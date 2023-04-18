robotsinautomobileindustry-160311092216.pdf

1.
Introduction
Classification
Defining Parameter of a Robot
Application of Robot
Robots in Manufacturing
2.
90% of all robots used today are found in factories.
These robots are referred to as industrial robots.
Although many types can be found in manufacturing
today the most common are jointed arm robots.
Ten years ago, 9 out of 10 robots were being bought by
auto companies - now, only 50% of robots made today
are bought by car manufacturers.
Robots are slowly finding their way into warehouses,
laboratories, research and exploration sites, energy
plants, hospitals, even outer space.
3.
Aerospace
Automotive manufacturing and supply
Chemical, rubber and plastics manufacturing
Electrical and electronics
Entertainment-movie making
Food stuff and beverage manufacturing
Glass, ceramics and mineral production
Printing
Wood and furniture manufacturing
4.
Classification by Degrees of Freedom
Classification by Kinematic Structure
Classification by Drive Technology
Classification by Workspace Geometry
Classification by Motion Characteristics
5.
Number of axes
Degrees of freedom
Working envelope
Kinematics
Carrying capacity
Acceleration
Accuracy
Repeatability
6.
General purpose autonomous robots
Industrial Robots
Dirty ,Dangerous ,dull or inaccessible tasks
Military Robots
Mining Robots
Health Care Robots
Research Robots
7.
Traditional industrial robot control uses robot arms
and largely pre-computed motions
Programming using “teach box”
Repetitive tasks
High speed
Few sensing operations
High precision movements
Pre-planned trajectories and
task policies
No interaction with humans
8.
Industrial robot is a
Programmable
Multi-functional
Designed to move materials, parts, tools or special
devices
Through programmed motions
To perform many different tasks
10.
Automation involves a
mechanical device that can
imitate the actions of people
to do the work that people
can’t do or don’t want to do.
For automation of automobile
industry robots are used.
11.
First industrial robot was developed in the 1950s
Further advancements enable to utilize robots in
Variety of types
Style
Size
Their functionalities may include but not
restricted to
Welding - Drilling
Painting - Military
applications
Assembly - Explosive material
removal
Pick-and-place
Material handling
12.
A typical robot consists of many different part
connected to each other
Most robots resembles a human arm
Its motions are controlled by a computer
program
Depends on the type of robot, movement
capabilities of them are measured by the term
degrees of freedom
13.
How do robots work: there are 3 power sources
Hydraulic
drive
Joints are actuated by hydraulic drivers
The major disadvantages are:
Floor is used by the installation of hydraulic system
Leaks may seen often and cause messy floor
Advantages
Due to the speed and power, they are used in large industrial robots
Also desired to use in the environments where electric-driven robots might
cause fire etc.
Electric
Drive
Comparison to Hydraulic systems, less power and slower speed
Most common robot types in the industry
There are two distinct group: Stepper motors and Direct current (DC)
servo-motor driven
Pneumatic
Drive
Usually installed to small robots
Tends to have less degrees of freedom
Operations are simple and less cycle times
Less expensive, Since most of the robot parts are commercially available,
small institution can build their own robots
14.
How do we know the location of robot arms?
Sensors are used to monitor the motion of robots
Motion of robots is sustained by the power based on
the given input (computer algorithm)
Once the order is given, it is important to know the
location of robot’s arm/parts
Its movements should be controlled during the entire
motion
Robot should also be capable of sensing their
environments
Sensors provides feedback to the controller and give
flexibility to robots
15.
Type of sensors being used in robotics
1. Position
Sensors
Monitors the location of joints
Coordinate information is feedback to controller
This communication gives the system the capability of location the end-effectors,
which is the part usually performs the tasks.
2. Range
sensors
Measures the distance between a point in the robot and interest point that surrounds
the robots
The task is usually performed by television cameras or sonar transmitter and
receivers
If the sonar or camera misses a point, undesired coincidences may occur
3. Velocity
sensors
Estimates the speed using a moving manipulator
Due the the effects caused by, mechanical force, gravity, weight of load etc, desired
speed and required force to reach the speed should be computed continuously
4. Proximity
sensors
Sense and indication of presence of another object within specified distances
Prevents accidents and locate the existence of work-piece
16.
Robot movements:
Robots are feasible when they are fast but also the
stability is high
The trade-off between speed and stability is sustained
by a powerful control system
Robotics and Control are two joint disciplines
17.
Robotic movements and joints
Robots required to perform
1. Rotational movements
2. Radial movements
3. Vertical movements
Type of joints
1. Rotational joints
2. Twisting joints
3. Revolving joints
4. Linear joints
18.
Analysis of robot motions:
Forward and Backward Kinematics concepts
Forward Kinematics: Transformation of coordinate
of the end-effectors point from the joint space to the
world space
Position of end-effectors is computed based on the
joints locations
Backward Kinematics: Transformation of
coordinates from world space to joint space
In this concept the position of end-effectors is known
in world coordinate system
Required motion is computed based on this
information
19.
LL Robot: Base is static,
arms are linear joints
RRR Robot: Base is
static, arms are rotational
joints
TL Robot: Base is
rotational and the arm is
linear joint
(x1, y1) (x2, y2)
(x, y)
L2
L1
L3
(x, y)
(x, y)
20.
Essentials of robot programming
Requires
The path robot should follow
The points it should reach
Details about how to interpret the sensor data
How and when the end-effectors should be activated
How to move parts between given locations
21.
Essentials of robot programming
Programming techniques
Teach-by showing:
Robot can repeat the motion already been done by the
programmer
Textual language programming
A computer programming is written using logical
statements
Some of the languages are:
Wave, VAL, AML, RAIL, MCL, TL-10, IRL, PLAW,
SINGLA and ACL
22.
The 2013 Escape is their first US-manufactured
car to benefit from the seeing-eye robots. Ford
had already been using the robots at their
manufacturing plants in Europe but only
recently installed 700 of them at their
Louisville, Kentucky plant. The robots raise the
quality of assembly to “custom-like build,”.
23.
The master welders are actually a team of two types of robot, the
IRB 6640 and IRB 7600, made by Swedish-Swiss robotics
giant ABB Robotics. The IRB 7600 acts as the 6640’s assistant,
holding panels and other equipment in place while IRB 6640
welds the parts together. The IRB 6640 is packing servo-driven
welding guns which are 25 present faster than traditional,
pneumatic welding guns. What’s more, the robots are flexible
enough to weld different car models.
25.
Material handling is the most popular application with
38% of operational stock of industrial robots worldwide.
This includes robotic machine tending, palatalizing and
various operations for metal machining and plastic
moulding. With the introduction of collaborative robots in
the last few years, this part of the market is always
increasing.
26.
This segment mostly includes spot welding and
arc welding which is mainly used by the
automotive industry. Spot welding is still more po
pular than robotic arc welding but not for long;
as arc welding is becoming very popular in the me
tal industry. More small work shop are
beginning to introduce welding robot into their pr
oduction. In fact, with the price of robot going
down and the various tool now available on the m
arket, it is now easier to automate a welding
process.
27.
Assembly operations include: fixing, press
fitting, inserting, disassembling, etc. This category
of
robotic applications seems to have decreased over
the last few years, even while other robotic
applications have increased. The reason why the a
pplications are diversified is because of the
introduction of different technologies such as force
torque sensors and tactile sensors that
gives more sensations to the robot.
28.
Here we are talking about painting, gluing,
applying adhesive sealing, spraying, etc. Only
4% operational robots are doing dispensing. T
he smoothness of robot makes a repeatable an
d accurate process.
29.
Processing is not a big segment of
industrial robots (only 2%) and this is
probably because a lot of automated
machines are available on the market
to do specifically these applications
. The main application areas are
mechanical, laser and water jet
cutting