Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Continents and Countries
We use a map, an atlas, and a globe to learn about the continents and oceans. map atlas globe
There are seven continents, Asia, Africa, North America, South America, Antarctica, Europe, and Australia.
Continents are divided into countries. The line between two countries is called a border.
Each country has one capital city. The capital of Spain is Madrid. The capital of France is Paris. The capital of Portugal...
There are two types of maps, physical maps and political maps.
Political maps tell us about countries, borders, and capital cities.
Physical maps tell us about the landscape. They show rivers and mountains.
Some maps give even more details. They can help us find places we want to go. A key helps us understand the information.
We can find out about train lines on a map.
We can find out about roads on a map.
We can find out about monuments on a map.
A map is smaller than a real country. We use a scale to find the distance between places.
We can use a ruler to calculate the distance from a map. The ruler tells us the distance in centimeters. Then we can calcu...
Vocabulary ● Map ● Atlas ● Globe ● Continents ● Countries ● Boarders ● Capital city ● Physical map ● Political map ● Key ●...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Continents and countries

22 views

Published on

social science

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Continents and countries

  1. 1. Continents and Countries
  2. 2. We use a map, an atlas, and a globe to learn about the continents and oceans. map atlas globe
  3. 3. There are seven continents, Asia, Africa, North America, South America, Antarctica, Europe, and Australia.
  4. 4. Continents are divided into countries. The line between two countries is called a border.
  5. 5. Each country has one capital city. The capital of Spain is Madrid. The capital of France is Paris. The capital of Portugal is Lisbon. Capital cities are sometimes shown on maps with a star.
  6. 6. There are two types of maps, physical maps and political maps.
  7. 7. Political maps tell us about countries, borders, and capital cities.
  8. 8. Physical maps tell us about the landscape. They show rivers and mountains.
  9. 9. Some maps give even more details. They can help us find places we want to go. A key helps us understand the information.
  10. 10. We can find out about train lines on a map.
  11. 11. We can find out about roads on a map.
  12. 12. We can find out about monuments on a map.
  13. 13. A map is smaller than a real country. We use a scale to find the distance between places.
  14. 14. We can use a ruler to calculate the distance from a map. The ruler tells us the distance in centimeters. Then we can calculate the real distance in kilometers.
  15. 15. Vocabulary ● Map ● Atlas ● Globe ● Continents ● Countries ● Boarders ● Capital city ● Physical map ● Political map ● Key ● Train line ● Monument ● Road ● Centimeter ● Kilometer ● Distance ● Scale ● Ruler

×