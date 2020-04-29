Spoilage of canned food [autosaved]

Successfully reported this slideshow.
CONTAMINATION AND SPOILAGE OF CANNED FOOD Sanjogta Thapa Magar Food Microbiology
INTRODUCTON  Canning is a method of preservation of food in which food contents is processed and sealed in airtight conta...
Foods that are canned on the basis of pH 1) Low acid foods : The foods that fall under th pH 5.0 to 6.8 such as meat,fish,...
Canned food spoilage Spoilage of canned food occurs by three ways: 1) Survival of spores of thermophilic bacteria due to i...
Types of biological spoilage of canned food These are divided into two types;  Spoilage by thermophilic spore-forming bac...
Spoilage by thermophilic spore-forming bacteria 1.Flat sour • Occurs only in low acid foods (such as peas and corn) and ac...
Spoilage by thermophilic spore-forming bacteria Flat sour B. coagulans- • germinate at 43 °C and above • Grows well betwee...
Spoilage by thermophilic spore-forming bacteria Flat sour causing organism detection by culture methods
Spoilage by thermophilic spore-forming bacteria 2.Thermophilic Anerobic Spoilage • Anaerobic Clostridium thermosaccharolyt...
Swollening of can
Spoilage by thermophilic spore-forming bacteria 3.Thermophilic Anaerobic Sulfide Spoilage • No swelling, H2S production an...
Black spot on tin and on food
Spoilage by mesophilic spore-forming bacteria 1. Spoilage by mesophilic Clostridium species • C. butyricum and C. pasteuri...
Spoilage by mesophilic spore-forming bacteria 2.Spoilage by mesophilic Bacillus species • Mesophilic Bacillus spore are no...
Spoilage by Non-sporeforming Bacteria • Non-spore forming bacteria survive in cans because of mild heat treatment or leaka...
Spoilage by Non-sporeforming Bacteria • Non-spore forming bacteria survive in cans because of mild heat treatment or leaka...
Spoilage by Non-sporeforming Bacteria • Due to leakage of the can- Psedudomonas, Alcaligenes, Flavonabacterium, proteus an...
Spoilage by Yeast and Mold • Their presences in canned foods indicates under processing,leakage,recontamination and poor e...
Spoilage by Yeast and Mold • Molds are the most common food spoilage microorganisms in home-canned foods due to high sugar...
Spoilage by Yeast and Mold • Torula lactis and T. globosa causes blowing or gaseous spoilage on sweetened milk (not heat p...
Spoilage of canned food by mold
Microbial spoilage in canned food
References • Frazier, WC and Westhoff DC. Food Microbiology. 3rd. New Delhi: Tata McGraw-Hill Publishing Company Limited, ...
