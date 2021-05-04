Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
WELCOME TO MY SLIDE (PAGE 1) An Advanced Introduction to Trading Call Options and Put Options: Add Options to Your Stock T...
WELCOME TO MY SLIDE (PAGE 2) An Advanced Introduction to Trading Call Options and Put Options: Add Options to Your Stock T...
WELCOME TO MY SLIDE (PAGE 3) An Advanced Introduction to Trading Call Options and Put Options: Add Options to Your Stock T...
institutions is now within reach of the retail trader. This is perhaps the biggest development in the last 10 years in the...
WELCOME TO MY SLIDE (PAGE 4) An Advanced Introduction to Trading Call Options and Put Options: Add Options to Your Stock T...
WELCOME TO MY SLIDE (PAGE 5) An Advanced Introduction to Trading Call Options and Put Options: Add Options to Your Stock T...
WELCOME TO MY SLIDE (PAGE 6) An Advanced Introduction to Trading Call Options and Put Options: Add Options to Your Stock T...
WELCOME TO MY SLIDE (PAGE 7) An Advanced Introduction to Trading Call Options and Put Options: Add Options to Your Stock T...
WELCOME TO MY SLIDE (PAGE 8) An Advanced Introduction to Trading Call Options and Put Options: Add Options to Your Stock T...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
9 views
May. 04, 2021

[P.D.F Download] An Advanced Introduction to Trading Call Options and Put Options: Add Options to Your Stock Trading Portfolio for Higher Performance Full PDF Online

Author : Hari Swaminathan
Read Or Download => https://pdfupdates.com/B00WBSNLIM

An Advanced Introduction to Trading Call Options and Put Options: Add Options to Your Stock Trading Portfolio for Higher Performance pdf download
An Advanced Introduction to Trading Call Options and Put Options: Add Options to Your Stock Trading Portfolio for Higher Performance read online
An Advanced Introduction to Trading Call Options and Put Options: Add Options to Your Stock Trading Portfolio for Higher Performance epub
An Advanced Introduction to Trading Call Options and Put Options: Add Options to Your Stock Trading Portfolio for Higher Performance vk
An Advanced Introduction to Trading Call Options and Put Options: Add Options to Your Stock Trading Portfolio for Higher Performance pdf
An Advanced Introduction to Trading Call Options and Put Options: Add Options to Your Stock Trading Portfolio for Higher Performance amazon
An Advanced Introduction to Trading Call Options and Put Options: Add Options to Your Stock Trading Portfolio for Higher Performance free download pdf
An Advanced Introduction to Trading Call Options and Put Options: Add Options to Your Stock Trading Portfolio for Higher Performance pdf free
An Advanced Introduction to Trading Call Options and Put Options: Add Options to Your Stock Trading Portfolio for Higher Performance pdf
An Advanced Introduction to Trading Call Options and Put Options: Add Options to Your Stock Trading Portfolio for Higher Performance epub download
An Advanced Introduction to Trading Call Options and Put Options: Add Options to Your Stock Trading Portfolio for Higher Performance online
An Advanced Introduction to Trading Call Options and Put Options: Add Options to Your Stock Trading Portfolio for Higher Performance epub download
An Advanced Introduction to Trading Call Options and Put Options: Add Options to Your Stock Trading Portfolio for Higher Performance epub vk
An Advanced Introduction to Trading Call Options and Put Options: Add Options to Your Stock Trading Portfolio for Higher Performance mobi


#downloadbook #book #readonline #readbookonline #ebookcollection #ebookdownload #pdf #ebook #epub #kindle

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

[P.D.F Download] An Advanced Introduction to Trading Call Options and Put Options: Add Options to Your Stock Trading Portfolio for Higher Performance Full PDF Online

  1. 1. WELCOME TO MY SLIDE (PAGE 1) An Advanced Introduction to Trading Call Options and Put Options: Add Options to Your Stock Trading Portfolio for Higher Performance [PDF] Download Ebooks, Ebooks Download and Read Online, Read Online, Epub Ebook KINDLE, PDF Full eBook BEST SELLER IN 2019-2021 CLICK NEXT PAGE
  2. 2. WELCOME TO MY SLIDE (PAGE 2) An Advanced Introduction to Trading Call Options and Put Options: Add Options to Your Stock Trading Portfolio for Higher Performance BOOK REVIEW CLICK NEXT PAGE
  3. 3. WELCOME TO MY SLIDE (PAGE 3) An Advanced Introduction to Trading Call Options and Put Options: Add Options to Your Stock Trading Portfolio for Higher Performance BOOK DESCRIPTION Most material on Options use too much jargon and technical definitions to explain what Options are. For example, you’ll hear definitions like “A Call Option break-even price is the Strike price plus the Premium paid”. While this is true, it gives the reader absolutely ZERO insight into what exactly this means. The approach in this Ebook is to explain Options in simple terms using real-life examples that everyone can understand. If you are given a simple example of understanding Call Options by using a real estate transaction, it is so much easier to grasp the concept. Similarly we use a real- world example of buying Car insurance to explain the concept of a Put Option. And finally, these real-world examples are practically demonstrated on the trading platform, and their equivalent concepts are explained using Apple (AAPL) Options in the financial markets. Each concept is explained in detail using videos, and you'll find links to over 20 videos and 2 hours of play time inside. This Ebook is also particularly useful for Stock traders who have never traded Options before. Three very specific techniques are discussed that will allow every Stock trader to significantly improve the performance of their Stocks. These techniques do not require much experience with Options, but will allow Stock traders to approach their investments in strategic ways that they’d never thought had existed. Specifically, by the end of this course, you’ll learn - • What are Options, and what are Call and Put Options. • What are the fundamental differences between Stocks and Options. • What are the factors affecting Option prices. • An excellent real world example of a Call Option and a Put Option. • What are At-the-money (ATM), Out-of-the-money (OTM) and In-the-money (ITM) Options. • The asymmetrical risk profiles of Option buyers and sellers • The rights and obligations of the buyer and seller of Options. • Break even analysis and Profit and Loss graphs for buyers and sellers. • How Options are represented in the financial markets. • Translate real world examples into AAPL Options on a trading platform Options are a game of strategy, no different from Chess. Master them, and you have a skill for life. The principles of Options are never going to change as the mathematics behind them are never going to change. Since Options were originally invented to hedge risks, provide price protection or insurance coverage for various uncertainties in the future, its basic design has mathematical roots. While these mathematical roots are important to understand, platforms have become sophisticated enough to do all the number crunching, leaving traders to only interpret the numbers they see. As Options traders, we have a set of instruments (called Option Greeks) that we can monitor. And tweak the Options position based on what these instruments are telling us. This is no different from how we drive a car based on various instrumentation, without having to worry about how the car is engineered. From its humble beginnings in the 1970's, Options have come a long way. Call Options first started trading as a financial instrument on the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) in 1973, and Put Options started trading in 1977. From just trading in a handful of stocks initially, today Options are traded on over 1000 stocks, ETFs, currencies, commodities, and Volumes have increased to millions of contracts every month. And as trading platforms advance in sophistication, and analysis tools become more accessible to the retail trader, the popularity of Options has seen a big uptick amongst retail traders. What was once the purview of professional traders or
  4. 4. institutions is now within reach of the retail trader. This is perhaps the biggest development in the last 10 years in the Options world. Welcome to the most unique and fascinating instrument in the financial markets. Enjoy !! CLICK NEXT PAGE
  5. 5. WELCOME TO MY SLIDE (PAGE 4) An Advanced Introduction to Trading Call Options and Put Options: Add Options to Your Stock Trading Portfolio for Higher Performance BOOK DETAIL TITLE : An Advanced Introduction to Trading Call Options and Put Options: Add Options to Your Stock Trading Portfolio for Higher Performance AUTHOR : Hari Swaminathan ISBN/ID : B00WBSNLIM CLICK NEXT PAGE
  6. 6. WELCOME TO MY SLIDE (PAGE 5) An Advanced Introduction to Trading Call Options and Put Options: Add Options to Your Stock Trading Portfolio for Higher Performance STEP BY STEP TO DOWNLOAD THIS BOOK 1. Click The Button "DOWNLOAD" Or "READ ONLINE" • Sign up to regristation to Access "An Advanced Introduction to Trading Call Options and Put Options: Add Options to Your Stock Trading Portfolio for Higher Performance" • Choose the book "An Advanced Introduction to Trading Call Options and Put Options: Add Options to Your Stock Trading Portfolio for Higher Performance" or others book you like • You can also cancel your membership if you are bored • I hope you Enjoy it :) • OR
  7. 7. WELCOME TO MY SLIDE (PAGE 6) An Advanced Introduction to Trading Call Options and Put Options: Add Options to Your Stock Trading Portfolio for Higher Performance PATRICIA Review This book is very interesting An Advanced Introduction to Trading Call Options and Put Options: Add Options to Your Stock Trading Portfolio for Higher Performance. At first I did not like to read at all, but as I read this book at a glance was able to draw my brain in the world of literacy. The book titled An Advanced Introduction to Trading Call Options and Put Options: Add Options to Your Stock Trading Portfolio for Higher Performance and written by Hari Swaminathan is a lot to teach me about the world wide. Especially on some of the pages that are in this book is able to make me want to read repeatedly. The book is also not boring to read, especially for a beginner like me. Happy reading and good luck, prove yourself by Hari Swaminathan reading this book. If you want to get a lot of science then it is a general literacy in this book, I highly recommend to be read to the vast circles
  8. 8. WELCOME TO MY SLIDE (PAGE 7) An Advanced Introduction to Trading Call Options and Put Options: Add Options to Your Stock Trading Portfolio for Higher Performance ELIZABETH Review Wooow! I do not believe at this time there are still books like this. Not only attracts my attention, but this book is able to persuade in our mindset at this time. In the midst of today's modern era there is still a book titled An Advanced Introduction to Trading Call Options and Put Options: Add Options to Your Stock Trading Portfolio for Higher Performance and has a very impressive page. I highly recommend this book to read. Read not only once twice, Because I read this book almost ten times though never bored. This book written by Hari Swaminathan is a lot of guiding my mindset so I was amazed by the whole content of each halamnnya. Happy reading and Greetings Literasi.
  9. 9. WELCOME TO MY SLIDE (PAGE 8) An Advanced Introduction to Trading Call Options and Put Options: Add Options to Your Stock Trading Portfolio for Higher Performance JENNIFER Review If you want a baper or just study, you should read this book. This book, written by Hari Swaminathan , contains a lot of hidden meanings so I highly recommend that you read the page until it runs out. How can I wait for the release of this book part next. Try reading this book with a feeling, then you will be swept away by the atmosphere presented in this book. The implied message by the author Hari Swaminathan in some pages was able to make me think twice as far as this. Feel the different sensations in this book. All the lessons in this world in just one book! Great, I highly recommend reading this book until it runs out.

×