Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1 República Bolivariana de Venezuela Instituto universitario de Tecnología “Antonio José de Sucre “ Escuela: Relaciones In...
2 Face inicial, Cima, Fase cierre. 2 Es un proceso de comunicación entre dos o màs personas. OBJETIVO DEL ENTREVISTADOR ER...
3 Rol del entrevistador – ambiente El entrevistado cumple un papel muy importante. El ambiente Tambien cumple un papel muy...
4 Objetivos Compartidos Comunmente mas actual
5 ENTREVISTA DE SELECCION Conocer Etapas Buen clima Incorporar
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Reclutamiento y selección de personal

34 views

Published on

mapas mentales y conceptuales

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Reclutamiento y selección de personal

  1. 1. 1 República Bolivariana de Venezuela Instituto universitario de Tecnología “Antonio José de Sucre “ Escuela: Relaciones Industriales (76). Área: Reclutamiento y Selección de Personal. Sede-Caracas Bachiller Sandra Milena Avendaño de Aguilar
  2. 2. 2 Face inicial, Cima, Fase cierre. 2 Es un proceso de comunicación entre dos o màs personas. OBJETIVO DEL ENTREVISTADOR ERRORES DEL ENTREVISTADOR TIPOS DE ENTEVISTAS OBJETIVOS DE LAS ENTREVISTAS ETAPAS Entrevistado. Experiencia anterior, Proyeccion. Verificar la personalidad y compatibilidad con el ambiente de trabajo. Conocer al candidato y sus actividades personales. Entrevistador. Estructurada, No Estructurada Face inicial, Cima, Fase cierre. Demostrar su competencia laboral para el puesto. Causar una impresión positiva Mixtas,Tensión.
  3. 3. 3 Rol del entrevistador – ambiente El entrevistado cumple un papel muy importante. El ambiente Tambien cumple un papel muy importante. Rol del Entrevistador Se desarrolla en interacción con el rol complementario. Permite incorporar progresivamente la estructura de la situación. Se ve condicionado por el entrevistador y esto se percibe hasta en los mínimos detalles. El buen clima de la entrevista . El grado en que se involucra . Se verá influido por la experiencia. Respetar nuestras características con serenidad. Necesitamos hacerlo en el mejor nivel de comodidad .
  4. 4. 4 Objetivos Compartidos Comunmente mas actual
  5. 5. 5 ENTREVISTA DE SELECCION Conocer Etapas Buen clima Incorporar

×