EduCastles Abroad Services

Studying in abroad may be one of the most beneficial experiences for a college student. By studying abroad, students have the opportunity to study in a foreign nation and take in the allure and culture of a new land. EduCastles Aboard Services is the most professional immigration consultant company it gives chance to fulfill your dream of study in Canada. Apply Canadian study with EduCastles Aboard Services. Contact us 93-1990-1990 or visit our site www.educastles.com

EduCastles Abroad Services

  1. 1. EduCastles Aboard Services is a joint venture of Everest Educational Services Inc. Canada and are pioneered in the specific industry more than a Decade. We started as a way of helping students who wanted more from their education, not run of the mill offered in the bachelor's, but more quality and relevance in practical life. Canada is known for its diversified education and education system, with some of the top-rated universities and colleges in the world. India loaded with private universities, which charge a steep fee from students despite offering a run-of- the-mill curriculum. Our board has helped many such students fulfill their aspiration of getting a quality education, which is also value for their money and time, by getting them to Canada. Led by a team of highly tenured and professionals, we at Study Abroad Services in Delhi (EduCastles) believe in providing transparent services to one and all. Our management and tenured education counselors continuously strive to provide the best guidance with best in class customer service by focusing on every student Wants, Interests & Needs (WINS.) OUR VISION To be always idolized for the illustrated and legitimate guidance provided to students thus embellishing their personal & professional growth. OUR MISSION 1. Principled practices followed in accordance to laws in India & Canada. 2. Direct, to the point & always genuine to our customers. 3. Transparent policies to serve all customers equally and with integrity OUR SERVICES You will be allocated your counselor who will help you and your family to understand all the options available to you. We provide guidance every step of the way.
  2. 2. 1) VISA Assistance – We'll make sure you have the right application forms and can help translate and courier your paperwork. 2) Course Application – We'll support you through the application process. Successful applicants will receive a letter of the offer via EduCastles Abroad Services. 3) Tuition Fees – We shall advise you on tuition fees and any other charges from the institution (such as application fees.) 4) Before Departure – You'll be invited to a pre-departure event where you can find out more about life in Canada. 5) Family Support - Tourist Visas for your parents/ Spouse OUR PROCESS
  3. 3.  Think about what you'd like to study and the university or college you'd like to attend.  Our study abroad counselors will help you find the course and destination that's right for you, based on multiple factors i.e. qualification, interest, course eligibility, and budget.  Your EduCastles counselor will provide help with your course application. We can also make sure you can access the latest visa information from official sources. To reduce the hassle, we can also help with translating and couriering your documents.  PACK YOUR BAGS AND PREPARE TO DEPART! EduCastles Abroad Services organizes pre-departure information events to help you get ready to arrive in Canada.

