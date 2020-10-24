Tarea 3 suazo zapana, sandra

Successfully reported this slideshow.
DIFERENCIA ENTRE POR Y PARA

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD SAN MARTÍN DE PORRAS Maestría en Educación, con mención en Informática y Tecnología Educativa Autor: Sandra Suazo Zapana
  2. 2. DESTINO FINALIDAD DESTINATARIOTIEMPO OPINIÓN PERSONAL El próximo año vamos a ir para Turquía de vacaciones. Estudio español para obtener un ascenso en vivir en España. Estos documentos son para los Sres. Rodríguez. El examen de historia es para pasado mañana. Para mí, la política es complicada.
  3. 3. GRATITUD TRANSPORTE COMUNICACIONRAZÓN DURACIÓN Gracias por tu ayuda y paciencia Normalmente viajo a Lambayeque por bus. Eliza se comunica con su familia por Zoom. Ellos migraron al sur de Alemania por la guerra aen su país. Laura estudió Medicina por 7 años.
  4. 4. MIRAELVIDEOYPRACTICA…

