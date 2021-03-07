E mail server configuration

Successfully reported this slideshow.
N a me : S a n j i d a A f r i n I D : 1 1 4 7 2 6 0 1 D e p a r t me n t o f C S E C i t y U n i v e r s i t y B a n g l ...
2 . C o n f i g u r e I Pa d d r e s s e s o nt h e P C ’ s , D N SS e r v e r a n dt h e Ma i l S e r v e r : Ma i l S e ...
P C 1 : I PA d d r e s s : 1 9 2 . 1 6 8 . 1 . 4 S u b n e t ma s k : 2 5 5 . 2 5 5 . 2 5 5 . 0 P C 2 : I PA d d r e s s :...
P C 3 : I PA d d r e s s : 1 9 2 . 1 6 8 . 1 . 6 S u b n e t ma s k : 2 5 5 . 2 5 5 . 2 5 5 . 0 D N Ss e r v e r : I PA d ...
3 . N o wc o n f i g u r e ma i l c l i e n t s o nt h e P C s a n dma i l s e r v i c e o nt h e g e n e r i c s e r v e ...
C o n f i g u r e ma i l c l i e n t o nP C 1i na s i mi l a r w a y w e d i df o r P C 0 . P C 1 :
C o n f i g u r e ma i l c l i e n t o nP C 2i na s i mi l a r w a y w e d i df o r P C 0 . P C 2 :
C o n f i g u r e ma i l c l i e n t o nP C 3i na s i mi l a r w a y w e d i df o r P C 0 . P C 3 :
N e x t , w e ’ l l c o n f i g u r e t h e   e ma i l s e r v e r . T od ot h i s , c l i c k o nt h e s e r v e r , t h ...
N o w , n o t i c e t h a t w e s e t a d o ma i nn a me f o r t h e e ma i l s e r v e r . F o r t h a t r e a s o n , w ...
4 .F i n a l l y t e s t t h e e ma i l s e r v i c e . G ot oP C 0e ma i l c l i e n t ,   c o mp o s e a n e ma i l a n ...
t oP C 1e ma i l a d d r e s s ( c l i e n t 2 @ma i l . c o m) .
T r y t os e e w h e t h e r t h e e ma i l f r o mP C 0i s r e c e i v e do nP C 1 . O nt h e   e ma i l c l i e n t o f ...
  1. 1. N a me : S a n j i d a A f r i n I D : 1 1 4 7 2 6 0 1 D e p a r t me n t o f C S E C i t y U n i v e r s i t y B a n g l a d e s h T o p i c : C o n f i g u r a t i o no f ma i l s e r v e r o nc i s c op a c k e t t r a c e r I n t h i s t u t o r i a l w e w i l l l e a r nh o wt oc o n f i g u r e a n e ma i l s e r v e r i n c i s c op a c k e t t r a c e r A s y o u c a n s e e o nt h e p i c t u r e b e l l o w, w e h a v e 1s w i t c h , 4p c ’ s a n d2s e r v e r ’ s . O n e o f t h e mi s E ma i l S e r v e r a n dt h e o t h e r i s D N SS e r v e r . D N Ss t a n d s f o r D o ma i nN a me S y s t e mw h i c h w i l l c o n v e r t I P s t oE ma i l a d d r e s s . 1 . B u i l dt h e n e t w o r k t o p o l o g y :
  2. 2. 2 . C o n f i g u r e I Pa d d r e s s e s o nt h e P C ’ s , D N SS e r v e r a n dt h e Ma i l S e r v e r : Ma i l S e r v e r : I PA d d r e s s : 1 9 2 . 1 6 8 . 1 . 2 S u b n e t ma s k : 2 5 5 . 2 5 5 . 2 5 5 . 0 P C 0 : I PA d d r e s s : 1 9 2 . 1 6 8 . 1 . 3 S u b n e t ma s k : 2 5 5 . 2 5 5 . 2 5 5 . 0
  3. 3. P C 1 : I PA d d r e s s : 1 9 2 . 1 6 8 . 1 . 4 S u b n e t ma s k : 2 5 5 . 2 5 5 . 2 5 5 . 0 P C 2 : I PA d d r e s s : 1 9 2 . 1 6 8 . 1 . 5 S u b n e t ma s k : 2 5 5 . 2 5 5 . 2 5 5 . 0
  4. 4. P C 3 : I PA d d r e s s : 1 9 2 . 1 6 8 . 1 . 6 S u b n e t ma s k : 2 5 5 . 2 5 5 . 2 5 5 . 0 D N Ss e r v e r : I PA d d r e s s : 1 9 2 . 1 6 8 . 1 . 7 S u b n e t ma s k : 2 5 5 . 2 5 5 . 2 5 5 . 0
  5. 5. 3 . N o wc o n f i g u r e ma i l c l i e n t s o nt h e P C s a n dma i l s e r v i c e o nt h e g e n e r i c s e r v e r : Ma i l C l i e n t s : C l i c k o n P C 0 . G ot oi t s D e s k t o pt a b , a n dc l i c k o nE ma i l . C o n f i g u r e t h e e ma i l c l i e n t b y f i l l i n gi n t h e u s e r , s e r v e r a n dl o g i ni n f o r ma t i o n . B e s u r e t oS a v e . P C 0 :
  6. 6. C o n f i g u r e ma i l c l i e n t o nP C 1i na s i mi l a r w a y w e d i df o r P C 0 . P C 1 :
  7. 7. C o n f i g u r e ma i l c l i e n t o nP C 2i na s i mi l a r w a y w e d i df o r P C 0 . P C 2 :
  8. 8. C o n f i g u r e ma i l c l i e n t o nP C 3i na s i mi l a r w a y w e d i df o r P C 0 . P C 3 :
  9. 9. N e x t , w e ’ l l c o n f i g u r e t h e   e ma i l s e r v e r . T od ot h i s , c l i c k o nt h e s e r v e r , t h e n c l i c k S e r v i c e s t a b , p i c k e ma i l s e r v e r f r o mt h e me n u . P r o v i d e t h e D o ma i nn a me o f t h e s e r v e r t h e n c l i c k o nS e t t os e t i t . I nt h i s e x a mp l e I ’ v e u s e dt h e n a me ‘ ma i l . c o m’ A d du s e r s a n dp r o v i d e t h e i r p a s s w o r d s . I h a v e f o u r e ma i l c l i e n t s ( u s e r s ) w i t hu s e r n a me s ‘ c l i e n t 1 ’ a n d‘ c l i e n t 2 ’ ‘ c l i e n t 3 ’ ‘ c l i e n t 4 ’   w i t h a c o mmo np a s s w o r d‘ 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 ’ A f t e r e n t e r i n ga u s e r n a me a n dp a s s w o r d , c l i c k o n A d d ( + ) t oa d dt h e u s e r t ot h e s e r v e r . Y o uc a no p t i o n a l l y r e mo v e a u s e r b y c l i c k i n go nR e mo v e ( - ) . Y o uc a nc h a n g e a u s e r ’ s p a s s w o r db y c l i c k i n go nc h a n g e p a s s w o r d .
  10. 10. N o w , n o t i c e t h a t w e s e t a d o ma i nn a me f o r t h e e ma i l s e r v e r . F o r t h a t r e a s o n , w e s h o u l dh a v e a D N Ss e r v e r t h a t w i l l r e s o l v e t h i s d o ma i n n a me ( p l u s o t h e r d o ma i n n a me s i f t h e r e w e r e ) t oa n I P a d d r e s s . S ol e t ’ s c o n f i g u r e a D N Ss e r v e r . C l i c k D N Ss e r v e r , c l i c k   S e r v i c e s t a b , t h e n p i c k D N S . T u r nt h e s e r v i c e O N . S e t n a me - a d d r e s s p a i r s a n da d dt h e mt ot h e s e r v e r . Y o u c a n v i e wt h e D N Se n t r y b e l o w :
  11. 11. 4 .F i n a l l y t e s t t h e e ma i l s e r v i c e . G ot oP C 0e ma i l c l i e n t ,   c o mp o s e a n e ma i l a n ds e n di t s
  12. 12. t oP C 1e ma i l a d d r e s s ( c l i e n t 2 @ma i l . c o m) .
  13. 13. T r y t os e e w h e t h e r t h e e ma i l f r o mP C 0i s r e c e i v e do nP C 1 . O nt h e   e ma i l c l i e n t o f P C 1 , c l i c k o n R e c e i v e . I f e v e r y t h i n gi s w e l l s e t u p , t h e e ma i l f r o mP C 0w i l l b e w e l l r e c e i v e do nP C 1 . I h o p e y o uf o u n dt h e t u t o r i a l h e l p f u l . L e a v e y o u r c o mme n t s b e l l o w . A l l t h e b e s t .

