N a me : S a n j i d a A f r i n I D : 1 8 1 4 7 2 6 0 1 D N Ss e r v e r i nP a c k e t T r a c e r Wh a t i s D N Sa n d...
2 . C o n f i g u r e s t a t i c I Pa d d r e s s e s o nt h e P C s a n dt h e s e r v e r . S e r v e r I Pa d d r e s ...
P C 0 I Pa d d r e s s : 1 9 2 . 1 6 8 . 1 0 . 3S u b n e t ma s k : 2 5 5 . 2 5 5 . 2 5 5 . 0D e f a u l t g a t e w a y ...
S e r v e r : 1 9 2 . 1 6 8 . 1 0 . 2 C o n f i g u r e D N Ss e r v i c e o nt h e g e n e r i c s e r v e r . T od ot h ...
a d d r e s s e s . F o r e x a mp l e , t os p e c i f y t h e D N Se n t r y f o r P C 0 : I nt h e n a me a n da d d r ...
o f t h e i r I Pa d d r e s s e s . I f t h e D N Ss e r v i c e i s t u r n e do n a n da l l I Pc o n f i g u r a t i o...
Dns configuration(1)

dns

Published in: Engineering
Dns configuration(1)

  1. 1. N a me : S a n j i d a A f r i n I D : 1 8 1 4 7 2 6 0 1 D N Ss e r v e r i nP a c k e t T r a c e r Wh a t i s D N Sa n di t s p u r p o s e ? D N Ss t a n d s f o r D o ma i nN a me S y s t e m. T h e ma i nf u n c t i o n o f D N Si s t ot r a n s l a t e d o ma i n n a me s i n t oI PA d d r e s s e s , w h i c h c o mp u t e r s c a nu n d e r s t a n d . I t a l s op r o v i d e s a l i s t o f ma i l s e r v e r s w h i c h a c c e p t E ma i l s f o r e a c hd o ma i n n a me . E a c h d o ma i n n a me i nD N Sw i l l n o mi n a t e a s e t o f n a me s e r v e r s t ob e a u t h o r i t a t i v e f o r i t s D N Sr e c o r d s . 1 . B u i l dt h e n e t w o r k t o p o l o g y .
  2. 2. 2 . C o n f i g u r e s t a t i c I Pa d d r e s s e s o nt h e P C s a n dt h e s e r v e r . S e r v e r I Pa d d r e s s : 1 9 2 . 1 6 8 . 1 0 . 2S u b n e t ma s k : 2 5 5 . 2 5 5 . 2 5 5 . 0D e f a u l t g a t e w a y : 1 9 2 . 1 6 8 . 1 0 . 1D N S S e r v e r : 1 9 2 . 1 6 8 . 1 0 . 2
  3. 3. P C 0 I Pa d d r e s s : 1 9 2 . 1 6 8 . 1 0 . 3S u b n e t ma s k : 2 5 5 . 2 5 5 . 2 5 5 . 0D e f a u l t g a t e w a y : 1 9 2 . 1 6 8 . 1 0 . 1D N S s e r v e r : 1 9 2 . 1 6 8 . 1 0 . 2 P C 1 I Pa d d r e s s : 1 9 2 . 1 6 8 . 1 0 . 4S u b n e t ma s k : 2 5 5 . 2 5 5 . 2 5 5 . 0D e f a u l t g a t e w a y : 1 9 2 . 1 6 8 . 1 0 . 1D N S
  4. 4. S e r v e r : 1 9 2 . 1 6 8 . 1 0 . 2 C o n f i g u r e D N Ss e r v i c e o nt h e g e n e r i c s e r v e r . T od ot h i s , c l i c k o n t h e s e r v e r , t h e n C l i c k o nS e r v i c e s t a b . C l i c k o nD N Ss e r v e r f r o mt h e me n u . F i r s t t u r nO Nt h e D N Ss e r v i c e , t h e n d e f i n e n a me s o f t h e h o s t s a n dt h e i r c o r r e s p o n d i n gI P
  5. 5. a d d r e s s e s . F o r e x a mp l e , t os p e c i f y t h e D N Se n t r y f o r P C 0 : I nt h e n a me a n da d d r e s s f i e l d s , t y p e : N a me : P C 0A d d r e s s : 1 9 2 . 1 6 8 . 1 0 . 3 C l i c k o n a d dt h e ns a v e . R e p e a t t h i s f o r t h e P C 1a n dt h e s e r v e r . O n c e y o u ’ r e d o n e , y o u r D N Se n t r i e s w i l l l o o k l i k e t h i s : F i n a l l y , T e s t d o ma i nn a me –I Pr e s o l u t i o n . P i n gt h e h o s t s f r o mo n e a n o t h e r u s i n gt h e i r n a me s i n s t e a d
  6. 6. o f t h e i r I Pa d d r e s s e s . I f t h e D N Ss e r v i c e i s t u r n e do n a n da l l I Pc o n f i g u r a t i o n s a r e o k a y , t h e n p i n gs h o u l dw o r k . F o r e x a mp l e , p i n gP C 1f r o mP C 0 . P i n gs h o u l db e s u c c e s s f u l . S u c c e s s ! S u c c e s s !S u c c e s s !S u c c e s s !

