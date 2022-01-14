Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 6

Leading india to digital revolution through pm wani

Jan. 14, 2022
0 likes 29 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Technology

Now as a part of this scheme, the government plans to provide internet connectivity using the PDOs (Public Data Offices). As per this scheme, it aims to boost the easy methods of doing business and even lead to ease of living. With this scheme, small-time business owners and shopkeepers get the fastest and best Wi-Fi services. So, it boosts their income and helps the younger generations like students to get seamless internet for their studies and research work. Plus, it helps to strengthen the Digital India mission.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
So You Want to Start a Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story, and Building a Community That Will Listen Kristen Meinzer
(3.5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
Autonomy: The Quest to Build the Driverless Car—And How It Will Reshape Our World Lawrence D. Burns
(5/5)
Free
Live Work Work Work Die: A Journey into the Savage Heart of Silicon Valley Corey Pein
(4.5/5)
Free
SAM: One Robot, a Dozen Engineers, and the Race to Revolutionize the Way We Build Jonathan Waldman
(5/5)
Free
From Gutenberg to Google: The History of Our Future Tom Wheeler
(2/5)
Free
Talk to Me: How Voice Computing Will Transform the Way We Live, Work, and Think James Vlahos
(3.5/5)
Free
The Future Is Faster Than You Think: How Converging Technologies Are Transforming Business, Industries, and Our Lives Peter H. Diamandis
(4.5/5)
Free
Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
(4/5)
Free
Life After Google: The Fall of Big Data and the Rise of the Blockchain Economy George Gilder
(4/5)
Free
Future Presence: How Virtual Reality Is Changing Human Connection, Intimacy, and the Limits of Ordinary Life Peter Rubin
(4.5/5)
Free
The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) Antony Lewis
(4/5)
Free
Wizard:: The Life and Times of Nikolas Tesla Marc Seifer
(2.5/5)
Free
On War: With linked Table of Contents Carl von Clausewitz
(4.5/5)
Free
Ninety Percent of Everything: Inside Shipping, the Invisible Industry That Puts Clothes on Your Back, Gas in Your Car, and Food on Your Plate Rose George
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
A Brief History of Motion: From the Wheel, to the Car, to What Comes Next Tom Standage
(4.5/5)
Free
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4.5/5)
Free
The Quiet Zone: Unraveling the Mystery of a Town Suspended in Silence Stephen Kurczy
(5/5)
Free
System Error: Where Big Tech Went Wrong and How We Can Reboot Rob Reich
(4/5)
Free
The Wires of War: Technology and the Global Struggle for Power Jacob Helberg
(4.5/5)
Free
If Then: How the Simulmatics Corporation Invented the Future Jill Lepore
(4.5/5)
Free
The Science of Time Travel: The Secrets Behind Time Machines, Time Loops, Alternate Realities, and More! Elizabeth Howell
(3/5)
Free
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
(5/5)
Free
Bitcoin Billionaires: A True Story of Genius, Betrayal, and Redemption Ben Mezrich
(4.5/5)
Free
The Players Ball: A Genius, a Con Man, and the Secret History of the Internet's Rise David Kushner
(4.5/5)
Free
Lean Out: The Truth About Women, Power, and the Workplace Marissa Orr
(4.5/5)
Free
Uncanny Valley: A Memoir Anna Wiener
(4/5)
Free
Blockchain: The Next Everything Stephen P. Williams
(4/5)
Free
A World Without Work: Technology, Automation, and How We Should Respond Daniel Susskind
(4.5/5)
Free
User Friendly: How the Hidden Rules of Design Are Changing the Way We Live, Work, and Play Cliff Kuang
(4/5)
Free
Digital Renaissance: What Data and Economics Tell Us about the Future of Popular Culture Joel Waldfogel
(3.5/5)
Free

Leading india to digital revolution through pm wani

  1. 1. Leading India To Digital Revolution Through PM Wani Wi-Fi
  2. 2. Leading India To Digital Revolution Through PM Wani Wi-Fi  Now as a part of this scheme, the government plans to provide internet connectivity using the PDOs (Public Data Offices). As per this scheme, it aims to boost the easy methods of doing business and even lead to ease of living.
  3. 3. Leading India To Digital Revolution Through PM Wani Wi-Fi  With this scheme, small-time business owners and shopkeepers get the fastest and best Wi-Fi services. So, it boosts their income and helps the younger generations like students to get seamless internet for their studies and research work.
  4. 4. Leading India To Digital Revolution Through PM Wani Wi-Fi  Now as soon as any potential user is present in the vicinity of the Wi-Fi access point registers and authenticates on the app, they just need to choose the PDO for connecting. Here this request would be sent to the relevant PDOA. And once the PDOA authenticates the user, the tariff plan gets displayed
  5. 5. Leading India To Digital Revolution Through PM Wani Wi-Fi  After the payment has been made to the PDOA, the PDOA registers the user. Also, they would provide them with the necessary Wifi access
  6. 6. Contact:  Company Name: Wi-dot  Address: 257, Rajarajeswara Nagar,Adjacent to Sai Bhuvana Pride Apartments,Kondapur, Hyderabad-500084.  Phone: +91-9848002600  Visit: https://www.wi-dot.com/

×