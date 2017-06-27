Group 08 - B
CONTENT 1.Introduction 2.Data Collection and Field Survey 3.Safety Issues 4.Geometric Design 5.Pavement Design
INTRODUCTION • Kottawa – Athurugiriya Road • 2.560km – 3.560km • Two lane – Two way Road • Level Terrain
1.Data Collection and Field Survey • General Data Collection (Cross Sections, Drainage, Future Widening, Utility Posts) • ...
SAFETY ISSUES Chainage Issue 2.560 + 0.130 km Drivers cannot see the sign board (RHS) for bend because tree branches 2.560...
2.560 + 0.770 km A transformer close to the road • Risk of accidents • Needs to be removed when future widening
2.560 + 0.950 km Narrow Road • Two vehicles cannot move opposite direction at same time
2.560 + 0.250 km No space available for shoulders Restriction for pedestrians
2.560 + 0.350 km Eroded road edges • Reducing strength of pavement • Can be lead to accidents
3.560km Sight Distance covered by vegetatio • Reducing strength of pavement • Can be lead to accidents
DRAINAGE ISSUES 2.560 + 0.130 km Water coming from by – road (RHS) directly To main road 2.560 + 0.200 km A culvert has be...
GEOMETRIC DESIGN Carriage way 3.6 m Carriage way 3.6 m Shoulder 2 m Carriage way 2.5 m Carriage way 2.5 m Shoulder 1 m Sho...
Minimum radius of a curve= 105.86 m Minimum lateral clearance= 10.68 mSection R (Existing) R (Proposed) 01 112.4m 135m 02 ...
Stopping Sight Distance = 77.89 m Decision Sight Distance = 187.5 m Passing Sight Distance = 377.5 m Continuation Sight Di...
PROPOSED AND EXISTING ROAD ALIGNMENTS
PAVEMENT DESIGN • Strength class • Traffic class Cumulative ESA = 8.48 x 106 Traffic Class = T6 CBR = 5.61 % S3
Bituminous Surface Granular Road Base Granular Sub- Base Granular Road Base/ Structural Surface (TRL Road Note 31)
THANK YOU
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Highway design project 8 b

22 views

Published on

Design of a road section

Published in: Engineering
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
22
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Highway design project 8 b

  1. 1. Group 08 - B
  2. 2. CONTENT 1.Introduction 2.Data Collection and Field Survey 3.Safety Issues 4.Geometric Design 5.Pavement Design
  3. 3. INTRODUCTION • Kottawa – Athurugiriya Road • 2.560km – 3.560km • Two lane – Two way Road • Level Terrain
  4. 4. 1.Data Collection and Field Survey • General Data Collection (Cross Sections, Drainage, Future Widening, Utility Posts) • Local Alignment (Vertical and Horizontal Alignment) • Junctions • Road Users • Road Signs Day 01 – Road Safety Audit and Reconnaissance Survey • DCP Test • Data Collection For Geometric Design Day 02 – Field Tests and Sample Collecting Day 03 – Traffic Survey
  5. 5. SAFETY ISSUES Chainage Issue 2.560 + 0.130 km Drivers cannot see the sign board (RHS) for bend because tree branches 2.560 + 0.250 km No space available for shoulders (LHS) 2.560 + 0.350 km Eroded road edge (LHS) 2.560 + 0.450 km Two by – roads with slope connecting to main road at same place without sign boards 2.560 + 0.670 km By – road connects at the bend 2.560 + 0.770 km There is a transformer close to main road (RHS) 2.560 + 0.950 km Narrow Road since there is a old culvert 3.560 km Sight distance at the curve, obstruct by vegetation
  6. 6. 2.560 + 0.770 km A transformer close to the road • Risk of accidents • Needs to be removed when future widening
  7. 7. 2.560 + 0.950 km Narrow Road • Two vehicles cannot move opposite direction at same time
  8. 8. 2.560 + 0.250 km No space available for shoulders Restriction for pedestrians
  9. 9. 2.560 + 0.350 km Eroded road edges • Reducing strength of pavement • Can be lead to accidents
  10. 10. 3.560km Sight Distance covered by vegetatio • Reducing strength of pavement • Can be lead to accidents
  11. 11. DRAINAGE ISSUES 2.560 + 0.130 km Water coming from by – road (RHS) directly To main road 2.560 + 0.200 km A culvert has been blocked by vegetation
  12. 12. GEOMETRIC DESIGN Carriage way 3.6 m Carriage way 3.6 m Shoulder 2 m Carriage way 2.5 m Carriage way 2.5 m Shoulder 1 m Shoulder 1 m Existing Road Proposed Road 2.5% 4% Design speed of the road = 55 km/h Drains 0.6 m Shoulder 2 m Drains 0.6 m
  13. 13. Minimum radius of a curve= 105.86 m Minimum lateral clearance= 10.68 mSection R (Existing) R (Proposed) 01 112.4m 135m 02 50.6m 136m 03 31.1m 114m 04 29.2m 110m
  14. 14. Stopping Sight Distance = 77.89 m Decision Sight Distance = 187.5 m Passing Sight Distance = 377.5 m Continuation Sight Distance = 150 m
  15. 15. PROPOSED AND EXISTING ROAD ALIGNMENTS
  16. 16. PAVEMENT DESIGN • Strength class • Traffic class Cumulative ESA = 8.48 x 106 Traffic Class = T6 CBR = 5.61 % S3
  17. 17. Bituminous Surface Granular Road Base Granular Sub- Base Granular Road Base/ Structural Surface (TRL Road Note 31)
  18. 18. THANK YOU

×