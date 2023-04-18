Successfully reported this slideshow.
Apr. 18, 2023
robots are use din automotive industry

robotsinautomobileindustry-160311092216.pdf

  1. 1.  Introduction  Classification  Defining Parameter of a Robot  Application of Robot  Robots in Manufacturing
  2. 2.  90% of all robots used today are found in factories. These robots are referred to as industrial robots. Although many types can be found in manufacturing today the most common are jointed arm robots.  Ten years ago, 9 out of 10 robots were being bought by auto companies - now, only 50% of robots made today are bought by car manufacturers.  Robots are slowly finding their way into warehouses, laboratories, research and exploration sites, energy plants, hospitals, even outer space.
  3. 3.  Aerospace  Automotive manufacturing and supply  Chemical, rubber and plastics manufacturing  Electrical and electronics  Entertainment-movie making  Food stuff and beverage manufacturing  Glass, ceramics and mineral production  Printing  Wood and furniture manufacturing
  4. 4.  Classification by Degrees of Freedom  Classification by Kinematic Structure  Classification by Drive Technology  Classification by Workspace Geometry  Classification by Motion Characteristics
  5. 5.  Number of axes  Degrees of freedom  Working envelope  Kinematics  Carrying capacity  Acceleration  Accuracy  Repeatability
  6. 6.  General purpose autonomous robots  Industrial Robots  Dirty ,Dangerous ,dull or inaccessible tasks  Military Robots  Mining Robots  Health Care Robots  Research Robots
  7. 7.  Traditional industrial robot control uses robot arms and largely pre-computed motions  Programming using “teach box”  Repetitive tasks  High speed  Few sensing operations  High precision movements  Pre-planned trajectories and task policies  No interaction with humans
  8. 8.  Industrial robot is a  Programmable  Multi-functional  Designed to move materials, parts, tools or special devices  Through programmed motions  To perform many different tasks
  9. 9.  Assembling products  Handling dangerous materials  Spraying finishes  Inspecting parts, produce, and livestock  Cutting and polishing  Welding
  10. 10.  Automation involves a mechanical device that can imitate the actions of people to do the work that people can’t do or don’t want to do.  For automation of automobile industry robots are used.
  11. 11.  First industrial robot was developed in the 1950s  Further advancements enable to utilize robots in  Variety of types  Style  Size  Their functionalities may include but not restricted to  Welding - Drilling  Painting - Military applications  Assembly - Explosive material removal  Pick-and-place  Material handling
  12. 12.  A typical robot consists of many different part connected to each other  Most robots resembles a human arm  Its motions are controlled by a computer program  Depends on the type of robot, movement capabilities of them are measured by the term degrees of freedom
  13. 13.  How do robots work: there are 3 power sources Hydraulic drive Joints are actuated by hydraulic drivers The major disadvantages are:  Floor is used by the installation of hydraulic system  Leaks may seen often and cause messy floor Advantages  Due to the speed and power, they are used in large industrial robots  Also desired to use in the environments where electric-driven robots might cause fire etc. Electric Drive Comparison to Hydraulic systems, less power and slower speed Most common robot types in the industry There are two distinct group: Stepper motors and Direct current (DC) servo-motor driven Pneumatic Drive Usually installed to small robots Tends to have less degrees of freedom Operations are simple and less cycle times Less expensive, Since most of the robot parts are commercially available, small institution can build their own robots
  14. 14.  How do we know the location of robot arms?  Sensors are used to monitor the motion of robots  Motion of robots is sustained by the power based on the given input (computer algorithm)  Once the order is given, it is important to know the location of robot’s arm/parts  Its movements should be controlled during the entire motion  Robot should also be capable of sensing their environments  Sensors provides feedback to the controller and give flexibility to robots
  15. 15. Type of sensors being used in robotics 1. Position Sensors Monitors the location of joints Coordinate information is feedback to controller This communication gives the system the capability of location the end-effectors, which is the part usually performs the tasks. 2. Range sensors Measures the distance between a point in the robot and interest point that surrounds the robots The task is usually performed by television cameras or sonar transmitter and receivers If the sonar or camera misses a point, undesired coincidences may occur 3. Velocity sensors Estimates the speed using a moving manipulator Due the the effects caused by, mechanical force, gravity, weight of load etc, desired speed and required force to reach the speed should be computed continuously 4. Proximity sensors Sense and indication of presence of another object within specified distances Prevents accidents and locate the existence of work-piece
  16. 16.  Robot movements:  Robots are feasible when they are fast but also the stability is high  The trade-off between speed and stability is sustained by a powerful control system  Robotics and Control are two joint disciplines
  17. 17. Robotic movements and joints  Robots required to perform 1. Rotational movements 2. Radial movements 3. Vertical movements  Type of joints 1. Rotational joints 2. Twisting joints 3. Revolving joints 4. Linear joints
  18. 18.  Analysis of robot motions: Forward and Backward Kinematics concepts  Forward Kinematics: Transformation of coordinate of the end-effectors point from the joint space to the world space  Position of end-effectors is computed based on the joints locations  Backward Kinematics: Transformation of coordinates from world space to joint space  In this concept the position of end-effectors is known in world coordinate system  Required motion is computed based on this information
  19. 19. LL Robot: Base is static, arms are linear joints RRR Robot: Base is static, arms are rotational joints TL Robot: Base is rotational and the arm is linear joint (x1, y1) (x2, y2) (x, y) L2 L1 L3 (x, y) (x, y)
  20. 20.  Essentials of robot programming  Requires  The path robot should follow  The points it should reach  Details about how to interpret the sensor data  How and when the end-effectors should be activated  How to move parts between given locations
  21. 21.  Essentials of robot programming  Programming techniques  Teach-by showing:  Robot can repeat the motion already been done by the programmer  Textual language programming  A computer programming is written using logical statements  Some of the languages are:  Wave, VAL, AML, RAIL, MCL, TL-10, IRL, PLAW, SINGLA and ACL
  22. 22.  The 2013 Escape is their first US-manufactured car to benefit from the seeing-eye robots. Ford had already been using the robots at their manufacturing plants in Europe but only recently installed 700 of them at their Louisville, Kentucky plant. The robots raise the quality of assembly to “custom-like build,”.
  23. 23.  The master welders are actually a team of two types of robot, the IRB 6640 and IRB 7600, made by Swedish-Swiss robotics giant ABB Robotics. The IRB 7600 acts as the 6640’s assistant, holding panels and other equipment in place while IRB 6640 welds the parts together. The IRB 6640 is packing servo-driven welding guns which are 25 present faster than traditional, pneumatic welding guns. What’s more, the robots are flexible enough to weld different car models.
  24. 24. 1. Robotic Handling Operation 38% 2. Robotic Handling 29% 3. Robotic Assembly 10% 4. Robotic Dispensing 4% 5. Robotic Processing 2%
  25. 25. Material handling is the most popular application with 38% of operational stock of industrial robots worldwide. This includes robotic machine tending, palatalizing and various operations for metal machining and plastic moulding. With the introduction of collaborative robots in the last few years, this part of the market is always increasing.
  26. 26.  This segment mostly includes spot welding and arc welding which is mainly used by the automotive industry. Spot welding is still more po pular than robotic arc welding but not for long; as arc welding is becoming very popular in the me tal industry. More small work shop are beginning to introduce welding robot into their pr oduction. In fact, with the price of robot going down and the various tool now available on the m arket, it is now easier to automate a welding process.
  27. 27. Assembly operations include: fixing, press fitting, inserting, disassembling, etc. This category of robotic applications seems to have decreased over the last few years, even while other robotic applications have increased. The reason why the a pplications are diversified is because of the introduction of different technologies such as force torque sensors and tactile sensors that gives more sensations to the robot.
  28. 28.  Here we are talking about painting, gluing, applying adhesive sealing, spraying, etc. Only 4% operational robots are doing dispensing. T he smoothness of robot makes a repeatable an d accurate process.
  29. 29.  Processing is not a big segment of industrial robots (only 2%) and this is probably because a lot of automated machines are available on the market to do specifically these applications . The main application areas are mechanical, laser and water jet cutting

