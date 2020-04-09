Attribution and Error

Successfully reported this slideshow.
SANJUKTA GANGULY APPLIED PSYCHOLOGY (M.SC), 1st SEM KAZI NAZRUL UNIVERSITY
 The process through which we seek to identify the causes of others’ behaviour and so gain knowledge of their stable trai...
 FUNDAMENTAL ATTRIBUTION ERROR  CONFIRMATION BIAS  CONJUNCTION FALLACY  ILLUSORY CORRELATION  BASE RATE FALLACY  GAM...
 The fundamental attribution error (also known as correspondence bias or attribution effect) is the tendency for people t...
 The tendency to process information by looking for, or interpreting, information that is consistent with one’s beliefs.
 Conjunction Bias is a common reasoning error in which we believe that two events happening in conjunction is more probab...
 Illusory correlation is a tendency to perceive a relationship between two variables that are not in fact correlated.
 Base rate fallacy is a decision-making error in which information about the rate of occurrence of some trait in a popula...
 Gambler’s fallacy is the belief that, for random independent events, the lower the frequency of an outcome in the recent...
 False-consensus effect is the tendency to assume that one’s own opinions, beliefs, attributes, or behaviours are more wi...
 To reduce errors in attribution a person should consider following points:  Individual should have a desire to improve ...
 Individual should be less judgmental (i.e., less likely to judge the other person negatively)  Individual should be les...
