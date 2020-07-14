Successfully reported this slideshow.
BỘ GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO ĐẠI HỌC HUẾ TRƢỜNG ĐẠI HỌC SƢ PHẠM HUỲNH THỊ KIM ÂN HIỂU BIẾT CỦA GIÁO VIÊN TOÁN TƢƠNG LAI VỀ HOẠT ...
i BỘ GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO ĐẠI HỌC HUẾ TRƢỜNG ĐẠI HỌC SƢ PHẠM HUỲNH THỊ KIM ÂN HIỂU BIẾT CỦA GIÁO VIÊN TOÁN TƢƠNG LAI VỀ HOẠ...
ii LỜI CẢM ƠN Tác giả xin gửi lời cảm ơn đến các thầy cô giáo Khoa Toán, trường đại học sư phạm Huế, phòng đào tạo sau đại...
iii LỜI CAM ĐOAN Tôi xin cam đoan đây là công trình nghiên cứu do tôi thực hiện. Các số liệu và kết quả trình bày trong lu...
iv DANH MỤC CÁC BẢNG Các bảng Trang Bảng 2.1. Các yếu tố giáo viên cần chú ý khi quan sát thực hành dạy học 27 Bảng 3.1. T...
v DANH MỤC CÁC HÌNH VẼ Các hình vẽ Trang Hình 2.1. Hoạt động phân tích thực hành dạy học của giáo viên toán 16 Hình 2.2. H...
vi Hình 4.18. Đề xuất cải tiến của giáo viên về trích đoạn dạy học thứ ba 60 Hình 4.19. Mô tả của về nội dung toán trong t...
vii MỤC LỤC TRANG PHỤ BÌA....................................................................................................
viii 3.3.2. Một số công cụ đánh giá..........................................................................41 3.4. Phươn...
1 Chƣơng 1. ĐẶT VẤN ĐỀ 1.1. Phân tích thực hành dạy học toán - tiếp cận về việc học để dạy qua thực hành Mặc dù đã xuất hi...
2 bằng phương pháp dạy học vi mô. Khi quan sát giờ dạy mẫu, giáo viên toán tương lai tập trung để ghi nhớ và tích lũy các ...
3 hoạt động dạy học. Sau đó các giáo viên toán tương lai sẽ dựa vào các ý kiến phản hồi để chỉnh sửa trích đoạn và thực hà...
4 tư duy toán học của học sinh và phân tích các thực hành dạy học khi học các học phần phương pháp dạy học toán ở trường s...
5 dạy và học toán bằng cách hỗ trợ họ phát triển những kỹ năng phân tích cần thiết để không ngừng tìm hiểu và phản ánh về ...
6 nghiệm để giáo viên toán tương lai áp dụng lý thuyết đã học vào thực tiễn. Chương trình đào giáo giáo viên toán ở một số...
7 tích thực hành dạy học, đang thu hút sự quan tâm của nhiều nhà nghiên cứu giáo dục toán. Mặc dù video đã được sử dụng tr...
8 đến kiến thức của học sinh. Điều đó cho thấy kết quả của các nghiên cứu trong thời gian qua đều chỉ ra rằng có thể sử dụ...
9 Có thể thấy các hoạt động trải nghiệm thực tế có vai trò vô cùng quan trọng trong quá trình hình thành và phát triển năn...
10 chương trình đào tạo cũng chú ý đến các học phần phương pháp nhằm cung cấp cho giáo viên toán tương lai hiểu biết đầy đ...
11 sinh liên quan đến các nhiệm vụ toán học mà các em thể hiện (Star và Strickland, 2008). Giáo viên toán tương lai thường...
12 - Tìm hiểu thuận lợi cũng như khó khăn khi giáo viên toán tương lai tiến hành hoạt động phân tích thực hành dạy học. 1....
13 1.8. Ý nghĩa của nghiên cứu Ý nghĩa của nghiên cứu Nghiên cứu này cung cấp thông tin về hiểu biết của giáo viên toán t...
14 Chƣơng 3. Phƣơng pháp nghiên cứu Trong chương này chúng tôi trình bày thiết kế nghiên cứu, đối tượng tham gia, công cụ ...
15 CHƢƠNG 2. HOẠT ĐỘNG PHÂN TÍCH THỰC HÀNH DẠY HỌC Học từ việc dạy và phân tích các thực hành dạy học toán là một xu hướng...
16 hoạt động phân tích thực hành dạy học, Hiebert và các cộng sự (2007) đã đề ra khung lí thuyết để giáo viên toán phân tí...
17 việc đặt mục tiêu chung trong bài học là “học sinh hiểu khái niệm đạo hàm” vào vị trí trung tâm sẽ đưa ra định hướng cụ...
18 bộc lộ rõ nhất và tìm kiếm cách thức để thu thập các dữ liệu đó. Theo Hiebert và các cộng sự (2007) để thực hiện được v...
19 liệu hữu ích chứa đựng ngôn ngữ toán học và phù hợp với mục tiêu ban đầu đề ra từ các câu trả lời của học sinh. Hiebert...
20 Biết được cần thu thập những dữ liệu nào tạo nên dấu hiệu về việc học của học sinh sẽ giúp cho giáo viên biết cách thu ...
21 động dạy học diễn ra trong suốt bài học. Bất kể ở mức độ nào thì các giả thuyết phải được phát biểu một cách đủ chi tiế...
22 phức tạp, do đó mối liên hệ giữa việc dạy và việc học dù được đưa ra dưới sự hỗ trợ của các dấu hiệu phù hợp thì cũng c...
23 động này. Việc đánh giá chất lượng của hoạt động chỉnh sửa bài học dựa trên ảnh hưởng của hoạt động này đến việc đạt đư...
24 thực hành dạy học (Davis, 2006), Santagata và các cộng sự đã đưa ra các kĩ năng cơ bản cho hoạt động phản ánh và học từ...
25 ta đã bỏ qua? Từ việc phân tích những yếu tố cụ thể trong việc học và hiểu biết của học sinh được thể hiện trong bài họ...
26 mà họ đã lĩnh hội được ở trên ghế giảng đường thành hiện thực. Tuy nhiên những nghiên cứu về việc học của giáo viên đượ...
27 Bảng 2.1. Các yếu tố giáo viên cần chú ý khi quan sát thực hành dạy học Các yếu tố Mã hóa Tiêu chí quan sát Thiết kế và...
28 Văn hóa lớp học toán Giao tiếp O16 Học sinh giao tiếp các ý tưởng toán học bằng cách sử dụng một số hoạt động như kích ...
29 Chƣơng 3. PHƢƠNG PHÁP NGHIÊN CỨU 3.1. Thiết kế nghiên cứu Để tìm hiểu hiểu biết của giáo viên toán tương lai về hoạt độ...
30 - Chúng tôi sẽ tiến hành phỏng vấn giáo viên toán tương lai sau khi họ quan sát và phân tích các thực hành dạy học để t...
31 Một là, phương pháp quy nạp tỏ ra rất hữu hiệu với các bài toán chứng minh một mệnh đề chứa biến  A n là một mệnh đề ...
  1. 1. BỘ GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO ĐẠI HỌC HUẾ TRƢỜNG ĐẠI HỌC SƢ PHẠM HUỲNH THỊ KIM ÂN HIỂU BIẾT CỦA GIÁO VIÊN TOÁN TƢƠNG LAI VỀ HOẠT ĐỘNG PHÂN TÍCH THỰC HÀNH DẠY HỌC LUẬN VĂN THẠC SĨ GIÁO DỤC HỌC Huế, tháng 10/2016
  2. 2. i BỘ GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO ĐẠI HỌC HUẾ TRƢỜNG ĐẠI HỌC SƢ PHẠM HUỲNH THỊ KIM ÂN HIỂU BIẾT CỦA GIÁO VIÊN TOÁN TƢƠNG LAI VỀ HOẠT ĐỘNG PHÂN TÍCH THỰC HÀNH DẠY HỌC LUẬN VĂN THẠC SĨ GIÁO DỤC HỌC Chuyên ngành: LÝ LUẬN & PHƢƠNG PHÁP DẠY HỌC TOÁN Mã số: 60140111 NGƢỜI HƢỚNG DẪN KHOA HỌC TS. NGUYỄN THỊ DUYẾN Huế, tháng 10/2016
  3. 3. ii LỜI CẢM ƠN Tác giả xin gửi lời cảm ơn đến các thầy cô giáo Khoa Toán, trường đại học sư phạm Huế, phòng đào tạo sau đại học đã hỗ trợ, giúp đỡ, tạo điều kiện thuận lợi trong thời gian tác giả học tập cũng như đã đưa ra những góp ý quý báu trong quá trình tác giả thực hiện luận văn. Nhân dịp này, tác giả cũng xin bày tỏ lòng biết ơn sâu sắc đến cô giáo TS. Nguyễn Thị Duyến đã tận tình hướng dẫn, dìu dắt tác giả trong thời gian qua. Tác giả xin trân trọng cảm ơn Ban giám hiệu, các giáo viên trong tổ Toán trường THPT Thừa Lưu đã tạo điều kiện cho tác giả đi học. Sau cùng, tôi xin cảm ơn gia đình, bạn bè và đồng nghiệp luôn động viên, giúp đỡ để tôi hoàn thành luận văn này. Do điều kiện chủ quan và khách quan, bản luận văn chắc chắn còn thiếu sót, tác giả rất mong được nhận được những ý kiến phản hồi để tiếp tục hoàn thiện, nâng cao chất lượng vấn đề nghiên cứu. Huế, ngày 15/10/2016 Tác giả Huỳnh Thị Kim Ân
  4. 4. iii LỜI CAM ĐOAN Tôi xin cam đoan đây là công trình nghiên cứu do tôi thực hiện. Các số liệu và kết quả trình bày trong luận văn là trung thực và chưa được công bố bởi bất kỳ tác giả nào hay ở bất kỳ công trình nghiên cứu nào khác. Tác giả Huỳnh Thị Kim Ân
  5. 5. iv DANH MỤC CÁC BẢNG Các bảng Trang Bảng 2.1. Các yếu tố giáo viên cần chú ý khi quan sát thực hành dạy học 27 Bảng 3.1. Tiêu chí đánh giá hoạt động phân tích thực hành dạy học 41 Bảng 3.2. Các thành tố của tư duy đại số 43 Bảng 4.1. Trải nghiệm hoạt động phân tích thực hành dạy học trong chương trình 47 Bảng 4.2. Chất lượng hoạt động phân tích thực hành dạy học 60 Bảng 4.3. Các yếu tố thu hút sự quan tâm của hai nhóm giáo viên toán tương lai 65
  6. 6. v DANH MỤC CÁC HÌNH VẼ Các hình vẽ Trang Hình 2.1. Hoạt động phân tích thực hành dạy học của giáo viên toán 16 Hình 2.2. Hoạt động phân tích thực hành dạy học của giáo viên toán tương lai 24 Hình 4.1. Phản ánh của giáo viên về mục tiêu của trích đoạn dạy học thứ nhất 51 Hình 4.2. Phản ánh của giáo viên về mục tiêu của trích đoạn dạy học thứ nhất 52 Hình 4.3. Phản ánh của giáo viên về mục tiêu của trích đoạn dạy học thứ nhất 52 Hình 4.4. Phản ánh của giáo viên về mục tiêu của trích đoạn dạy học thứ hai 53 Hình 4.5. Phản ánh của giáo viên về mục tiêu của trích đoạn dạy học thứ ba 53 Hình 4.6. Phản ánh của giáo viên về mục tiêu của trích đoạn dạy học thứ ba 53 Hình 4.7. Phân tích của giáo viên về trích đoạn dạy học thứ nhất 54 Hình 4.8. Phân tích của giáo viên về trích đoạn dạy học thứ nhất 54 Hình 4.9. Phân tích của giáo viên về trích đoạn dạy học thứ nhất 55 Hình 4.10. Phân tích của giáo viên về trích đoạn dạy học thứ hai 55 Hình 4.11. Phân tích của giáo viên về trích đoạn dạy học thứ hai 56 Hình 4.12. Phân tích của giáo viên về trích đoạn dạy học thứ ba 56 Hình 4.13. Giả thuyết của giáo viên về việc dạy học 57 Hình 4.14. Giả thuyết của giáo viên về việc dạy học 58 Hình 4.15. Đề xuất cải tiến của giáo viên về trích đoạn dạy học thứ hai 58 Hình 4.16. Đề xuất cải tiến của giáo viên về trích đoạn dạy học thứ hai 59 Hình 4.17. Đề xuất cải tiến của giáo viên về trích đoạn dạy học thứ ba 59
  7. 7. vi Hình 4.18. Đề xuất cải tiến của giáo viên về trích đoạn dạy học thứ ba 60 Hình 4.19. Mô tả của về nội dung toán trong trích đoạn dạy học thứ nhất 61 Hình 4.20. Mô tả của về nội cách thức quản lí lớp học trong đoạn dạy học thứ nhất 61 Hình 4.21. Mô tả của về phong cách dạy học của giáo viên 62 Hình 4.22. Phân tích của về ưu điểm trong trích đoạn dạy học thứ hai 62 Hình 4.23. Phân tích của về nhược điểm trong trích đoạn dạy học thứ hai 63 Hình 4.24. Đề xuất của đối với trích đoạn dạy học thứ nhất 63 Hình 4.25. Đề xuất của đối với trích đoạn dạy học thứ ba 63
  8. 8. vii MỤC LỤC TRANG PHỤ BÌA......................................................................................................i LỜI CẢM ƠN........................................................................................................... ii LỜI CAM ĐOAN .................................................................................................... iii DANH MỤC CÁC BẢNG ...................................................................................... iv DANH MỤC CÁC HÌNH VẼ...................................................................................v MỤC LỤC............................................................................................................... vii Chƣơng 1. ĐẶT VẤN ĐỀ .........................................................................................1 1.1. Phân tích thực hành dạy học toán - tiếp cận về việc học để dạy qua thực hành......1 1.2. Phân tích thực hành dạy học - tiếp cận từ chương trình đào tạo giáo viên toán........4 1.3. Vai trò của trải nghiệm xác thực trong quá trình đào tạo giáo viên toán.........6 1.4. Nhận xét và đặt vấn đề .....................................................................................9 1.5. Mục đích và nhiệm vụ nghiên cứu .................................................................11 1.5.1. Mục đích nghiên cứu ...............................................................................11 1.5.2. Nhiệm vụ nghiên cứu...............................................................................12 1.6. Khách thể và đối tượng nghiên cứu................................................................12 1.7. Câu hỏi nghiên cứu.........................................................................................12 1.8. Ý nghĩa của nghiên cứu..................................................................................13 1.9. Cấu trúc của luận văn .....................................................................................13 Tiểu kết chương 1......................................................................................................14 CHƢƠNG 2. HOẠT ĐỘNG PHÂN TÍCH THỰC HÀNH DẠY HỌC ............15 2.1. Hoạt động phân tích thực hành dạy học của giáo viên toán...........................15 2.2. Hoạt động phân tích thực hành dạy học của giáo viên toán tương lai ...........23 2.3. Các yếu tố cấu thành thực hành dạy học........................................................25 Tiểu kết chương 2......................................................................................................28 Chƣơng 3. PHƢƠNG PHÁP NGHIÊN CỨU.......................................................29 3.1. Thiết kế nghiên cứu........................................................................................29 3.2. Đối tượng tham gia.........................................................................................30 3.3. Công cụ nghiên cứu........................................................................................30 3.3.1. Video và nội dung bài học.......................................................................30
  9. 9. viii 3.3.2. Một số công cụ đánh giá..........................................................................41 3.4. Phương pháp thu thập và phân tích dữ liệu....................................................44 3.5. Hạn chế của nghiên cứu .................................................................................46 Tiểu kết chương 3......................................................................................................46 Chƣơng 4. KẾT QUẢ NGHIÊN CỨU ..................................................................47 4.1. Trải nghiệm về hoạt động phân tích thực hành dạy học của giáo viên toán tương lai.................................................................................................................47 4.2. Thể hiện của giáo viên toán tương lai trong hoạt động phân tích thực hành dạy học...................................................................................................................50 4.3. Một số yếu tố thu hút sự chú ý của giáo viên toán tương lai trong hoạt động phân tích thực hành dạy học..................................................................................64 4.4. Những thuận lợi và khó khăn của giáo viên toán tương lai khi phân tích thực hành dạy học..........................................................................................................66 Tiểu kết chương 4......................................................................................................67 Chƣơng 5. KẾT LUẬN...........................................................................................68 5.1. Kết luận về các kết quả nghiên cứu................................................................68 5.2. Đóng góp của nghiên cứu và hướng phát triển của đề tài..............................70 Tiểu kết chương 5......................................................................................................71 TÀI LIỆU THAM KHẢO ......................................................................................72
  10. 10. 1 Chƣơng 1. ĐẶT VẤN ĐỀ 1.1. Phân tích thực hành dạy học toán - tiếp cận về việc học để dạy qua thực hành Mặc dù đã xuất hiện từ những năm 70 của thế kỷ 20, ý tưởng học để dạy thông qua hoạt động phân tích các thực hành dạy học hiện nay ngày càng được xem là một tiếp cận hiệu quả để chuẩn bị cho các giáo viên toán tương lai những kiến thức và kĩ năng nghề nghiệp cần thiết cho nghề dạy học (Alsawaie & Alghazo, 2010). Hiebert và các cộng sự (2007) đã chỉ ra rằng thật khó để tưởng tượng một giáo viên tương lai sẽ trở thành một giáo viên giỏi suốt đời nếu người đó không có khả năng phân tích ảnh hưởng của các thực hành dạy học đến việc học của học sinh từ các trải nghiệm mang tính xác thực. Chính hoạt động phân tích thực hành dạy học thông qua các công việc cụ thể như xác định mục tiêu của hoạt động dạy học và đánh giá việc đạt được mục tiêu dạy học đã đề ra lúc đầu hay không, quan sát hoạt động dạy học, đặt ra giả thuyết về ảnh hưởng của việc dạy của giáo viên đến việc học của học sinh, đề xuất phương án chỉnh sửa để cải tiến hoạt động thực hành dạy học trong những lần dạy tiếp theo đã mang cho các giáo viên toán và giáo viên toán tương lai cơ hội để trau dồi và phát triển năng lực nghề nghiệp của bản thân. Theo Hiebert và các cộng sự (2007) lên kế hoạch để học từ việc dạy của bản thân hoặc của đồng nghiệp và chỉnh sửa các thực hành dạy học từ các dữ liệu thu thập được là một trong những hoạt động cần thiết để chuẩn bị năng lực nghề nghiệp cho giáo viên tương lai, bởi vì lúc đó giáo viên tương lai có cơ hội để trở thành nhà nghiên cứu về các thực hành dạy học trong một cộng đồng học tập. Ở đó, họ được quan sát các thực hành dạy học thật sự hoặc thông qua các băng ghi hình, đặt các câu hỏi về tính hiệu quả của các quyết định sư phạm của giáo viên đến chất lượng việc học của học sinh, đưa ra những đề xuất cần thiết để đổi mới các thực hành dạy học. Thông qua quá trình đó các giáo viên tương lai sẽ phát triển hiểu biết về các thực hành dạy học hiệu quả, cách thức cùng với kĩ năng cần thiết để có thể tiến hành một thực hành dạy học hiệu quả trong tương lai. Ý tưởng học để dạy từ hoạt động phân tích thực hành dạy học cũng xuất hiện dưới những hình thức khác như hoạt động quan sát thực hành dạy mẫu hay rèn nghề
  11. 11. 2 bằng phương pháp dạy học vi mô. Khi quan sát giờ dạy mẫu, giáo viên toán tương lai tập trung để ghi nhớ và tích lũy các kĩ thuật, kiến thức dạy học từ việc quan sát thực hành dạy học của các giáo viên có kinh nghiệm (Hiebert và các cộng sự, 2007). Hoạt động chủ yếu mà giáo viên toán tương lai thực hiện khi quan sát giờ dạy mẫu là ghi nhớ để bắt chước lại hành động của giáo viên có kinh nghiệm khi dạy học thật sự trong tương lai chứ ít được tạo cơ hội để quan sát và phản ánh. Bên cạnh đó, những thực hành dạy học mẫu để giáo viên toán tương lai quan sát thường mang tính điển hình nên họ ít có cơ hội để tiếp cận với các tình huống không điển hình trong dạy học. Điều đó dẫn đến việc giáo viên toán tương lai gặp nhiều khó khăn khi bước vào công việc dạy học thật sự ở trường học bởi vì họ đã bị thuyết phục rằng chỉ có phương án dạy học mà họ quan sát là hiệu quả bất kể với đối tượng học sinh nào (Santagata, Zannoni và Stigler, 2007). Giáo viên toán tương lai cũng sẽ ít có cơ hội để phát triển năng lực phán đoán, điều chỉnh hoạt động dạy học để phù hợp với mục đích và đối tượng dạy học khi những kinh nghiệm dạy học mà họ tích lũy được hạn chế về mặt bối cảnh và đối tượng học sinh. Việc học thông qua quá trình phân tích các thực hành dạy học cũng khác với hoạt động rèn nghề từ việc áp dụng phương pháp dạy học vi mô trong các khóa học về thực hành dạy học ở các trường sư phạm. Khi rèn nghề bằng phương pháp vi mô, giảng viên sẽ giới thiệu ngắn gọn phần lí thuyết về các kĩ năng được lựa chọn và hướng dẫn cách quan sát một trích đoạn dạy minh họa cho việc sử dụng các kĩ năng đó. Tiếp đến giảng viên sẽ hướng dẫn thiết kế một trích đoạn bài học. Các giáo viên tương lai sẽ lĩnh hội các kiến thức được truyền thụ từ giảng viên và quan sát trích đoạn được chiếu lên trên màn ảnh, sau đó họ sẽ hợp tác để thiết kế trích đoạn của một bài học để thực hành kĩ năng cần rèn luyện. Một giáo viên tương lai sẽ sắm vai là giáo viên và dạy trích đoạn vừa soạn cho một nhóm giáo viên toán tương lai sắm vai là học sinh trong khi các giáo viên toán tương lai khác đóng vai trò là các quan sát viên, ghi chú để đưa ra các phản hồi. Việc dạy trích đoạn bài học trong lớp học “mini” sẽ được ghi hình và được phân tích một cách cẩn thận khi kết thúc bài học. Sau khi dạy xong, giáo viên toán tương lai sẽ xem lại băng ghi hình và tiếp thu ý kiến phân tích và phản hồi của các giáo viên toán tương lai khác và giảng viên về
  12. 12. 3 hoạt động dạy học. Sau đó các giáo viên toán tương lai sẽ dựa vào các ý kiến phản hồi để chỉnh sửa trích đoạn và thực hành kĩ năng này đến hai hay ba lần để rèn được kĩ năng cần học. Có thể thấy việc rèn nghề theo phương pháp dạy học vi mô cũng tạo cơ hội để giáo viên toán tương lai học thông qua trích đoạn của các thực hành dạy học. Tuy nhiên các trích đoạn của các thực hành dạy học này được tiến hành trên đối tượng là giáo viên toán tương lai nên chúng ít mang tính xác thực. Rõ ràng hiểu biết sâu về toán và phương pháp dạy học của giáo viên toán đã ảnh hưởng đến yếu tố thực tế của lớp học. Do đó, những hiểu biết và kĩ năng nghề nghiệp mà giáo viên tương lai có được các khóa học được tổ chức bằng phương pháp dạy vi mô khó có thể chuyển đổi qua thực tế khi giáo viên toán tương lai trải nghiệm hoạt động dạy học thực sự ở trường phổ thông. Các nhà nghiên cứu cũng nhận thấy những hạn chế về tính xác thực và định hướng thực hành trong hoạt động rèn nghề cho giáo viên toán tương lai thông qua hoạt động quan sát giờ dạy mẫu và các khóa học được tổ chức bằng phương pháp dạy học vi mô (Hiebert và các cộng sự, 2007). Do đó, các nhà nghiên cứu không ngừng nỗ lực tìm kiếm cách tiếp cận mang tính thực hành trong hoạt động đào tạo giáo viên toán tương lai để thu hẹp khoảng cách giữa các khóa học về lí thuyết ở trường sư phạm và hoạt động rèn nghề ở trường phổ thông nhằm đảm bảo cho các giáo viên toán tương lai có không gian để học các phương pháp, kĩ thuật dạy học mang tính đổi mới. Nhiều nỗ lực đổi mới trong hoạt động đào tạo giáo viên toán tập trung vào việc thiết kế các bối cảnh, xây dựng các trích đoạn bài học và các hoạt động mang tính thực hành để tạo ra môi trường cho các giáo viên toán tương lai thảo luận về việc dạy và học trong các lớp học thật sự (Santagata và Yeh, 2013). Việc thảo luận và phân tích các các thực hành dạy học được xem là một công việc khó khăn với giáo viên toán tương lai bởi vì họ sẽ gặp phải những tình huống không được chuẩn bị trước. Vấn đề cơ bản là giáo viên toán tương lai phải được tạo cơ hội để phát triển khả năng phản ứng với việc học toán của học sinh và với các ý tưởng toán học cụ thể mà các em đưa ra từ việc quan sát các thực hành dạy học. Do đó, giáo viên toán tương lai cần được hỗ trợ khi phân tích thực hành dạy học. Trước hết, giáo viên toán tương lai cần tiếp cận các khung lí thuyết liên quan đến quan sát
  13. 13. 4 tư duy toán học của học sinh và phân tích các thực hành dạy học khi học các học phần phương pháp dạy học toán ở trường sư phạm. Những khóa học này sẽ cung cấp cho giáo viên tương lai cơ sở lí thuyết và môi trường thực hành để họ có khả năng phân tích các thực hành dạy học thành các hoạt động thành phần, tiếp cận với cách thức đặt câu hỏi nhằm hiểu rõ tư duy toán học của học sinh và thăm dò những ý nghĩ sâu xa hơn của các em cũng như con đường kết nối các ý tưởng của học sinh để biết sự kết nối trong các hiết biết khái niệm và các kiểu biểu diễn của cùng một kiến thức toán học. 1.2. Phân tích thực hành dạy học - tiếp cận từ chƣơng trình đào tạo giáo viên toán Cách thức phổ biến trong đào tạo giáo viên toán tương lai ở nhiều nơi trên thế giới là cung cấp cho họ những phương pháp, kĩ thuật dạy học và quản lí lớp học hiệu quả đã được kiểm chứng qua lí thuyết và thực hành (Hiebert và các cộng sự, 2007). Sau đó, giáo viên toán tương lai sẽ bước vào nghề dạy học với hành trang là những kiến thức và hiểu biết về việc dạy học toán đã được tích lũy trong thời gian ngắn khi học các khóa học ở trường sư phạm và niềm tin cũng như trải nghiệm về việc dạy và học toán từ khi còn là học sinh. Những trải nghiệm mà giáo viên toán tương lai có được trong thời gian dài khi còn ngồi trên ghế nhà trường phổ thông sẽ ảnh hưởng lớn đến những gì họ sẽ học và sau đó là cách thức họ sẽ dạy (Borko và Putnam, 1996). Trong lúc đó, con đường để trở thành một giáo viên giàu kinh nghiệm đòi hỏi phải có thời gian chứ không thể được chuyển đổi một cách dễ dàng từ kiến thức và kĩ năng lĩnh hội được trong thời gian đào tạo ở trường sư phạm. Vì thế, Hiebert và các cộng sự (2007) cho rằng cần phải thay đổi cách thức đào tạo giáo viên, phải hướng đến một chương trình đào tạo nhằm chuẩn bị cho giáo viên tương lai được học một cách lâu dài từ hoạt động giảng dạy khi bước vào nghề. Học để dạy toán một cách hiệu quả đòi hỏi giáo viên toán tương lai phải có các trải nghiệm nhằm thu hẹp khoảng cách giữa kiến thức lý thuyết và thực tế dạy học ở các trường phổ thông (Santagata, Zannoni & Stigler, 2007). Vì thế Manouchehri và Enderson (2003) cho rằng các chương trình đào tạo giáo viên toán cần tập trung vào việc giúp giáo viên toán tương lai tiếp cận tầm nhìn mới về việc
  14. 14. 5 dạy và học toán bằng cách hỗ trợ họ phát triển những kỹ năng phân tích cần thiết để không ngừng tìm hiểu và phản ánh về các thực hành dạy học. Để giúp các giáo viên toán tương lai có cách nhìn thấu đáo về bản chất của việc dạy học toán hiệu quả, các chương trình đào tạo giáo viên toán đã tích hợp nhiều hoạt động nhằm thúc đẩy khả năng học về việc dạy của giáo viên toán tương lai thông qua hoạt động phân tích các thực hành dạy học (Santagata & Guarino, 2011). Một số nghiên cứu đã chỉ ra các hình thức hiệu quả của tiếp cận này trong việc hỗ trợ giáo viên toán tương lai học để dạy như phân tích video (Sangtagata, Zonnoni và Stigler, 2007; Sangtagata và Guarino, 2011; Santagata và Yeh, 2013), quan sát thực hành dạy học (Star and Strickland 2008), quan sát tư duy toán học của học sinh (Jacobs et al. 2010). Những hình thức học để dạy thông qua nghiên cứu các thực hành dạy học có thể diễn ra bên trong hoặc bên ngoài khung cảnh của lớp học và có thể cách xa thời điểm diễn ra thực hành dạy học thực sự. Khi tham gia hoạt động nghiên cứu và phân tích thực hành dạy học, giáo viên toán tương lai sẽ làm việc với những thực hành dạy học trên lớp học thật sự hoặc những trích đoạn dạy học đã được ghi hình hoặc đã được chuyển đổi thành các kịch bản dạy học. Những trích đoạn dạy học sẽ được lựa chọn phù hợp với những kĩ năng và kiến thức mà giáo viên toán tương lai cần đạt được sau khi quan sát và phân tích một cách chi tiết và hệ thống các thực hành dạy học. Với quan điểm này, các thực hành dạy học được xem là chủ thể của nghiên cứu và giáo viên toán tương lai nghiên cứu các thực hành dạy học để học về việc dạy từ những trải nghiệm mang tính xác thực. Chương trình đào tạo giáo viên toán ở các nước đã dành một thời lượng thích hợp cho hoạt động học từ việc quan sát và phân tích các thực hành dạy học của giáo viên toán tương lai. Ngay từ những năm 80 của thế kỷ 20, nhiều chương trình đào tạo giáo viên toán đã hướng đến các hoạt động trải nghiệm thực tế để chuẩn bị cho giáo viên toán tương lai đối mặt với những thách thức khi dạy học trong một lớp học thật sự. Mặc dù khác nhau về hình thức tổ chức và cách thức hướng dẫn các giáo viên toán tương lai tham gia vào các trải nghiệm xác thực, các chương trình đào tạo giáo viên toán đều hướng đến việc cung cấp các ví dụ về dạy học để tạo ra cơ hội học để dạy cho cho các giáo viên toán tương lai và tổ chức các hoạt động trải
  15. 15. 6 nghiệm để giáo viên toán tương lai áp dụng lý thuyết đã học vào thực tiễn. Chương trình đào giáo giáo viên toán ở một số trường đại học của Việt Nam cũng chú trọng đến việc tạo ra cơ hội học tập cho các giáo viên toán tương lai thông qua quá trình quan sát và phân tích các thực hành dạy học. Hầu hết các chương trình sư phạm toán đều có học phần thực hành dạy học toán để hỗ trợ cho giáo viên toán tương lai kĩ năng thiết kế, thực hành dạy học, phản ánh về các thực hành dạy học và đề ra phương án chỉnh sửa để cải tiến các thực hành dạy học trong những lần dạy tiếp theo. Các trường sư phạm cũng dành một khoảng thời gian hợp lí để giáo viên toán tương lai trải nghiệm các hoạt động dạy và học toán ở trường phổ thông thông qua hai đợt kiến tập và thực tập. Một số trường sư phạm còn tổ chức các hoạt động trải nghiệm thực tế thường xuyên cho giáo viên toán tương lai bằng cách liên kết với các trường phổ thông nhằm tạo ra không gian cho giáo viên toán tương lai quan sát và phân tích thực hành dạy học của giáo viên để học về việc dạy toán. Điều đó cho thấy các chương trình đào tạo giáo viên toán đều chú trọng đến việc tạo ra môi trường để giáo viên toán tương lai tham gia vào hoạt động phân tích thực hành dạy học để học về việc dạy nhằm chuẩn bị kỹ năng cần thiết cho nghề nghiệp tương lai. 1.3. Vai trò của trải nghiệm xác thực trong quá trình đào tạo giáo viên toán Quan sát và phân tích thực hành dạy học là hai trong những kĩ năng mà bất cứ một giáo viên toán tương lai nào cũng cần phải rèn luyện khi học để dạy và thực hiện các thực hành dạy học toán theo định hướng đổi mới trong tương lai (Sherin và van Es, 2005). Vì thế các hoạt động trải nghiệm xác thực về hoạt động dạy học toán có ý nghĩa vô cùng quan trọng đối với quá trình hình thành và phát triển khả năng phân tích thực hành dạy học của giáo viên toán tương lai bởi vì chúng mang đến cho họ cơ hội để đối mặt với những tình huống phức tạp và thách thức mà họ sẽ gặp phải trong khung cảnh trường học trong tương lai. Có nhiều hình thức trải nghiệm mà giáo viên toán tương lai có thể tham gia để phát triển khả năng phân tích các thực hành dạy học của bản thân. Tiếp cận video, một hình thức đổi mới hoạt động đào tạo giáo viên toán thông qua việc sử dụng các video chứa đựng những nội dung liên quan đến hoạt động dạy học là một chủ đề cụ thể trong các khóa học cho giáo viên tương lai, hướng đến hỗ trợ giáo viên toán tương lai phát triển năng lực phân
  16. 16. 7 tích thực hành dạy học, đang thu hút sự quan tâm của nhiều nhà nghiên cứu giáo dục toán. Mặc dù video đã được sử dụng trong các hoạt động đào tạo và bồi dưỡng giáo viên từ những năm đầu thập niên 60 của thế kỷ 20 trong nỗ lực tìm kiếm các phương thức mới để hỗ trợ giáo viên tương lai và giáo viên học cách dạy (Sherin, 2004). Ngày nay, video càng được sử dụng phổ biến trong các chương trình đào tạo giáo viên nói chung cũng như giáo viên toán nói riêng ở nhiều nước trên thế giới (Alsawaie & Alghazo, 2010; Chung & van Es, 2014; McDufﬁe và các cộng sự, 2013; Santagata & Yeh, 2013; Star & Strickland, 2007; Yeh & Santagata, 2014). Các nhà giáo dục sử dụng video trong các chuyên đề dạy học cho giáo viên toán tương lai với nhiều mục đích khác nhau. Santagata cùng nhóm nghiên cứu, (Santagata Zannoni & Stigler, 2007; Santagata & Guarino, 2011; Santagata &Yeh, 2013; Yeh & Santagata, 2014) đã thực hiện dự án “The Learning to Learn from Mathematics Teaching” để nghiên cứu vai trò của tiếp cận video đến khả năng phân tích thực hành dạy học của giáo viên toán tương lai một cách có hệ thống trong chương trình đào tạo giáo viên toán tiểu học và trung học cơ sở. Nghiên cứu của Santagata và các cộng sự trong dự án “The Learning to Learn from Mathematics Teaching” đã chỉ ra rằng tiếp cận video hỗ trợ giáo viên toán tương lai phát triển các năng lực cụ thể như nhận ra mục tiêu của bài học, phân tích tư duy và việc học toán của học sinh, đặt ra giả thuyết về ảnh hưởng của việc dạy đến việc học của học sinh và sử dụng kết quả phân tích thực hành dạy học để đề xuất những cải tiến về việc dạy học trong tương lai. Alsawaie và Alghazo (2010) cũng đã tìm hiểu ảnh hưởng của tiếp cận video đến khả năng phân tích các thực hành dạy học toán của các nữ giáo viên toán trung học phổ thông tương lai. Kết quả của nghiên cứu này đã chỉ ra rằng các giáo viên toán tương lai đã chuyển đổi cách quan sát từ việc quan sát các sự kiện rời rạc đến những vấn đề quan trọng trong các tương tác diễn ra trong lớp học. So với nhóm đối chứng Alsawaie và Alghazo (2010) cũng chỉ ra rằng nhóm thực nghiệm chú ý đến việc học của học sinh nhiều hơn. Các giáo viên tương lai trong nhóm thực nghiệm cũng chú ý hơn đến các dấu hiệu về hiểu biết toán của học sinh khi phân tích các thực hành dạy học. Kết quả nghiên cứu của McDufﬁe và các cộng sự (2013) đã cho thấy rằng tiếp cận video thúc đẩy giáo viên toán tương lai phát triển khả năng chú ý
  17. 17. 8 đến kiến thức của học sinh. Điều đó cho thấy kết quả của các nghiên cứu trong thời gian qua đều chỉ ra rằng có thể sử dụng video chứa đựng các thực hành dạy học hay trích đoạn của các thực hành dạy học để hình thành và phát triển năng lực phân tích các thực hành dạy học một cách hệ thống, năng lực quan sát tư duy toán học của học sinh cho giáo viên toán tương lai. Bên cạnh tiếp cận video, các kịch bản dạy học trên giấy được chuyển thể từ các trích đoạn trong các thực hành dạy học hoặc được tạo ra một cách thủ công theo chủ ý của các nhà nghiên cứu cũng được sử dụng làm công cụ để giáo viên toán tương lai trải nghiệm việc học để dạy (Jacobs, Lamb và Philipp, 2010; Sánchez- Matamoros, Fernández và Llinares, 2015; Simpson và Haltiwanger, 2016). Jacobs, Lamb và Philipp (2010) đã sử dụng các kịch bản trên giấy về các trích đoạn dạy học để kiểm tra khả năng chú ý đến tư duy toán học của học sinh của giáo viên toán tương lai. Theo các nhà nghiên cứu này khả năng chú ý đến tư duy toán học của học sinh được phân thành ba nhóm năng lực cụ thể là quan sát các chi tiết toán học mà học sinh đã sử dụng trong phương án giải quyết vấn đề, giải thích về hiểu biết toán của học sinh khi phản ánh về những phương án giải quyết vấn đề mà các em đưa ra, đưa ra đề xuất phương án hành động để kích thích tư duy toán học của học sinh hoặc đưa ra cải tiến về mặt thực hành dạy học trong tương lai. Kết quả của nghiên cứu này đã chỉ ra rằng năng lực chú ý có thể được rèn luyện và phát triển qua thời gian. Trong khi đó, nghiên cứu của Sánchez-Matamoros, Fernández và Llinares (2015) đã cho thấy sự thay đổi trong khả năng chú ý về hiểu biết của học sinh đối với khái niệm đạo hàm của giáo viên toán tương lai. Đặc biệt, các nhà nghiên cứu này cũng chỉ ra rằng giáo viên toán tương lai có thể phát triển khả năng nhận ra những yếu tố toán học mà học sinh đã sử dụng khi giải quyết vấn đề và cách mà các em kết nối các loại biểu diễn cũng như cải tiến khả năng giải thích hiểu biết toán học của học sinh dựa trên việc mô tả chi tiết những câu trả lời của các em.Từ những thông tin thu được về hiểu biết toán học của học sinh, giáo viên toán tương lai có thể đề xuất phương án hành động để thúc đẩy hiểu biết toán của học sinh xa hơn hoặc tìm nguyên nhân, đề ra cách thức để khắc phục các sai lầm và thách thức mà các em đang đối mặt.
  18. 18. 9 Có thể thấy các hoạt động trải nghiệm thực tế có vai trò vô cùng quan trọng trong quá trình hình thành và phát triển năng lực thực hành dạy học của giáo viên toán tương lai. Do đó, các chương trình đào tạo giáo viên toán cần tạo ra môi trường để giáo viên toán tương lai hình thành và phát triển năng lực phân tích thực hành dạy học, chuẩn bị cho họ kĩ năng học để dạy và tiếp tục học để phát triển năng lực dạy học từ việc nghiên cứu những thực hành dạy học của bản thân và đồng nghiệp trong tương lai nhằm thành công trong nghề nghiệp sau này. 1.4. Nhận xét và đặt vấn đề Phân tích thực hành dạy học là một hoạt động mà bất cứ giáo viên toán nào cũng tiến hành khi thực hiện công việc dạy học hàng ngày để tìm hiểu về việc học của học sinh, điều chỉnh việc dạy của bản thân nhằm không ngừng hoàn thiện hiểu biết và phát triển năng lực dạy học cho chính mình. Để có thể phân tích các thực hành dạy học một cách hiệu quả, các giáo viên toán cần phải có một số kĩ năng cần thiết để phân tích các thực hành dạy học một cách hệ thống như quan sát, giải thích, phản ánh về các thực hành dạy học và đề xuất giải pháp cũng như định hướng hành động để cải tiến việc dạy học trong tương lai. Nghiên cứu của Jacobs, Lamb, and Philipp (2010) đã chỉ ra rằng, các kĩ năng quan sát và phân tích thực hành dạy học của giáo viên toán không thể tự nhiên mà có phải được học tập và rèn luyện qua thời gian ngay từ khi ngồi trên ghế giảng đường sư phạm. Các giáo viên toán tương lai cần được chuẩn bị đầy đủ không chỉ kiến thức toán để dạy học mà còn khả năng học từ việc dạy để không ngừng phát triển năng lực dạy học cho bản thân. Vì kiến thức toán để dạy mà giáo viên toán tương lai chiếm lĩnh được trong thời gian ngắn ở trường sư phạm sẽ trở nên lạc hậu theo thời gian nên vấn đề đặt ra là không phải cung cấp cho họ bao nhiêu kiến thức mà là hình thành cho họ khả năng phát triển hệ thống kiến thức đó và tiếp tục làm giàu kiến thức dạy học toán của bản thân từ việc thường xuyên nghiên cứu các thực hành dạy học của chính mình và của đồng nghiệp. Để giúp giáo viên toán tương lai hình thành và phát triển khả năng phân tích các thực hành dạy học, các chương trình đào tạo giáo viên toán ngày càng chú trọng nhiều hơn đến việc điều chỉnh hệ thống các môn học nhằm cung cấp cho giáo viên toán tương lai các môn toán thiết thực và gần gũi hơn với toán học phổ thông. Các
  19. 19. 10 chương trình đào tạo cũng chú ý đến các học phần phương pháp nhằm cung cấp cho giáo viên toán tương lai hiểu biết đầy đủ về các lí thuyết dạy học, phương pháp và kĩ thuật dạy học cùng với cách thức tổ chức và quản lí lớp học. Đặc biệt, các hoạt động trải nghiệm thực hành để rèn nghề, quan sát và phân tích các thực hành dạy học ngày càng được quan tâm hơn trong chương trình đào tạo cử nhân sư phạm toán. Một số trường đại học sư phạm ở Việt Nam đã nhận thấy vai trò to lớn của hoạt động rèn nghề cho sinh viên sư phạm toán từ việc quan sát và phân tích các thực hành dạy học như ở đại học sư phạm Thái Nguyên. Ở đó, giáo viên toán tương lai thường xuyên được về trường phổ thông quan sát các thực hành dạy học hoặc quan sát trực tuyến các thực hành dạy học ở trường phổ thông để rèn nghề. Một số trường đại học khác thì tổ chức cho giáo viên toán tương lai thực hành hoạt động phân tích các thực hành dạy học trong học phần “Thực hành dạy học” và các đợt kiến tập và thực tập sư phạm. Có thể thấy những trải nghiệm xác thực mang đến không gian để giáo viên toán tương lai rèn luyện và phát triển khả năng quan sát và phân tích các thực hành dạy học một cách hệ thống.Vấn đề được đặt ra là các giáo viên toán tương lai sẽ học hỏi và phát triển hiểu biết của bản thân về việc dạy học như thế nào từ những trải nghiệm xác thực đó. Một số nghiên cứu từ việc học thông qua dạy học theo lối truyền thống đã chỉ ra rằng các giáo viên toán tương lai thường chỉ chú ý đến những khía cạnh bên ngoài của các thực hành dạy học như giọng nói, âm thanh, hình thức, cử chỉ của giáo viên và học sinh… chứ ít khi chú ý đến những đặc trưng mang tính bản chất khi quan sát các thực hành dạy học mặc dù họ đã được cung cấp một vài hướng dẫn trong các khóa học ở trường sư phạm (Santagata, Zannoni & Stigler, 2007). Giáo viên tương lai cũng có xu hướng chú trọng nhiều hơn đến các hành động của giáo viên mà ít để ý đến hoạt động học tập của học sinh và chú ý đến nội dung toán mà ít quan tâm đến vấn đề phương pháp dạy học khi quan sát các thực hành dạy học (McDuffie và các cộng sự, 2013). Do đó, khi phân tích các thực hành dạy học giáo viên toán tương lai thường có xu hướng liệt kê các sự kiện xảy ra trong lớp học và cách thức tổ chức, quản lí lớp học của giáo viên, các kiến thức toán nào đã được dạy và học mà ít đi sâu giải thích hiểu biết và tư duy toán học của học
  20. 20. 11 sinh liên quan đến các nhiệm vụ toán học mà các em thể hiện (Star và Strickland, 2008). Giáo viên toán tương lai thường sử dụng ngôn ngữ mang tính đánh giá khi bàn về ảnh hưởng của các tác động sư phạm của giáo viên đến kết quả học tập của học sinh chứ ít khi đi sâu giải thích về con đường nhận thức toán học gắn với thể hiện của học sinh khi các em trình bày phương án giải quyết vấn đề (Sherin và van Es, 2005). Điều đó cho thấy việc tìm hiểu hiểu biết của giáo viên toán tương lai về hoạt động quan sát và phân tích thực hành dạy học là cần thiết để từ đó đề xuất một số định hướng cho các giáo viên toán tương lai về việc quan sát và phân tích các thực hành dạy học một cách hiệu quả. Vấn đề này đã thu hút sự quan tâm của các nhà nghiên cứu giáo dục toán trên thế giới trong thời gian gần đây ( như Alsawaie và Alghazo, 2010; Jacobs, Lamb và Philipp, 2010; Sánchez-Matamoros, Fernández và Llinares, 2015; Zannoni & Stigler, 2007; Santagata & Guarino, 2011; Santagata & Yeh, 2013; Simpson và Haltiwanger, 2016; Yeh & Santagata, 2014). Tuy nhiên ở nước ta hầu như chưa có nghiên cứu nào đi sâu tìm hiểu hiểu biết của giáo viên toán tương lai về hoạt động phân tích thực hành dạy học cũng như tìm kiếm cách thức hỗ trợ họ phát triển năng lực phân tích thực hành dạy học để học về việc dạy và tiếp tục học để trau dồi hiểu biết về việc dạy học toán và năng lực dạy học toán cho bản thân trong tương lai. Do đó chúng tôi đã chọn đề tài “Hiểu biết của giáo viên toán tương lai về hoạt động phân tích thực hành dạy học” để làm chủ đề nghiên cứu của luận văn này. 1.5. Mục đích và nhiệm vụ nghiên cứu 1.5.1. Mục đích nghiên cứu Mục đích của nghiên cứu này là khám phá hiểu biết của giáo viên toán tương lai về hoạt động phân tích thực hành dạy học. Từ mục đích tổng quát này, chúng tôi hướng đến những mục tiêu cụ thể sau: - Tìm hiểu các hoạt động trải nghiệm của giáo viên toán tương lai về hoạt động phân tích thực hành dạy học; - Tìm hiểu quá trình phân tích thực hành dạy học của giáo viên toán tương lai; - Tìm hiểu các yếu tố chiếm ưu thế trong hoạt động phân tích thực hành dạy học của giáo viên toán tương lai;
  21. 21. 12 - Tìm hiểu thuận lợi cũng như khó khăn khi giáo viên toán tương lai tiến hành hoạt động phân tích thực hành dạy học. 1.5.2. Nhiệm vụ nghiên cứu - Tổng quan nghiên cứu liên quan đến vấn đề phân tích thực hành dạy học và hoạt động học từ việc dạy của giáo viên toán tương lai; - Dựa trên kết quả của các nghiên cứu trước đây để lựa chọn khuôn khổ lí thuyết về hoạt động phân tích thực hành dạy học để làm cơ sở cho hoạt động phân tích thực hành dạy học của giáo viên toán tương lai tham gia vào nghiên cứu này. - Thiết kế công cụ nghiên cứu để tìm hiểu hiểu biết của giáo viên toán tương lai về hoạt động phân tích thực hành dạy học; - Thu thập và phân tích dữ liệu của nghiên cứu, từ đó đề xuất các kiến nghị về mặt sư phạm cho hoạt động đào tạo giáo viên toán trong tương lai. 1.6. Khách thể và đối tƣợng nghiên cứu Khách thể nghiên cứu: Các trích đoạn của các thực hành dạy học về một số chủ đề toán ở bậc trung học phổ thông. Đối tượng nghiên cứu: Hoạt động phân tích thực hành dạy học của giáo viên toán tương lai. 1.7. Câu hỏi nghiên cứu Nghiên cứu này được định hướng bởi một câu hỏi trọng tâm là “Hiểu biết của giáo viên toán tương lai về hoạt động phân tích thực hành dạy học như thế nào?”. Mặc dù chỉ có duy nhất một câu hỏi chi phối nghiên cứu này nhưng những câu hỏi nghiên cứu theo từng chủ đề sẽ góp phần tìm kiếm câu trả lời để làm sáng tỏ câu hỏi mang tính định hướng trên: (1) Những trải nghiệm nào về hoạt động phân tích thực hành dạy học mà giáo viên toán tương lai đã tham gia khi học ở trường sư phạm? (2) Quá trình phân tích thực hành dạy học của giáo viên toán tương lai diễn ra như thế nào? (3) Giáo viên toán tương lai thường chú ý đến những yếu tố nào khi phân tích thực hành dạy học? (4) Những thuận lợi và khó khăn nào mà giáo viên toán tương lai gặp phải tiến hành hoạt động phân tích thực hành dạy học?
  22. 22. 13 1.8. Ý nghĩa của nghiên cứu Ý nghĩa của nghiên cứu Nghiên cứu này cung cấp thông tin về hiểu biết của giáo viên toán tương lai đối với hoạt động phân tích thực hành dạy học. Kết quả của nghiên cứu này cung cấp cơ sở cho việc đổi mới chương trình đào tạo giáo viên toán, hướng đến một chương trình đào tạo giáo viên toán định hướng năng lực hành động trong tương lai. Những đóng góp mới của luận văn - Về lí luận: Trên cơ sở kế thừa và phát triển kết quả của các nghiên cứu trước đây, nghiên cứu này góp phần làm sáng tỏ khuôn khổ lí thuyết liên quan đến hoạt động phân tích thực hành dạy học của giáo viên toán tương lai. - Về thực tiễn: Nghiên cứu này chỉ ra thực trạng về hiểu biết của giáo viên toán tương lai đối với hoạt động phân tích thực hành dạy học, từ đó đề xuất biện pháp hỗ trợ giáo viên toán tương lai phát triển khả năng phân tích thực hành dạy học để học từ việc dạy và học để phát triển năng lực dạy học suốt đời từ việc nghiên cứu các thực hành dạy học của bản thân và đồng nghiệp trong tương lai. 1.9. Cấu trúc của luận văn Ngoài mục lục, danh mục các bảng biểu và hình vẽ, tài liệu tham khảo, phụ lục, luận văn được trình bày trong năm chương: Chƣơng 1. Đặt vấn đề Trong chương này chúng tôi đã giới thiệu về hoạt động phân tích thực hành dạy học toán như một tiếp cận về việc dạy thông qua thực hành, chương trình đào tạo giáo viên toán mang định hướng thực hành và vai trò của trải nghiệm xác thực trong quá trình đào tạo giáo viên toán. Từ đó chúng tôi đưa ra nhận xét về nhu cầu nghiên cứu, giới thiệu mục đích và nhiệm vụ nghiên cứu, khách thể và đối tượng nghiên cứu, các câu hỏi nghiên cứu, ý nghĩa của nghiên cứu và cấu trúc của luận văn. Chƣơng 2. Hoạt động phân tích thực hành dạy học Dựa trên kết quả của các nghiên cứu trước đây về hoạt động phân tích thực hành dạy học chúng tôi tổng hợp lại một số khung lí thuyết về hoạt động phân tích thực hành dạy học của giáo viên toán tương lai để làm cơ sở xem xét hoạt động phân tích thực hành dạy học của giáo viên toán tương lai tham gia vào nghiên cứu này.
  23. 23. 14 Chƣơng 3. Phƣơng pháp nghiên cứu Trong chương này chúng tôi trình bày thiết kế nghiên cứu, đối tượng tham gia, công cụ nghiên cứu, quy trình thu thập và phân tích dữ liệu cũng như hạn chế của nghiên cứu. Chƣơng 4. Kết quả nghiên cứu Trong chương này chúng tôi trình bày kết quả thu được từ nghiên cứu theo bốn chủ đề cụ thể là những trải nghiệm và quá trình phân tích thực hành dạy học của giáo viên toán tương lai, các yếu tố mà giáo viên toán tương lai chú ý khi phân tích thực hành dạy học cùng với những thuận lợi và khó khăn mà giáo viên toán tương lai gặp phải khi phân tích thực hành dạy học. Chƣơng 5. Kết luận Trong chương này chúng tôi đưa ra kết luận trả lời cho các câu hỏi nghiên cứu đặt ra, đưa ra các kiến nghị và hướng mở rộng của đề tài. Tiểu kết chƣơng 1. Trong chương này chúng tôi đã tổng quan một số vấn đề liên quan đến việc học để dạy của giáo viên toán, chương trình đào tạo giáo viên toán định hướng thực hành và một số trải nghiệm thực tế hoạt động phân tích thực hành dạy học của giáo viên toán tương lai. Chúng tôi cũng đã trình bày mục tiêu nghiên cứu, câu hỏi nghiên cứu cùng với các đóng góp của luận văn. Chúng tôi sẽ trình bày hoạt động phân tích thực hành dạy học của giáo viên toán và giáo viên toán tương lai ở chương sau.
  24. 24. 15 CHƢƠNG 2. HOẠT ĐỘNG PHÂN TÍCH THỰC HÀNH DẠY HỌC Học từ việc dạy và phân tích các thực hành dạy học toán là một xu hướng mới trong phát triển nghiệp vụ sư phạm cho giáo viên (Blomberg và các cộng sự, 2013; Borko và các cộng sự, 2014; Coles, 2013; Colestock & Sherin, 2009; Seago, 2004; vas Es và các cộng sự, 2014), đào tạo giáo viên nói chung và giáo viên toán tương lai nói riêng (Alsawaie & Alghazo, 2010; Chung & van Es, 2014; McDufﬁe và các cộng sự, 2013; Santagata & Yeh, 2013; Star & Strickland, 2007; Yeh & Santagata, 2014). Ủng hộ quan điểm học từ việc dạy, các nghiên cứu đã đưa ra một số tiếp cận khác nhau về hoạt động phân tích thực hành dạy học (Hiebert và các cộng sự, 2007;Jacobs, Lamb và Philipp, 2010; Jacobs và Empson, 2015; Santagata, Zannoni, vàStigler, 2007; Santagata và Guarino, 2011). Mặc dù có sự khác nhau về các bước trong quá trình quan sát và phân tích các thực hành dạy học, các nghiên cứu này đều hướng đến các hoạt động cơ bản là quan sát, giải thích và phản ánh, đề ra hướng cải tiến cho các thực hành dạy học trong tương lai. 2.1. Hoạt động phân tích thực hành dạy học của giáo viên toán Mục đích cuối cùng của hoạt động dạy học toán là đảm bảo cho tất cả học sinh chiếm lĩnh được các kiến thức và năng lực toán học cần thiết để thành công trong học tập và công việc trong tương lai. Để đạt được mục đích này thì giáo viên toán cần phải biết được logic nhận thức toán học của học sinh cũng như ảnh hưởng của việc dạy toán của bản thân đến việc học toán của các em thông qua quá trình phản ánh về các thực hành dạy học. Dựa vào thông tin phản hồi từ hoạt động phản ánh đó, giáo viên toán sẽ chỉnh sửa kế hoạch bài học như thế nào cho hiệu quả trong lần dạy tiếp theo. Vì thế việc đánh giá học sinh có đạt được mục tiêu của bài học hay không và xem xét việc dạy học có ảnh hưởng như thế nào đến mục tiêu đó được xem là hoạt động trung tâm trong quá trình học để dạy từ việc nghiên cứu các thực hành dạy học. Hiebert và các cộng sự (2007) nhấn mạnh rằng việc xem xét các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến chất lượng học tập của học sinh khác với việc tập trung vào những yếu tố cụ thể trong các thực hành dạy học hay hành động của giáo viên hỏi các câu hỏi đòi nhận thức bậc cao, điều khiển giao tiếp trong lớp học. Đứng trên quan điểm xem quá trình phân tích việc học toán của học sinh là trọng tâm trong
  25. 25. 16 hoạt động phân tích thực hành dạy học, Hiebert và các cộng sự (2007) đã đề ra khung lí thuyết để giáo viên toán phân tích các thực hành dạy học theo sơ đồ sau: Hình 2.1. Hoạt động phân tích thực hành dạy học của giáo viên toán Bƣớc 1: Xác định mục tiêu học tập trong mỗi giai đoạn dạy học (tìm hiểu những gì học sinh phải học trong mỗi giai đoạn học tập) Theo Hiebert và các cộng sự (2007), một trong các hoạt động mà giáo viên toán phải tiến hành khi phân tích thực hành dạy học là đánh giá hiệu quả việc đạt được mục tiêu học tập trong mỗi giai đoạn dạy học. Mỗi trích đoạn dạy học có thể là một nhiệm vụ học tập, một hoạt động trong bài học hàng ngày hoặc một bài học hay một dãy các bài học. Bằng cách xác định được mục tiêu học tập của mỗi giai đoạn một cách chính xác và rõ ràng, giáo viên toán có thể khám phá xem liệu việc dạy của giáo viên hỗ trợ hay cản trở học sinh đạt được các mục tiêu trên. Hibert và các cộng sự (2007) cho rằng xác định mục tiêu là bước đầu tiên trong khung lí thuyết về phân tích thực hành dạy học bởi vì các hoạt động phân tích khác sẽ không thể nào tiến hành được khi mục tiêu học tập chưa được xác định một cách rõ ràng. Nếu không xác định được mục tiêu học tập một cách rõ ràng thì khó có thể thu thập dấu hiệu về việc học của học sinh, kết nối việc học của học sinh với các hoạt động khác và chỉnh sửa việc dạy để hỗ trợ việc học của các em một cách hiệu quả nhất. Miêu tả mục tiêu học một cách rõ ràng đòi hỏi phân tích nó thành các mục tiêu thành phần. Việc phân tích các mục tiêu càng cụ thể thì phân tích hoạt động dạy càng chi tiết và hiệu quả. Chẳng hạn, khi phân tích một thực hành dạy học về bài đạo hàm,
  26. 26. 17 việc đặt mục tiêu chung trong bài học là “học sinh hiểu khái niệm đạo hàm” vào vị trí trung tâm sẽ đưa ra định hướng cụ thể cho việc phân tích tiếp theo. Lúc đó, giáo viên cần phải thu thập dấu hiệu về việc học sinh “hiểu khái niệm đạo hàm” bao gồm hiểu định nghĩa khái niệm, hình ảnh khái niệm và các dạng biểu diễn của khái niệm đạo hàm. Việc này sẽ cung cấp cho giáo viên toán và giáo viên toán tương lai các định hướng trong việc nghiên cứu mối quan hệ giữa việc dạy và việc học toán trong quá trình dạy học. Hiebert và các cộng sự (2007) cũng cho rằng việc xác định rõ ràng mục tiêu học tập trong mỗi giai đoạn cũng sẽ hỗ trợ giáo viên toán tương lai đạt được kiến thức về nội dung môn học mà chương trình đào tạo yêu cầu. Mặc dù, việc xác định mục tiêu học tập có diễn ra thuận lợi và dễ dàng hơn tùy thuộc vào việc giáo viên toán tương lai sẽ phân tích thực hành dạy học của bản thân hay của đồng nghiệp. Tuy nhiên, có thể hỗ trợ giáo viên toán tương lai xác định được mục tiêu học tập khi phân tích các thực hành dạy học của các giáo viên khác bằng cách cung cấp cho họ các tư liệu bổ sung như kế hoạch bài học, sách hướng dẫn dạy học của giáo viên, nhận xét và nội dung dữ liệu phỏng vấn của giáo viên về bài học. Khả năng xác định mục tiêu học tập của giáo viên toán tương lai được đánh giá dựa vào hai tiêu chí cơ bản. Tiêu chí thứ nhất là tính rõ ràng, cụ thể của mục tiêu chung và các mục tiêu thành phần. Tiêu chí thứ hai là khả năng sử dụng ngôn ngữ toán học để miêu tả các mục tiêu chung và mục tiêu cụ thể về việc học của học sinh. Hai tiêu chí cụ thể này trong việc xác định mục tiêu học tập của học sinh sẽ hỗ trợ giáo viên toán tương lai thu thập dấu hiệu về việc các em có đạt được mục tiêu đề ra ban đầu hay không và hỗ trợ cho quá trình thu thập dữ liệu để minh họa cho hoạt động phản ánh trong các bước tiếp theo trong quá trình phân tích các thực hành dạy học. Bƣớc 2: Quan sát về việc dạy và việc học (tìm hiểu những gì học sinh đã học) Sau khi xác định được mục tiêu học tập của học sinh, giáo viên và giáo viên toán tương lai cần thu thập dấu hiệu để xác định xem học sinh có đạt được và đạt được bao nhiêu trong mục tiêu học tập đã đề ra lúc đầu. Lúc đó, họ cần tiến hành các quan sát thực hành dạy học để thu thập các dấu hiệu liên quan đến biểu hiện của học sinh về việc đạt được mục tiêu học tập. Họ cần phải nhận ra những thời điểm quan trọng trong bài học khi mà các dấu hiệu về việc học của học sinh được
  27. 27. 18 bộc lộ rõ nhất và tìm kiếm cách thức để thu thập các dữ liệu đó. Theo Hiebert và các cộng sự (2007) để thực hiện được việc quan sát thực hành dạy học một cách hiệu quả thì cả giáo viên toán và giáo viên toán tương lai cần phải biết rõ về mục tiêu mình cần quan sát, biết phải quan sát những gì và cách thức quan sát như thế nào cho hiệu quả. Đối với một số giáo viên và giáo viên toán tương lai khi phân tích các thực hành dạy học họ nhận ra sự hiện diện của một số đặc điểm dạy học phù hợp với xu hướng đổi mới thì đó là dấu hiệu về tính hiệu quả của việc dạy bất kể kết quả của việc học của học sinh như thế nào (Hiebert và Stigler, 2000). Do đó, những giáo viên này thường chú trọng đến sự trôi chảy khi quan sát các hoạt động dạy học hơn là chú ý đến sự thay đổi trong tư duy toán học của học sinh. Tuy nhiên, các nghiên cứu đã chỉ ra rằng những dấu hiệu về việc học của học sinh là cần thiết để đánh giá tính hiệu quả của việc dạy của giáo viên bởi vì nếu chỉ dựa vào thể hiện của giáo viên để đánh giá hiệu quả của việc dạy thì kết quả đánh giá sẽ thiếu tính khách quan (Santagata, Zannoni và Stigler, 2007). Do đó, khi quan sát các thực hành dạy học cần chuyển sự tập trung chú ý từ thể hiện của giáo viên đến việc học của học sinh. Việc chuyển đổi này sẽ gây ra một số khó khăn cho giáo viên đặc biệt là các giáo viên toán tương lai vì lúc đó họ phải tập trung chú ý đến người học là học sinh hơn là chú ý đến người dạy là bản thân họ. Trong lúc đó, sự chú ý đến việc học của học sinh được thúc đẩy bởi nỗ lực xem xét tính hiệu quả của việc dạy cũng gây trở ngại cho giáo viên toán tương lai bởi vì họ chưa có nhiều kinh nghiệm về việc đặt các câu hỏi về tính hiệu quả của các thực hành dạy học. Do đó, nhận thức được rằng các dấu hiệu về việc học của học sinh sẽ cung cấp những thông tin hữu ích cho việc cải tiến hoạt động dạy học của giáo viên toán tương lai một khi họ nghi ngờ về tính hiệu quả trong các thực hành dạy học của bản thân mình. Hiebert và các cộng sự (2007) cho rằng giáo viên và giáo viên toán tương lai biết được những yếu tố nào tạo nên dấu hiệu về việc học của học sinh khi họ phân biệt được học sinh đạt được mức độ nào trong mục tiêu học tập qua những câu trả lời của các em. Họ phân biệt đâu là câu trả lời chứa đựng thông tin phù hợp, đâu là câu trả lời chứa đựng thông tin mà họ muốn tìm. Họ cũng nhận thấy được những dữ
  28. 28. 19 liệu hữu ích chứa đựng ngôn ngữ toán học và phù hợp với mục tiêu ban đầu đề ra từ các câu trả lời của học sinh. Hiebert và các cộng sự (2007) cũng chỉ ra rằng nhận biết các yếu tố cấu thành dấu hiệu về việc học của học sinh còn bao gồm cả việc nhận ra được không chỉ các loại hoạt động mà học sinh đã tiến hành để thu thập thông tin mà còn phải biết được những hoạt động nào mà các em tiến hành đã đạt được mục tiêu học tập đề ra ban đầu. Điều đó đòi hỏi giáo viên toán và giáo viên toán tương lai phải có hệ thống năng lực được phát triển trên nền tảng kiến thức vững chắc về toán học và về việc học toán của học sinh. Trước hết, họ cần có khả năng quan sát tất cả các phương án mà học sinh sử dụng để giải quyết một vấn đề hoặc những câu trả lời của các em trước một câu trả lời được đặt ra. Điều đó là hết sức cần thiết bởi vì nếu họ chưa được nghe hoặc đọc và biết đến các câu trả lời có thể có của một vấn đề thì sẽ dễ dàng bỏ qua những câu trả lời của học sinh mà chúng thể hiện dấu hiệu về việc đạt được mục tiêu học tập của các em. Bên cạnh đó, giáo viên toán và giáo viên toán tương lai cần phải nhận thấy con đường suy nghĩ, logic nhận thức và tư duy toán học của học sinh gắn liền với câu trả lời của các em. Họ phải biết học sinh đã biết được những gì và suy nghĩ của các em như thế nào để có thể đưa ra câu trả lời như vậy. Do đó, họ cần phải đi sâu phân tích những điều đó để chỉ ra dấu hiệu về việc đạt được mục tiêu học tập của học sinh. Việc hình thành và phát triển năng lực quan sát và phân tích dấu hiệu về việc học của học sinh cho giáo viên toán và giáo viên toán tương lai phải trải qua thời gian lâu dài. Để phát triển hệ thống năng lực này giáo viên toán và giáo viên toán tương lai cần phải có kĩ năng thu thập và nghiên cứu việc học của học sinh và sử dụng chúng để định hướng cho việc dạy học của bản thân. Theo Hiebert và các cộng sự (2007), một chiến lược thiết thực hỗ trợ giáo viên tập trung chú ý đến những yếu tố cấu thành nên dấu hiệu về việc học của học sinh là nghiên cứu kế hoạch bài học, dự đoán đáp ứng của học sinh với nội dung bài học và tự hỏi trước những đáp ứng đó có tạo nên dấu hiệu về việc đạt được mục tiêu học tập hay không, nếu không thì những câu trả lời nào của các em mới được xem là dấu hiệu về việc đạt được mục tiêu học tập ban đầu.
  29. 29. 20 Biết được cần thu thập những dữ liệu nào tạo nên dấu hiệu về việc học của học sinh sẽ giúp cho giáo viên biết cách thu thập những dữ liệu đó từ đâu và bằng cách nào. Điều đó có nghĩa là giáo viên sẽ biết cách lên kế hoạch và nhận ra thời điểm quan trọng nào để thu thập những dữ liệu này từ việc học của học sinh khi quan sát bài học. Giáo viên sẽ thu thập một lớp các dữ liệu từ các học sinh đạt được những mức độ khác nhau về mục tiêu học tập từ việc quan sát các thực hành dạy học cụ thể hoặc qua băng ghi hình cũng như các tư liệu dưới dạng viết chứa đựng các yếu tố cho phép nhận ra dấu hiệu về việc đạt được mục tiêu học tập. Dấu hiệu về việc học của học sinh mà giáo viên thu thập được sẽ được dùng làm tiêu chí để đánh giá khả năng quan sát thực hành dạy học của giáo viên. Dấu hiệu về việc học của học sinh phải cho thấy một cách rõ ràng các em có đạt được mục tiêu học tập hay không. Tiêu chí này có khả năng thỏa mãn nếu dấu hiệu thu thập được cụ thể, chi tiết và có sự kết nối với các mục tiêu thành phần. Tiêu chí này cũng được xem là hữu ích nếu nó bắt kịp được tư duy của học sinh thể hiện bên dưới những hành động và câu trả lời của các em. Dấu hiệu về việc học của học sinh sẽ được đánh giá là vô cùng hữu ích nếu nó đại diện cho tư duy của học sinh toàn lớp học chứ không phải là những suy nghĩ của các học sinh hay phát biểu. Xây dựng giả thuyết về ảnh hƣởng của việc dạy đến việc học của học sinh (việc dạy hỗ trợ việc học của học sinh nhƣ thế nào) Phát triển các giả thuyết về ảnh hưởng của việc dạy của giáo viên đến việc học của học sinh đòi hỏi phải đưa ra các phỏng đoán về việc dạy một vấn đềcụ thể như một bài tập, một câu hỏi hay một hoạt động có tác động hỗ trợ hay cản trở như thế nào đến việc học của học sinh. Các giả thuyết này là những phát biểu dựa trên quan sát và phân tích thực nghiệm về ảnh hưởng của hoạt động dạy của giáo viên đến hoạt động học của học sinh. Những giả thuyết này chỉ rõ những câu hỏi cần được kiểm tra cẩn thận về việc dạy học trong tương lai. Những giả thuyết về mối quan hệ nhân quả có thể được tạo ra ở các cấp độ khác nhau. Chúng có thể chỉ ra sự kết nối giữa việc dạy và việc học ở những thời điểm quan trọng nào đó của bài học và tập trung vào một mục tiêu thành phần nào đó hoặc chúng có thể xác định sự kết nối ở cấp độ phổ quát hơn giữa việc học của học sinh ở cuối bài học với chuỗi các hoạt
  30. 30. 21 động dạy học diễn ra trong suốt bài học. Bất kể ở mức độ nào thì các giả thuyết phải được phát biểu một cách đủ chi tiết và cụ thể để có thể được kiểm tra tính đúng đắn của chúng trong các trích đoạn dạy học. Một vấn đề được đặt ra là có thể tạo ra các giả thuyết này như thế nào? Hiebert và các cộng sự (2007) cho rằng những dấu hiệu về việc đạt được mục tiêu học tập của học sinh là điểm quan trọng trong bài học cung cấp thông tin về việc học trong giả thuyết được đề xuất. Tuy nhiên, làm thế nào để tạo ra ý tưởng về mối liên hệ giữa các loại hình dạy học và việc học của học sinh, những cách thức dạy học nào hỗ trợ việc học của học sinh những con đường nào gây cản trở việc đạt được mục tiêu học tập của các em. Một giáo viên có kinh nghiệm có thể tạo ra nhiều giả thuyết khác nhau nhưng những giáo viên mới vào nghề có thể lựa chọn những mối liên hệ nào giữa việc dạy và việc học để có thể đặt được các giả thuyết phù hợp. Các nhà nghiên cứu chỉ ra rằng nhận thức đầy đủ các nguyên lí về dạy và học sẽ định hướng cho giáo viên lựa chọn những thông tin cần thiết và đề xuất được những giả thuyết về việc dạy của giáo viên và việc học của học sinh một cách phù hợp. Những nguyên lí dạy học sẽ miêu tả về các điều kiện dạy học mà ở đó các loại hình học tập có khả năng diễn ra. Nếu việc học đã không diễn ra như dự định thì các nguyên lí về dạy học sẽ định hướng cho giáo viên xác định các điều kiện có khả năng hỗ trợ cho việc dạy học đó xảy ra. Từ đó giáo viên sẽ giải thích được vì sao việc học đã không xảy ra và chỉ ra những hoạt động dạy học, những câu hỏi và phương án hành động nào để thúc đẩy việc học của học sinh. Để có thể tạo ra được những giả thuyết đúng đắn về mối liên hệ giữa việc dạy và việc học toán, giáo viên toán cần phải có nền tảng kiến thức vững chắc về lý thuyết, phương pháp và kĩ thuật dạy học toán. Điều đó đòi hỏi giáo viên toán không chỉ có khả năng quan sát một cách cẩn thận, có hệ thống về các sự kiện diễn ra trong bài học mà còn phải có khả năng suy luận để đánh giá ảnh hưởng của các sự kiện đến việc học của học sinh và rút ra được các nhận định từ những gì quan sát được dưới sự dẫn đường của các nguyên lí về dạy học. Việc tạo ra được giả thuyết về mối quan hệ nhân quả giữa việc dạy và việc học cũng đòi hỏi giáo viên phải có tinh thần hoài nghi ở một mức độ phù hợp. Vì dạy học là một công việc hết sức
  31. 31. 22 phức tạp, do đó mối liên hệ giữa việc dạy và việc học dù được đưa ra dưới sự hỗ trợ của các dấu hiệu phù hợp thì cũng chỉ mang tính cục bộ. Ảnh hưởng của việc dạy xảy ra thông qua vô số tương tác, chỉ có một trong số các tương tác này được nhìn thấy trong một giả thuyết được đặt ra. Bên cạnh đó, việc dạy của giáo viên có khả năng ảnh hưởng một phần hơn là ảnh hưởng hoàn toàn hay không ảnh hưởng đến việc học của học sinh và tác động đến các em ở các mức độ khác nhau. Vì sự phức tạp của việc dạy học nên Hiebert và các cộng sự (2007) cho rằng những giả thuyết mang tính nhân quả được tạo ra về mối liên hệ giữa việc dạy và việc học nên được kiểm chứng xa hơn chứ không nên dừng lại ở việc đưa ra kết luận về tính đúng đắn của chúng. Hiebert và các cộng sự (2007) cũng đề xuất các tiêu chí để đánh giá giả thuyết về mối liên hệ nhân quả mà giáo viên và giáo viên toán tương lai đưa ra. Theo những nhà nghiên cứu này giả thuyết có khả năng cải tiến việc học của học sinh khi chúng là một phát biểu liên quan đến việc đạt được mục tiêu học tập của học sinh; chỉ ra đặc trưng của việc dạy và việc học một cách cụ thể, chi tiết đủ để làm rõ hoặc kiểm chứng mối liên hệ đã được phát biểu giữa chúng, kích thích sự kiểm tra và chỉnh sửa; đòi hỏi chỉ ra các nguyên lí phù hợp với các mục tiêu học tập cụ thể; được diễn tả dưới một sắc thái phù hợp và là sự nhận thức lại tính chất phức tạp của các mối liên hệ giữa việc dạy của giáo viên và việc học của học sinh. Sử dụng kết quả phân tích để cải tiến thực hành dạy học trong tƣơng lai (dạy học nhƣ thế nào để hiệu quả hơn nhằm hỗ trợ việc học của học sinh) Dựa vào những thông tin thu được từ kết quả của ba bước đầu tiên trong quá trình phân tích thực hành dạy học, giáo viên sẽ quyết định cách thức cải tiến thực hành dạy học. Việc cải tiến các trích đoạn trong bài học diễn ra sau khi giáo viên đã xác định được mục tiêu học tập của học sinh, thu thập thông tin về việc các em có đạt được mục tiêu học tập hay không và đề xuất giả thuyết về ảnh hưởng của việc dạy của giáo viên đến việc học của học sinh. Những chỉnh sửa được đưa ra đối với từng trích đoạn dạy học là những đề xuất ẩn tàng chứa đựng trong các giả thuyết đã được đưa ra. Những giả thuyết mang tính nhân quả thường chỉ ra cách thức cho hoạt động chỉnh sửa thực hành dạy học bởi vì chúng cung cấp các lý lẽ cần thiết cho hoạt
  32. 32. 23 động này. Việc đánh giá chất lượng của hoạt động chỉnh sửa bài học dựa trên ảnh hưởng của hoạt động này đến việc đạt được mục tiêu học tập của học sinh. Tuy nhiên việc đánh giá này khó có thể xảy ra trong chương trình đào tạo giáo viên toán vì các giáo viên toán tương lai không có điều kiện để kiểm tra tác động của việc điều chỉnh đó trên những lớp học thật sự. Do đó, để hỗ trợ giáo viên toán tương lai đánh giá được chất lượng của hoạt động chỉnh sửa bài học, Hiebert và các cộng sự (2007) đề xuất hai giải pháp. Một là, giáo viên toán tương lai cần thông dịch những chỉnh sửa đã đề xuất đó dưới sự dẫn đường của các nguyên lí về việc dạy học. Hai là, giáo viên toán tương lai dựa vào sự phán đoán về chất lượng của các lập luận được đưa ra để ủng hộ các đề xuất như mối quan hệ giữa các dữ liệu thu thập được, sự kết nối mang tính nhân quả được đặt ra trong giả thuyết, những nguyên lí về việc dạy học hỗ trợ giả thuyết được đề xuất. Mặc dù cả hai phương án được đề xuất ở trên đều không cung cấp bằng chứng về việc học của học sinh một cách xác thực, tuy nhiên chúng chỉ ra được sự hợp lí trong các suy luận của giáo viên toán tương lai khi sử dụng các thông tin thu thập được từ các bước đầu tiên trong quá trình phân tích thực hành dạy học làm cơ sở cho hoạt động cải tiến các thực hành dạy học trong tương lai. 2.2. Hoạt động phân tích thực hành dạy học của giáo viên toán tƣơng lai Video được sử dụng phổ biến trong hoạt động đào tạo giáo viên nói chung và giáo viên toán tương lai. Video được dùng với nhiều mục đích khác nhau trong các chương trình đào tạo giáo viên, trong đó sử dụng video để dạy cho giáo viên học về việc dạy học ngày càng trở nên phổ biến. Santagata và các cộng sự đã thực hiện dự án “The Learning to Learn from Mathematics Teaching” ở trường đại học California (Sangtagata, Zannoni và Stigler, 2007; Santagata và Guarino, 2011; Santagata và Yeh, 2014). Dự án này đã tìm hiểu vai trò của việc phân tích thực hành dạy học đối với hoạt động đào tạo giáo viên toán, bao gồm cả việc đề xuất một khung lí thuyết để giáo viên toán tương lai phân tích các thực hành dạy và tổ chức các hoạt động để hỗ trợ họ phát triển tầm nhìn mới về việc dạy học. Dựa trên kết quả nghiên cứu về hoạt động quan sát thực hành dạy học của van Es và Sherin (2002), tầm nhìn mới về nghề dạy toán (Sherin, 2007) và hoạt động phản ánh về các
  33. 33. 24 thực hành dạy học (Davis, 2006), Santagata và các cộng sự đã đưa ra các kĩ năng cơ bản cho hoạt động phản ánh và học từ việc dạy. Theo Santagata và các cộng sự để có thể học từ các thực hành dạy học, giáo viên toán tương lai phải có khả năng quan sát những yếu tố quan trọng của thực hành dạy học, lí giải về các yếu tố này một cách đầy đủ nhất và đề xuất các phương án dạy học thay thế. Để hỗ trợ giáo viên toán tương lai phát triển những kĩ năng này, Santagata và các cộng sự đã đề xuất khung lí thuyết về phân tích bài học (Sangtagata, Zannoni và Stigler, 2007; Santagata và Guarino, 2011). Khung lí thuyết này tập trung vào hoạt động phản ánh của giáo viên toán tương lai về các thực hành dạy học và định hướng hoạt động phản ánh này bằng bốn bước theo sơ đồ sau: Hình 2.2. Hoạt động phân tích thực hành dạy học của giáo viên toán tương lai Yêu cầu đầu tiên đặt ra cho giáo viên toán tương lai là phân tích mục tiêu của bài học. Các giáo viên toán tương lai cần nhận biết những ý tưởng chính mà học sinh cần hiểu qua việc học bài học này để tập trung chú ý vào việc học của học sinh bằng cách trả lời các câu hỏi thành phần là: Học sinh đã tiến bộ như thế nào so với mục tiêu học tập? Những dấu hiệu nào để có thể nhận biết sự tiến bộ đó? Những dấu hiệu nào để có thể nhận biết học sinh không tiến bộ? Những dấu hiệu nào chúng
  34. 34. 25 ta đã bỏ qua? Từ việc phân tích những yếu tố cụ thể trong việc học và hiểu biết của học sinh được thể hiện trong bài học dẫn dắt giáo viên toán tương lai đến việc phân tích ảnh hưởng của các quyết định sư phạm của giáo viên đến việc học của các em. Giáo viên toán tương lai sẽ tìm kiếm thông tin về những chiến lược dạy học của giáo viên hỗ trợ cho sự tiến bộ của học sinh so với mục tiêu học tập và những chiến lược không hỗ trợ cho sự tiến bộ của các em. Từ đó, giáo viên toán tương lai sẽ xây dựng mối liên hệ nhân quả giữa việc dạy của giáo viên và việc học của học sinh và tìm kiếm phương án dạy học thay thế để cải tiến thực hành dạy học trong những lần dạy tiếp theo. Đây được xem là bước quan trọng trong quá trình phân tích thực hành dạy học vì nó tạo ra sự kết nối giữa việc phản ánh về các thực hành dạy học và việc đề xuất chiến lược hành động về các thực hành dạy học (van Es và Sherin, 2002). Mặc dù công việc này được xem là hết sức thách thức với giáo viên toán tương lai vì họ có ít kinh nghiệm xác thực về việc dạy học, tuy nhiên nó là khâu quan trọng nhất để giáo viên toán tương lai có thói quen xem xét và phát triển chiến lược dạy học thay thế để không ngừng hoàn thiện hiểu biết về việc dạy học cũng như việc thực hành dạy học trong tương lai. Có thể thấy bốn bước trong sơ đồ phân tích thực hành dạy học do Santagata và các cộng sự đề xuất (Santagata và Guarino, 2011) có sự tương đồng với bốn bước trong quá trình phân tích thực hành dạy học của giáo viên toán do Hibert và các cộng sự (2007) đưa ra. Cả hai khung lí thuyết về phân tích thực hành dạy học cho giáo viên toán (Hiebert và các cộng sự, 2007) và cho giáo viên toán tương lai (Santagata và Guarino, 2011) đều tập trung vào bốn hoạt động thành phần là nhận ra mục tiêu học tập của học sinh, phân tích việc dạy học để thấy được dấu hiệu về việc đạt được mục tiêu học tập, đưa ra giả thuyết về ảnh hưởng của việc dạy đến việc học của học sinh, đề xuất các phương án cải tiến việc thực hành dạy học trong những lần dạy tiếp theo. 2.3. Các yếu tố cấu thành thực hành dạy học Trải nghiệm từ việc học để dạy thông qua hoạt động quan sát và phân tích thực hành dạy học của các giáo viên tương lai được xem là một trong những cách thức hiệu quả để hỗ trợ giáo viên toán tương lai biến những lí thuyết dạy học toán
  35. 35. 26 mà họ đã lĩnh hội được ở trên ghế giảng đường thành hiện thực. Tuy nhiên những nghiên cứu về việc học của giáo viên được thực hiện từ những năm 70 của thế kỷ 20 đã chỉ ra rằng giáo viên tương lai thường chỉ chú ý đến những yếu tố chưa phù hợp như dáng vẻ, âm thanh của giọng nói, cử chỉ và hành động của giáo viên và học sinh khi lần đầu tiếp xúc với các thực hành dạy học. Do đó họ thường thu thập được những dữ liệu hời hợt và ít có ý nghĩa cho việc học của bản thân họ. Theo Santagata, Zannoni và Stigler (2007) nguyên nhân chính của tình trạng đó là do giáo viên toán tương lai không được hướng dẫn một cách chi tiết về cách quan sát cũng như xác định trước những yếu tố nào cần quan sát để thu thập được những dữ liệu có ý nghĩa cho việc học để dạy và nghề nghiệp trong tương lai. Do không có trọng điểm khi quan sát các thực hành dạy học nên các dấu hiệu về việc dạy học mà giáo viên toán thu thập được ít hỗ trợ cho việc phân tích thực hành dạy học bởi vì họ không cung cấp đủ cơ sở, dấu vết cho các kết luận và đề xuất về việc dạy học mà bản thân đưa ra. Santagata, Zannoni và Stigler (2007) chỉ ra rằng hoạt động phân tích thực hành dạy học nên được tiến hành một cách có kế hoạch và có trọng tâm. Để thực hiện hoạt động đó một cách có kế hoạch, giáo viên toán tương lai cần tiến hành quá trình gồm bốn bước là nhận ra mục tiêu học tập của học sinh, phân tích việc dạy học để thấy được dấu hiệu về việc đạt được mục tiêu học tập, đưa ra giả thuyết về ảnh hưởng của việc dạy đến việc học của học sinh, đề xuất phương án cải tiến việc dạy học trong tương lai. Bên cạnh đó, để tiến hành hoạt động phân tích thực hành dạy học một cách có trọng điểm thì giáo viên toán tương lai phải xác định trước các yếu tố cần quan sát khi tiếp cận thực hành dạy học. Việc xác định trước các yếu tố cần quan sát khiến cho việc thu thập dữ liệu của giáo viên toán tương lai có chủ ý hơn và việc phân tích sẽ hiệu quả hơn vì những ý kiến và lập luận mà họ đưa ra được hỗ trợ bởi những dấu vết về việc dạy và học đã thu thập được (Stigler và các cộng sự, 2007). Để hỗ trợ cho hoạt động quan sát của giáo viên toán tương lai, Sawada và các cộng sự (2000) đã đề xuất các công cụ để quan sát các thực hành dạy học mang tính đổi mới được viết tắt là RTOP. Các công cụ này tập trung vào các yếu tố cơ bản cấu thành thực hành dạy học là thiết kế và thực hiện bài học, nội dung toán và văn hóa lớp học toán.
  36. 36. 27 Bảng 2.1. Các yếu tố giáo viên cần chú ý khi quan sát thực hành dạy học Các yếu tố Mã hóa Tiêu chí quan sát Thiết kế và thực hiện bài học O1 Các chiến lược và hoạt động dạy học được xây dựng trên kiến thức và quan niệm đã có của của học sinh O2 Bài học được thiết kế để thúc đẩy học sinh tham gia vào một cộng đồng học tập O3 Những khám phá của học sinh được đưa radưới ngôn ngữ hình thức O4 Bài học khuyến khích học sinh tìm kiếm các mô hình khám phá và giải quyết vấn đề O5 Trọng tâm bài học thường được xác định bởi các ý tưởng bắt nguồn từ học sinh Nội dung toán Kiến thức khái niệm O6 Bài học liên quan đến một số khái niệm cơ bản về toán O7 Bài học thúc đẩy hiểu biết mang tính khái niệm O8 Giáo viên hiểu biết sâu sắc về kiến thức nội dung toán chứa đựng trong bài học O9 Những yếu tố về tính trừu tượng như các biểu diễn hình thức, xây dựng lí thuyết sẽ được khuyến khích khi thật sự cần thiết O10 Kết nối với các chủ điểm nội dung toán khác và các tình huống thực tế Kiến thức quy trình O11 Học sinh sử dụng một số phương tiện như các mô hình, hình vẽ, đồ thị, tư liệu, đồ dùng học tập để trình bày lại tình huống O12 Học sinh đưa ra các tiên đoán, ước lượng, giả thuyết và tìm kiếm các công cụ để kiểm chứng O13 Khuyến khích học sinh tham gia tích cực vào hoạt động kích thích tư duy liên quan đến việc đánh giá các quy trình toán học O14 Học sinh tiến hành hoạt động siêu nhận thức để phản ánh về việc học của mình O15 Sự chặt chẽ của trí tuệ, sựphê bình mang tính xây dựng và sự thách thức của những ý tưởng toán học
  37. 37. 28 Văn hóa lớp học toán Giao tiếp O16 Học sinh giao tiếp các ý tưởng toán học bằng cách sử dụng một số hoạt động như kích não, trình bày, phê phán, suy diễn… O17 Những câu hỏi của giáo viên kích thích sự phân kì trong tư duy toán học của học sinh O18 Thời lượng đáng kể dành cho hoạt động thảo luận và trình bày của học sinh O19 Những câu hỏi và bình luận của học sinh xác định trọng tâm của các giao tiếp diễn ra trên lớp học O20 Giao tiếp diễn ra trong không khí tôn trọng ý tưởng của bất cứ thành viên nào trong lớp học Mối quan hệ giữa giáo viên và học sinh O21 Khuyến khích hoạt động tham gia tích cực của học sinh O22 Học sinh được khuyến khích đưa ra phỏng đoán, phương án giải quyết vấn đề thay thế, cách thức để lí giải về các luận cứ. O23 Thái độ tích cực của giáo viên với học sinh O24 Giáo viên đóng vai trò là một người cung cấp tư liệu, hỗ trợ và nâng cao chất lượng các khám phá của học sinh O25 Giáo viên đóng vai trò là người học trong các thực hành dạy học của bản thân Tiểu kết chƣơng 2. Trong chương này chúng tôi đã tổng hợp lại hai khung lí thuyết về phân tích thực hành dạy học của giáo viên và giáo viên toán tương lai. Chúng tôi cũng đã trình bày khung lí thuyết về việc quan sát thực hành dạy học của giáo viên toán tương lai để mô tả những khía cạnh mà họ cần chú ý khi tham gia quan sát và phân tích thực hành dạy học qua video. Những khung lí thuyết này sẽ được sử dụng để làm cơ sở cho việc phân tích các dữ liệu thu thập được từ hoạt động phân tích thực hành dạy học của giáo viên toán tương lai. Chúng tôi sẽ trình bày phần phương pháp nghiên cứu ở chương tiếp theo.
  38. 38. 29 Chƣơng 3. PHƢƠNG PHÁP NGHIÊN CỨU 3.1. Thiết kế nghiên cứu Để tìm hiểu hiểu biết của giáo viên toán tương lai về hoạt động phân tích thực hành dạy học, chúng tôi tập trung vào một số khía cạnh liên quan đến trải nghiệm và hiểu biết của giáo viên toán tương lai về hoạt động này. Trước tiên, chúng tôi tìm hiểu những trải nghiệm về hoạt động phân tích thực hành dạy học mà giáo viên toán tương lai đã có khi học ở trường sư phạm. Để thu thập được thông tin cần thiết liên quan đến vấn đề này chúng tôi đã tìm hiểu chương trình đào tạo sư phạm toán của một số trường sư phạm trên toàn quốc và phỏng vấn 5 giáo viên toán tương lai trong năm học 2015 - 2016. Sau đó, chúng tôi yêu cầu giáo viên tương lai xem video của ba trích đoạn dạy học trong một bài dạy liên quan đến chủ đề dãy số để xem xét hiểu biết của giáo viên toán tương lai về hoạt động phân tích thực hành dạy học: - Chúng tôi tập trung tìm hiểu quá trình phân tích thực hành dạy học của giáo viên toán tương lai sau khi các em quan sát video. Dựa vào khung lí thuyết về hoạt động phân tích thực hành dạy học của giáo viên toán tương lai do Santagata và các cộng sự đưa ra (Santagata và Guarino, 2011), chúng tôi xem xét quá trình phân tích thực hành dạy học của sinh viên sư phạm đã diễn ra như thế nào, gồm các bước nào, có những điểm gì tương đồng và khác biệt so với bốn bước trong khung lí thuyết của Santagata và các cộng sự đã đề ra.Vì ba trích đoạn trong bài học về chủ đề dãy số được chọn đều tập trung phát triển tư duy đại số cho học sinh lớp 11 nên chúng tôi sử dụng khung lí thuyết về tư duy đại số do Walkoe (2015) đề xuất để kiểm tra hoạt động phân tích thực hành dạy học của giáo viên toán tương lai. Chúng tôi muốn kiểm tra xem giáo viên toán tương lai có nhận ra và sử dụng các thành tố cấu thành tư duy đại số để diễn tả suy nghĩ của bản thân về các sự kiện diễn ra trong lớp học khi phân tích các trích đoạn của thực hành dạy học không. - Chúng tôi cũng xem xét các yếu tố mà giáo viên toán tương lai thường chú ý khi phân tích thực hành dạy học. Những yếu tố này trong thực hành dạy học bao gồm hành động và quyết định của giáo viên, hành động và việc học của học sinh, nội dung toán thu hút sự quan tâm của các giáo viên toán tương lai khi họ quan sát các thực hành dạy học, mức độ quan tâm của giáo viên toán tương lai về các yếu tố đó như thế nào dựa vào các tiêu chí do Sawada và các cộng sự (2000) đề xuất.
  39. 39. 30 - Chúng tôi sẽ tiến hành phỏng vấn giáo viên toán tương lai sau khi họ quan sát và phân tích các thực hành dạy học để tìm hiểu những những thuận lợi và khó khăn khi họ tiến hành hoạt động này. Việc phỏng vấn được tiến hành bằng các câu hỏi mở với một số giáo viên toán tương lai tham gia vào nghiên cứu này. 3.2. Đối tƣợng tham gia Đối tượng tham gia vào nghiên cứu này là giáo viên toán tương lai (sinh viên toán năm 4). Chúng tôi đã tiến hành phỏng vấn năm giáo viên toán tương lai trong năm học 2015-2016 để tìm hiểu những hoạt động trải nghiệm xác thực mà giáo viên toán tham gia khi học ở trường sư phạm. Chúng tôi đã chia tám giáo viên toán tương lai tham gia hoạt động phân tích thực hành dạy học từ ba trích đoạn trong video thành hai nhóm, mỗi nhóm có bốn giáo viên toán tương lai. Với nhóm thực nghiệm chúng tôi hướng dẫn cho giáo viên toán tương lai quá trình phân tích thực hành dạy học gồm có bốn bước theo khung lí thuyết của Santagata và các cộng sự. Chúng tôi cũng chỉ ra tiêu chí để đánh giá mức độ đáp ứng yêu cầu trong từng bước. Chúng tôi cũng trình bày các tiêu chí về các vấn đề mà giáo viên toán tương lai quan tâm trong ba trích đoạn của thực hành dạy học và khung lí thuyết về tư duy đại số cho họ. Từ đó, giáo viên toán tương lai trong nhóm thực nghiệm có nền tảng lí thuyết cơ bản trước khi bước vào hoạt động quan sát và phân tích ba trích đoạn từ video của bài học liên quan đến chủ đề dãy số. Trong khi đó bốn giáo viên toán tương lai trong nhóm đối chứng chỉ được yêu cầu quan sát và phân tích ba trích đoạn dạy học từ video của bài học này. Chúng tôi cũng đã tiến hành phỏng vấn bốn giáo viên toán tương lai trong số những giáo viên toán tương lai tham gia vào nghiên cứu này để tìm hiểu những thuận lợi và khó khăn mà họ gặp phải khi phân tích các thực hành dạy học. 3.3. Công cụ nghiên cứu 3.3.1. Video và nội dung bài học Công cụ của nghiên cứu này gồm video của ba trích đoạn trong bài học liên quan đến chủ đề phương pháp quy nạp. Chúng tôi chọn các trích đoạn của bài học này vì hai lí do:
  40. 40. 31 Một là, phương pháp quy nạp tỏ ra rất hữu hiệu với các bài toán chứng minh một mệnh đề chứa biến  A n là một mệnh đề đúng với mọi giá trị nguyên dương của biến .n Các sách giáo khoa khai thác triệt để ứng dụng nói trên của phương pháp quy nạp. Trong bài học này học sinh sẽ trải nghiệm phương pháp này để kiểm chứng các phỏng đoán, giả thuyết mà các em đưa ra thông qua hoạt động khái quát hóa mẫu hình trực quan hoặc khái quát hóa theo số hình. Bài học này được một số giáo viên đưa vào trong tiết tự chọn về Phương pháp quy nạp, sách Đại số và Giải tích 11 Nâng cao. Hai là, giáo viên toán tương lai có nền tảng tốt về chủ đề phép quy nạp. Họ được tiếp cận với các kiểu bài toán này khi học phần lý luận và phương pháp dạy học toán trước đó. Do đó, họ sẽ có đủ hiểu biết toán chuyên biệt và phương pháp dạy học toán để tiến hành hoạt động phân tích thực hành dạy học liên quan đến chủ đề này. Để có thể hiểu hơn về dụng ý của giáo viên khi thiết kế bài học, chúng tôi đã phỏng vấn giáo viên về điều này. Việc mô tả mục tiêu học tập và dụng ý của giáo viên đối với việc lựa chọn các nhiệm vụ học tập cho học sinh trong video của ba trích đoạn dạy học này sẽ được trình bày cụ thể như sau: Mục tiêu bài học: -Phát triển khả năng sử dụng các biểu diễn khác nhau của cùng một kiến thức toán để khám phá các bài toán. -Phát triển khả năng suy luận cho học sinh qua quan sát, dự đoán, đặc biệt hóa và tìm kiếm quy luật, khái quát hóa mẫu hình trực quan, khái quát hóa theo kiểu số. -Phát triển khả năng giao tiếp toán học cho học sinh khi làm việc với các bài toán nhận thức bậc cao.  Dự kiến đáp ứng của học sinh với các bài toán Vì học sinh không quen thuộc với khái niệm số hình nên trước khi vào bài học này giáo viên đã nêu định nghĩa số hình và cách tạo ra dãy số hình cho học sinh: Dựng một đa giác đều lồi k đỉnh (k 3 ) và cạnh là 1 đơn vị. A là một đỉnh của đa giác đó, thực hiện các phép vị tự tâm A tỉ số ( 2)n  sẽ thu được những đa giác đều k cạnh vị tự với đa giác ban đầu. Trên các cạnh của đa giác đó,

×