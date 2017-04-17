Trabajo Práctico N° 1 Hardware y software Nombre y Apellido: Sandra Vera Mendoza Instituto de formación técnica superior N...
Informática hardware software Sistema Operativo Periféricos: entradas-salidas-entradas y salidas
Informática Son los conocimientos técnicos que se ocupan del tratamiento automático de la información por medio de las com...
Cpu La computadora consta de una serie de elementos internos que hacen a su funcionamiento. Lo principal: gabinete luego l...
Placa Madre Es lo mas importante en una computadora , ya que todos los componentes (periféricos internos y externos) se co...
Hardware Son periféricos internos que componen una computadora. Son componentes físicos que pueden verse y tocarse. Junto ...
Software Son los programas o aplicaciones para que nuestra computadora pueda funcionar, no se pueden tocar no son físicos....
Periféricos de una computadora Existen periféricos: • Entrada • Salida • Entrada y salida
Periféricos de entrada Los periféricos de entrada se pueden considerar extensiones del sistema son parte del hardware que ...
Periféricos de Salida Son los dispositivos que permiten que la información salga de la computadora para el usuario.
Periféricos de Entrada y salida Estos periféricos cumplen la función de entrada de información y salida de la misma, sus f...
Conclusión Debido al avance de la tecnología la computadora cumple un papel muy importante en la actualidad, y gracias al ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Trabajo práctico n° 1 hardware y software

15 views

Published on

trabajo practico de informatico donde se hace una reseña al hardware y software, su importancia y las partes de una computadora.

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
15
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Trabajo práctico n° 1 hardware y software

  1. 1. Trabajo Práctico N° 1 Hardware y software Nombre y Apellido: Sandra Vera Mendoza Instituto de formación técnica superior N° 29 Turno: Noche Fecha de realización: 15/4/2017
  2. 2. Informática hardware software Sistema Operativo Periféricos: entradas-salidas-entradas y salidas
  3. 3. Informática Son los conocimientos técnicos que se ocupan del tratamiento automático de la información por medio de las computadoras.
  4. 4. Cpu La computadora consta de una serie de elementos internos que hacen a su funcionamiento. Lo principal: gabinete luego la placa madre, disco duro, tarjeta de audio y de video, memoria, procesador, cooler, fuente, unidades ópticas, pila.
  5. 5. Placa Madre Es lo mas importante en una computadora , ya que todos los componentes (periféricos internos y externos) se comunican a través de ella para el correcto funcionamiento y uso.
  6. 6. Hardware Son periféricos internos que componen una computadora. Son componentes físicos que pueden verse y tocarse. Junto con el Software forman el sistema operativo.
  7. 7. Software Son los programas o aplicaciones para que nuestra computadora pueda funcionar, no se pueden tocar no son físicos. Junto con el Hardware forman el sistema operativo.
  8. 8. Periféricos de una computadora Existen periféricos: • Entrada • Salida • Entrada y salida
  9. 9. Periféricos de entrada Los periféricos de entrada se pueden considerar extensiones del sistema son parte del hardware que proporcionan datos y señales al sistema
  10. 10. Periféricos de Salida Son los dispositivos que permiten que la información salga de la computadora para el usuario.
  11. 11. Periféricos de Entrada y salida Estos periféricos cumplen la función de entrada de información y salida de la misma, sus funciones pueden ser por ejemplo: de lectura, grabado etc.
  12. 12. Conclusión Debido al avance de la tecnología la computadora cumple un papel muy importante en la actualidad, y gracias al descubrimiento de el hardware y el software podemos interactuar, investigar, y utilizar una herramienta muy importante.

×