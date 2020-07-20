Sandra ivethpenalozabotello u1a2artey_cultura

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Arte y Cultura ALUMNO: SANDRA IVETH PEÑALOZA BOTELLO MATERIA: ARTE POPULAR EN MÉXICO CUATRIMESTRE: 11 TURISMO SUSTENTABLE ...
Introducción • "Cultura es una de las dos o tres palabras más complicadas del idioma”. Se debe en parte a su intrincado de...
Definición de cultura • El Diccionario de la Real Academia de la Lengua Española, define cultura como: "Resultado o efecto...
Explicación de cultura • El término cultura hace referencia a aquellos conocimientos, ideas, gustos y modos de actuar que ...
Explicación de la cultura • El concepto cultura, sobreentiende una diferencia de niveles. Es posible hablar de personas má...
Antropología y cultura • La cultura es una creación del ser humano organizado colectivamente, no se hereda mediante mecani...
Antropología y cultura • Se dice que antropológicamente hablando el ser humano al nacer sus instintos están en segundo pla...
Antropología y cultura • Los instintos están canalizados por pautas e ideas culturales. Sin instinto sexual la supervivenc...
Antropología y cultura • El hombre crea cultura, pero a la vez depende de ella. Es decir que este se adecua al ambiente en...
Definiciones antropológicas de la cultura • La amplitud y complejidad del concepto cultura, entendido antropológicamente, ...
Definiciones antropológicas de la cultura • Clyde Cluckhohn: • "Modelos de vida históricamente creados, explícitos e implí...
Definiciones antropológicas de la cultura • Amadou Mahtar M`Bow • "Cultura es a la vez aquello que una comunidad ha creado...
Definiciones antropológicas de la cultura Carmel Camilleri "Es el conjunto más o menos ligado de significaciones adquirida...
Conclusión • La cultura puede tener mucha variedad de significados y enfoques diferentes; sin embargo esta misma puede lle...
Bibliografía • Claudio Malo González. (2007). Arte y Cultura Popular. UNIVIM. https://fdt.univim.edu.mx/pluginfile.php/644...
  1. 1. Arte y Cultura ALUMNO: SANDRA IVETH PEÑALOZA BOTELLO MATERIA: ARTE POPULAR EN MÉXICO CUATRIMESTRE: 11 TURISMO SUSTENTABLE MATRÍCULA:170120 TUTOR: MARÍA GUADALUPE RUIZ TORRES
  2. 2. Introducción • "Cultura es una de las dos o tres palabras más complicadas del idioma”. Se debe en parte a su intrincado desarrollo histórico en muchas lenguas europeas, pero fundamentalmente porque se la usa para hacer referencia a importantes conceptos en diferentes disciplinas intelectuales y en muchos sistemas de pensamiento distintos e incompatibles". • Etimológicamente proviene del Latín "colere" que significa cultivar en sentido agrícola. Tiene importancia en este caso la diferencia entre terrenos cultivados y no cultivados. Está de por medio un proceso en el que interviene el hombre para transformar aquello que se da de manera natural y lograr un mejoramiento cuantitativo cualitativo
  3. 3. Definición de cultura • El Diccionario de la Real Academia de la Lengua Española, define cultura como: "Resultado o efecto de cultivar los conocimientos humanos y de afinarse por medio del ejercicio de las facultades intelectuales del hombre“ • Definición propia: Se entiende como cultura a la adquisición de conocimientos y actitudes que buscan la mejora constante de la sociedad y la humanidad
  4. 4. Explicación de cultura • El término cultura hace referencia a aquellos conocimientos, ideas, gustos y modos de actuar que poseen algunas minorías que han tenido la posibilidad de educarse de acuerdo con pautas admitidas como superiores, diferentes a las del común de los mortales, sea en el mundo, sea dentro de una colectividad humana menor. • Siendo así que se le considera cultura a la mayor cantidad de conocimientos adquiridos e incultura a menor cantidad de conocimientos
  5. 5. Explicación de la cultura • El concepto cultura, sobreentiende una diferencia de niveles. Es posible hablar de personas más cultas y menos cultas, según la cantidad de ideas y conocimientos acumulados y la posibilidad de actuar dentro del conglomerado humano del que se forma parte. Alguien que es considerado como el hombre más culto en una población pequeña y marginal, posiblemente deje de serlo en un medio más amplio e integrado. Adicional a esto se considera que no todos comparten el mismo tipo de cultura y percepción de la misma.
  6. 6. Antropología y cultura • La cultura es una creación del ser humano organizado colectivamente, no se hereda mediante mecanismos genéticos, es en este sentido independiente de su estructura biológica, pero condicionada y limitada por ella
  7. 7. Antropología y cultura • Se dice que antropológicamente hablando el ser humano al nacer sus instintos están en segundo plano y este depende enteramente de otros para subsistir, netamente la madre, ya que a diferencia de otras especies el cuidado del ser humano requiere que este aprenda ciertas herramientas para saber sobrevivir y en cambio los animales buscan por instinto su supervivencia a temprana edad.
  8. 8. Antropología y cultura • Los instintos están canalizados por pautas e ideas culturales. Sin instinto sexual la supervivencia de la especie humana no sería posible, pero la manera de canalizar la conducta proveniente de este instinto, está regulada por cada cultura al igual que las responsabilidades que su ejercicio, acorde con o al margen de las normas correspondientes, implica.
  9. 9. Antropología y cultura • El hombre crea cultura, pero a la vez depende de ella. Es decir que este se adecua al ambiente en el que se desarrolla y adopta la cultura predominante del lugar, el ser humano como ser racional también es capaz de pluriculturizarse y adecuarse a las normativas que este se le presentan. • Es posible que posteriormente el ser humano cuestione los patrones culturales vigentes, proponga otras normas y se acoja a ellas, pero siempre habrá un conjunto de reglas originales a seguir para que este las siga.
  10. 10. Definiciones antropológicas de la cultura • La amplitud y complejidad del concepto cultura, entendido antropológicamente, es de tal magnitud que en el relativamente corto lapso que tiene esta disciplina científica han surgido y se han desarrollado varias escuelas, según enfaticen en alguno de los contenidos o interpreten el tipo de relación de los hombres colectivamente organizados con diferentes áreas del entorno material, no material y humano
  11. 11. Definiciones antropológicas de la cultura • Clyde Cluckhohn: • "Modelos de vida históricamente creados, explícitos e implícitos, racionales y no racionales que existen en un tiempo determinado como guías potenciales del comportamiento humano"
  12. 12. Definiciones antropológicas de la cultura • Amadou Mahtar M`Bow • "Cultura es a la vez aquello que una comunidad ha creado y lo que ha llegado a ser gracias a esa creación; lo que ha producido en todos los dominios donde ejerce su creatividad y el conjunto de rasgos espirituales y materiales que, a lo largo de ese proceso, ha llegado a modelar su identidad y a distinguirla de otras".
  13. 13. Definiciones antropológicas de la cultura Carmel Camilleri "Es el conjunto más o menos ligado de significaciones adquiridas, las más persistentes y las más compartidas, que los miembros de un grupo, por su afiliación a este grupo, deben propagar de manera prevalente sobre los estímulos provenientes de su medio ambiente y de ellos mismos, induciendo con respecto a estos estímulos actitudes, representaciones y comportamientos comunes valorizados, para poder asegurar su reproducción por medios no genéticos".
  14. 14. Definiciones antropológicas de la cultura Carmel Camilleri "Es el conjunto más o menos ligado de significaciones adquiridas, las más persistentes y las más compartidas, que los miembros de un grupo, por su afiliación a este grupo, deben propagar de manera prevalente sobre los estímulos provenientes de su medio ambiente y de ellos mismos, induciendo con respecto a estos estímulos actitudes, representaciones y comportamientos comunes valorizados, para poder asegurar su reproducción por medios no genéticos".
  15. 15. Conclusión • La cultura puede tener mucha variedad de significados y enfoques diferentes; sin embargo esta misma puede llegar a contradicciones, puesto que la misma dice que es la adquisición de conocimientos y costumbres para mejorar al ser humano y puesto que aun siendo 2 personas cultas el enfoque que le dan es lo que define en que área son más “cultas” que otras, ya que alguien cortes y educado puede no llegar a tener el mismo nivel de conocimientos que alguien educadamente alto, sin embargo puede que esta misma persona sea en términos generales un ser humano un tanto déspota y no tan acoplado a la vida en sociedad. Como bien se indica dependerá de las reglas generales de la cultura en la sociedad la que definirá si esta persona es culta y apta para sus estándares.
  16. 16. Bibliografía • Claudio Malo González. (2007). Arte y Cultura Popular. UNIVIM. https://fdt.univim.edu.mx/pluginfile.php/6440/mod_ resource/content/2/Arte%20y%20Cultura%20popular. PDF

