Wrap around” Number Line -13 -12 -11 -10 -9 -8 -7 -6 -5 -4 -3 -2 -1 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13...
Representation-3: The Balanced Ternary Network -13 -12 -11 -10 -9 -8 -7 -6 -5 -4 -3 -2 -1 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 ...
Construction Algorithm Let’s add some more short cuts. In fact, let’s use the solution from the balance problem. For every...
The Balanced Ternary Network -13 -12 -11 -10 -9 -8 -7 -6 -5 -4 -3 -2 -1 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 ...
Reaching from one node to another In this network, you can reach any node from any other in a maximum of 3 hops. For examp...
The Ternary Network -40 -39 -38 -37 -36 -35 -34 -33 -32 -31 -30 -29 -28 -27 -26 -25 -24 -23 -22-21-20 -19 -18 -17 -16 -15 ...
The Ternary Network What if you weren’t allowed to subtract? This is the equivalent of saying edges are now directed. Tern...
Properties and Generalization You can generalize this to any base b. Given a base–b, and a k, k ∈ Z+, the number of nodes ...
Next Session Figure: Hypercubes and Hamming Distance Source: Wikipedia
The Geometry of DHTs If some of the above is unclear / confusing, don’t worry about it. We will look at DHTs and their und...
References and Further Reading 1 A nice intuitive explanation of the Josephus Problem Source: Numberphile YouTube Channel ...
Thank you! Feedback Please feel free to share your feedback with me. over email, Twitter, LinkedIn, or my website. License...
Fin “May you live in interesting times.” [An ancient Chinese curse.]
Do you know the legend of Flavius Josephus, a historian living in the 1st century, who beat death through his mathematical skills? How did cluster analysis result in effective intervention for the 1854 London cholera outbreak? Do you know how to multiply two numbers represented in Roman numerals without converting them to Hindu-Arabic system? Why is the Hindu-Arabic system better than others (or is it)? Can you prove with a simple visual representation that every odd integer is the difference of two squares?
Let’s discuss these and more!
Representations. The way information is represented plays a crucial role in how we understand it, draw inferences, do computations on it, and organize it. A good representation makes all of these efficient.
A child can add 573 to 287 (chocolates) with minimal effort. Imagine you doing DLXXIII + CCLXXXVII (Hint: the answer is DCCCLX). If basic arithmetic doesn’t cut it for you, think about data structures. Data structures are ways of representing information such that search and retrieval are efficient. Indexes and other storage models are representations that help your database queries run fast. Good feature vectors help in classifying Cats vs Dogs, and detecting spam emails. (But then it’s the huge amount of legitimate email we get which is the bigger problem!)
In short, from Mathematics to Biology to Computer Science, representations are terribly important. And that’s the broad theme of these talks.
The zeroth talk of this series is going to be a generic one, in which I am going to introduce and motivate the idea of representations. I’ll touch upon some history and move on to talk briefly about a few application areas.
I’ll also discuss a bunch of old numerical problems and explain how the right kind of information representation leads to intuitive and efficient ways of solving them. I’ll illustrate the usefulness of binary and other base systems, as well as the power of powers!
Subsequent talks are going to be focused on other ares. I’ll go deeper into some of the specific topics I introduce in the first talk. In any case, we’ll figure it out as we go based on the level of participation and interest.
I plan to keep the first part of each talk less technical so it is more widely accessible, and move on to more technical details, with some code and demos. I’ll add the slide decks and code (Jupyter notebooks) to a repo if anyone wants to take a look later.

