Unit 12 if i had... 61

EXPECTED OUTCOMES: STUDENTS WILL BE ABLE TO SPEAK ABOUT COMPUTERS AND THE INTERNET Unit 12 If I had… Vocabulary: informati...
Before you start… Warm up… Think about these questions… Exercise 1a: - How often do you use a computer? - What do you use ...
Exercise 1b Read the magazine article quickly and find out who: - has their own web page - listens to podcasts - would lik...
Here are some words you might need: chat v tʃæt ćaskati to talk with someone in a friendly and informal way I wanted to ch...
mouse n maʊs miš a small piece of equipment connected to a computer that you move with your hand to control what the compu...
Exercise 1c Read the article again, carefully now, and listen. Write T (true) or F (false) and correct the false statement...
Whose ideas about computers are closest to yours – Brett’s or Kylie’s? - And a couple more questions... What do you use mo...
