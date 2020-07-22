Successfully reported this slideshow.
Healthcare Biometrics Market To Surpass US$ 15 Billion By 2027

Healthcare Biometrics Market Report- 2020 Analyses competitive environment such as key players, future trends, growths, challenges and acquisitions in the market

Healthcare Biometrics Market To Surpass US$ 15 Billion By 2027

  HEALTHCARE BIOMETRICS MARKET ANALYSIS INDUSTRY INSIGHTS, TRENDS, OUTLOOK, AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS, 2020–2027
  2. 2. © Coherent market Insights. All Rights Reserved REPORT DESCRIPTION Healthcare Biometrics Market, by Application (Logical Access Control, Transaction Authentication, and Physical Access Control), by Technology (Face Recognition, Iris Recognition, Hand Recognition, Voice Recognition, Fingerprint Recognition, Vein Recognition, and Signature Recognition), by End-user (Hospitals, Clinics, Clinical Laboratories, and Healthcare Institutions), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis 2019 - 2027 Biometrics in healthcare is application widely used in hospitals for monitoring patients which include identification, access control, workforce management or patient record storage in order to prevent fraud. According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), in 2015, 3-10& of the total healthcare expenditure is attributed to fraudulent billing to public and private health care programs. According to the Coalition Against Insurance Fraud, an anti-fraud watchdog group, in the U.S., around US$ 80 billion are lost annually to Medicare fraud. Browse Research Reports: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market- insight/healthcare-biometrics-market-155 Healthcare Biometrics - Overview
  3. 3. © Coherent market Insights. All Rights Reserved Healthcare biometrics is highly effective in data security and fraudulent claims and can save billions of dollars spent by the government and healthcare insurers. Secured identification of patients is important to control logical access to centralized archives of digitized patients’ data and also limit physical access to hospital wards and buildings, and to authenticate medical personnel. Growing adoption of healthcare biometrics across various healthcare organizations and hospitals is projected to fuel the growth of the global healthcare biometrics market Many hospitals and healthcare organizations are adopting biometric systems to ensure the safety of the patients’ data, and to secure the identification process of patients. For instance, in October 2015, Bethesda Health, Inc. launched RightPatient, a biometric patient identification system for managing patients’ identity (Siemens Invision EHR workflows) at two not-for-profit hospitals, namely, Bethesda Hospital East and Bethesda Hospital West. Request a Sample copy of this reports :https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/155 REPORT DESCRIPTION
  4. 4. © Coherent market Insights. All Rights Reserved REPORT DESCRIPTION Based on the region, the global healthcare biometrics market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global healthcare biometrics market and this can be attributed to rising launches of medical biometric systems by key players in this region. For instance, in February 2018, Applied Health Analytics, LLC launched bMetrix, a screening application that helps to automate the collection of biometric data. This new system allows clinicians and wellness screeners to accurately gather information at onsite and retail clinics, and biometric screenings, and health fairs. bMetrix supports the most popular biometric diagnostic devices such as CardioChek and Cholestech LDX. The Asia Pacific is also expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period due to increasing initiatives by healthcare providers and hospitals in the region. For instance, in September 2018, the Jiangxi Provincial People’s Hospital in China deployed self-service payment terminals, equipped with Alipay’s face recognition technology. It is the first hospital in China to offer facial recognition-based medical bill payment services. Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/155
  5. 5. © Coherent market Insights. All Rights Reserved Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting its plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, with an office at the global financial capital in the U.S. Our client base includes players from across all business verticals in over 150 countries worldwide. We are uniquely positioned to help businesses around the globe deliver practical and lasting results through various recommendations about operational improvements, technologies, emerging market trends and new working methods. We offer both customized and syndicated market research reports that help our clients create visionary growth plans to provide traction to their business. We meticulously study emerging trends across various industries at both the global and regional levels to identify new opportunities for our clientele. ABOUT US ABOUT COHERENT MARKET INSIGHTS SERVICES INDUSTRY ANALYSIS CUSTOMIZED RESEARCH SYNDICATED RESEARCH CONSULT STUDIES MARKET INTELLIGENCE SERVICES COUNTRY SPECIFIC STUDIES
  6. 6. © Coherent market Insights. All Rights Reserved  Global Leading Equipment and System Manufacturers  Component Providers and System Integrators  Distributors, Retailors and Value Added Resellers  Healthcare IT Solutions Developers  Marketing Consultancies and the Advertising Industry  Private and Government organization  Outsourcing Companies  Universities and Business Schools. ABOUT CMI SECTOR COVERAGE BIOTECHNOLOGY CLINICAL DIAGNOSTIC HEALTHCARE IT PHARMACEUTICALMEDICAL IMAGINGMEDICAL DEVICES OUR CLIENTS
  7. 7. © Coherent market Insights. All Rights Reserved Coherent Market Insights excels at offering unmatched actionable market intelligence across various industry verticals, including chemicals, healthcare, and food & beverages, to name a few. We implement holistic market research methodology in order to result in the best possible market research reports across various industries worldwide. Based on our unmatched expertise across various industries—no matter how large or small, how complex or unique—we help our clients achieve better outcomes with uniquely designed and highly customized solutions. Our coverage includes insights that help our clients ensure sustained growth in developed markets and also key inputs to help them tap into emerging markets and exploit the plethora of opportunities posed therein. RESEARCH SOLUTIONS GLOBAL REPORTS FEASIBILITY STUDIES TECHNOLOGY SNIPPETS EXCEL FORECAST DATABASE COMPETITIVE ASSESSMENT SURVEY RESEARCH CUSTOMIZED SOLUTIONS CONSULT PROJECTS COUNTRY ANALYSIS KEY STATS Insights Published Per Year Consulting Projects Till Date Clients Worldwide Per Year Analysts and Contract Consultants 100+ 150+ 125+ 110+
