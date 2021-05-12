Herramientas tecnologicas en salud

Successfully reported this slideshow.
HERRAMIENTAS TECNOLÓGICAS PARA LA SALUD PRESENTADO POR: SANDRA YAMILE VARGAS SÁNCHEZ UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA ...
USO DE LAS TIC EN LA SALUD • Siendo la tecnología una herramienta básica para la actividad humana y en este caso ofrece al...
TECNOLOGÍA Y SALUD Para nadie es un secreto que la tecnología ha permeado diversos campos, con un impacto positivo no solo...
ASPECTOS POSITIVOS EN EL USO DE LA TECNOLOGÍA PARA LOS SERVICIOS DE SALUD PRECISIÓN EN EL DIAGNOSTICO Y RESULTADOS MENOR I...
LAS TIC CENTRADA EN EL PACIENTE • Tener aplicaciones verdaderamente útiles. • Actividades de investigación. • Planificació...
COMO IMPACTAN LAS TIC EN EL SISTEMA DE SALUD • Mejoran el desempeño del sistema de la salud. • Condiciones higiénicas en l...
HERRAMIENTAS QUE FACILITAN EL USO DE LAS TIC EL BIG DATA Gestión y análisis de datos TELEMEDICINA A través de la videoconf...
HISTORIA CLÍNICA ELECTRÓNICA RECETA ELECTRÓNICA  Accesible desde cualquier lugar donde se identifica a los pacientes de f...
VENTAJAS Y DESVENTAJAS DEL USO DE LAS TIC EN SALUD • Ventajas Beneficio directo al paciente Comunicación adaptada a la nue...
REDES SOCIALES QUE LE SIRVEN A LOS PROFESIONALES DE LA SALUD Esanum: palataforma de médicos para médicos. Spanamed:red s...
REDES SOCIALES PARA PACIENTES Forumclinic: programa interactivo para pacientes. I'm too young for this: red social para ...
CONCLUSIONES Los profesionales de la salud no deben ser ajenos y dar la espalda a las nuevas tecnología de la información...
BIBLIOGRAFÍA 1. Blázquez Martín D, De la Torre I. Redes sociales sobre salud: Medicina 2.0. Revista eSalud.com. 2012; 8. 2...
  1. 1. HERRAMIENTAS TECNOLÓGICAS PARA LA SALUD PRESENTADO POR: SANDRA YAMILE VARGAS SÁNCHEZ UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA TÉCNICO PROFESIONAL EN ADMINISTRACIÓN EN PROCESOS DE SALUD CHIQUINQUIRÁ – BOYACÁ 2021
  2. 2. USO DE LAS TIC EN LA SALUD • Siendo la tecnología una herramienta básica para la actividad humana y en este caso ofrece al sector salud muchas posibilidades para desarrollar esta actividad que no solo beneficia a los profesionales de la salud sino también a todos los usuarios brindando estrategias que ayudan y posibilitan la atención en salud.
  3. 3. TECNOLOGÍA Y SALUD Para nadie es un secreto que la tecnología ha permeado diversos campos, con un impacto positivo no solo en la rapidez de los procesos, sino también en el bienestar del ser humano. La salud no ha sido ajena a esta influencia y hoy son numerosos los procedimientos a los que ha sido aplicada la tecnología médica: en el diagnóstico, seguimiento o tratamiento de enfermedades o condiciones médicas; también registros médicos en línea, dispositivos móviles para el tratamiento de dolencias, equipos de diagnóstico, procesos automatizados y hasta consultas médicas en Internet se encuentran entre los avances.
  4. 4. ASPECTOS POSITIVOS EN EL USO DE LA TECNOLOGÍA PARA LOS SERVICIOS DE SALUD PRECISIÓN EN EL DIAGNOSTICO Y RESULTADOS MENOR INTERVENCIÓN E INVASIÓN EN EL CUERPO MAYOR ACCESO A LOS SERVICIOS Y CRECIMIENTO DE LA TELEMEDICINA
  5. 5. LAS TIC CENTRADA EN EL PACIENTE • Tener aplicaciones verdaderamente útiles. • Actividades de investigación. • Planificación. • Gestión • Prevención. • Promoción. • Diagnostico y tratamiento.
  6. 6. COMO IMPACTAN LAS TIC EN EL SISTEMA DE SALUD • Mejoran el desempeño del sistema de la salud. • Condiciones higiénicas en la promoción de la salud • Educación en la condición de la salud • nutrición y atención prestada por el sistema de salud.
  7. 7. HERRAMIENTAS QUE FACILITAN EL USO DE LAS TIC EL BIG DATA Gestión y análisis de datos TELEMEDICINA A través de la videoconferencia INFORMACIÓN EN LA NUBE Información oportuna en línea
  8. 8. HISTORIA CLÍNICA ELECTRÓNICA RECETA ELECTRÓNICA  Accesible desde cualquier lugar donde se identifica a los pacientes de forma única.  Prescripción de medicamentos en un solo acto médico y que hace llegar la prescripción directamente al farmacéutico ya sea a través del correo electrónico
  9. 9. VENTAJAS Y DESVENTAJAS DEL USO DE LAS TIC EN SALUD • Ventajas Beneficio directo al paciente Comunicación adaptada a la nueva realidad. • Desventajas No tener contacto directo o físico con el paciente. Poca implicación de instituciones sanitarias.
  10. 10. REDES SOCIALES QUE LE SIRVEN A LOS PROFESIONALES DE LA SALUD Esanum: palataforma de médicos para médicos. Spanamed:red social para profesionales de la salud. Neurosurgic: red profesional de neurocirujanos. Med Book: red social en español. Medicalia.org: primera organización medica en internet.
  11. 11. REDES SOCIALES PARA PACIENTES Forumclinic: programa interactivo para pacientes. I'm too young for this: red social para gente joven PatientesLikeMe: busca que los usuarios compartan sus experiencias SomosPacientes.com: acceso a diversas patologías. RedPacientes.com: parecido al estilo de Facebook.
  12. 12. CONCLUSIONES Los profesionales de la salud no deben ser ajenos y dar la espalda a las nuevas tecnología de la información y comunicación. Podemos y debemos aprovecharnos de los medios existentes, adaptándolos al ámbito sanitario, para conseguir una mejora en la atención del usuario. Es indispensable tener una herramienta que favorezca la búsqueda de información en le mundo virtual, favoreciendo a los pacientes.
  13. 13. BIBLIOGRAFÍA 1. Blázquez Martín D, De la Torre I. Redes sociales sobre salud: Medicina 2.0. Revista eSalud.com. 2012; 8. 2. Tejada Domínguez FJ, Ruiz Domínguez MR. Aplicaciones de Enfermería basadas en TIC's. Hacia un nuevo Modelo de Gestión. ENE, Revista de Enfermería. 2010; 4(2): 10-18. 3. (Cristina Mínguez, 2018) 4.

