Leading india to digital revolution through pm wani

Now as a part of this scheme, the government plans to provide internet connectivity using the PDOs (Public Data Offices). As per this scheme, it aims to boost the easy methods of doing business and even lead to ease of living. With this scheme, small-time business owners and shopkeepers get the fastest and best Wi-Fi services. So, it boosts their income and helps the younger generations like students to get seamless internet for their studies and research work. Plus, it helps to strengthen the Digital India mission.