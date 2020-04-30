Saleskipathshala : Objection handling in sales (Webinar)

This webinar will cover-

1. How to handle price objection, discount demand, Credibility objection, and disinterest objection of client.

2. Techniques to handle these and other objections of client.



About Us:-

Strategic Concepts (India) Pvt Ltd, founded by Mr. Sanjay Singh and Mrs. Reena Singh in 1998, is an enterprise that gives 360 degrees solutions on the Sales and Customer Service function of Management.



We will guide you “What not to do in Sales Management?” with an explanation of “Why not to do?” so that you always know “What to do in Sales Management?”



X- Sell, SaleskiPathshala, SaleskiJaat, SaleskiVidhi, SaleskiNeeti, and Saleskatha are our flagship programs that are proprietary. We have also registered processes like (More Sales Calls = More Sales), More Customer Per Customer, More References Per Customer.



We catalyze growth in Corporates like Ultratech, Airtel, LG Electronics, ICICI Bank, Amway, Tata Teleservices, Godrej & Boyce, WinMagic Toys and many more through our Learning & Development interventions.





Watch the video to learn how to maintain, engage, and convert footfalls for higher sales and bigger revenues.



Stay connected with Us for regular updates on Our Social Channels:



Like Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Consult4Sales1/



Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Consults4Sales



Follow Us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/strategic-concepts-i-pvt.-ltd/?originalSubdomain=in



Pinterest.com: https://in.pinterest.com/sciplmarkon/



If you want to invite Mr. Sanjay Singh for a Training, Seminar or Event, then please click on the link :



https://consult4sales.com or Call at +91- 9970506000