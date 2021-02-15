Lenguaje Audiovisual

Successfully reported this slideshow.
LENGUAJE Y LENGUA AUDIOVISUAL Lenguaje y Narrativa Audiovisual LCC. SANDRA ALVAREZ BECERRA
LENGUAJE FICTICIO  Parsel / Parseltongue  Cavernícola  Minion Gibberish  Mondoshawan / Idioma Divino  Atlante  Nadsat
MEDIOS Y AUDIOVISUALES  Uno de esos soportes expresivos es la imagen en movimiento, dando lugar al concepto «Narrativa Au...
MEDIOS Y AUDIOVISUALES  Ordenación metódica y sistemática de los conocimientos, que permiten descubrir, describir y expli...
 La información  La persuasión  La narración  La estética TIPOS
LA INFORMACIÓN  Facilitan la localización de determinados servicios (salidas, aseos, salas de espera o teléfonos) o nos m...
LA PERSUACIÓN  Este tipo de mensaje visual es el que emplea fundamentalmente la publicidad.  Estos mensajes visuales que...
LA NARRACIÓN Sucesión de imágenes para mostrarnos una historia, basada en hechos reales o no. Estas imágenes pueden ser: ...
LA ESTÉTICA  Relacionada con el arte  Los artistas crean imágenes que resultan agradables a la vista y cuya contemplació...
Para conseguirlo los artistas tienen que tener en cuenta:  La composición.  La combinación de colores.  La belleza de l...
MASS MEDIA  Ejercen una gran influencia sobre el individuo, sobre su pensamiento y sobre sus costumbres  Para comunicar ...
COMERCIAL  1. Encuentra a tu segmento  2. Presume tu ventaja competitiva  3. Establece una imagen  4. Crea un encabeza...
EJERCICIO  Crear un comercial 1-1:30  Lenguaje Ficticio o lenguaje secundario  Producto/objeto
LENGUAJE TELEVISIVO Comunica a través de secuencias de imágenes y palabras, a menudo transmitidas en directo El lenguaje t...
LENGUAJE CINEMATOGRÁFICO  Se ha desarrollado considerablemente desde que los hermanos Lumiere inventaran el cinematógrafo...
 https://pelisplushd.net/pelicula/amelie
  1. 1. LENGUAJE Y LENGUA AUDIOVISUAL Lenguaje y Narrativa Audiovisual LCC. SANDRA ALVAREZ BECERRA
  2. 2. LENGUAJE FICTICIO  Parsel / Parseltongue  Cavernícola  Minion Gibberish  Mondoshawan / Idioma Divino  Atlante  Nadsat
  3. 3. MEDIOS Y AUDIOVISUALES  Uno de esos soportes expresivos es la imagen en movimiento, dando lugar al concepto «Narrativa Audiovisual», según García Jiménez (1993) 1. Puede ser la forma del contenido. 2. Es la capacidad de las imágenes visuales y acústicas para contar historias 3. Equivale a los temas y géneros que ha configurado la actividad 4. Equivale a la narración en sí o a cualquiera de sus recursos y procedimientos 5. Es el término genérico que abarca otras especies como son la narrativa fílmica, la narrativa televisiva, publicitaria, redes sociales audiovisuales etcétera.
  4. 4. MEDIOS Y AUDIOVISUALES  Ordenación metódica y sistemática de los conocimientos, que permiten descubrir, describir y explicar el sistema, el proceso y los mecanismos de la narratividad de la imagen visual y acústica fundamentalmente  Destaca por su capacidad para transmitir informaciones, sentimientos o vivencias de forma rápida e impactante
  5. 5.  La información  La persuasión  La narración  La estética TIPOS
  6. 6. LA INFORMACIÓN  Facilitan la localización de determinados servicios (salidas, aseos, salas de espera o teléfonos) o nos marcan los comportamientos a seguir  El uso informativo se aprecia también en los mapas, planos o gráficas estadísticas
  7. 7. LA PERSUACIÓN  Este tipo de mensaje visual es el que emplea fundamentalmente la publicidad.  Estos mensajes visuales que tratan de atraer nuestra atención y nos inducen a consumir ciertos productos o servicios o a seguir determinados comportamientos  La publicidad utiliza la imagen en diversos medios de comunicación
  8. 8. LA NARRACIÓN Sucesión de imágenes para mostrarnos una historia, basada en hechos reales o no. Estas imágenes pueden ser:  Estáticas  En movimiento
  9. 9. LA ESTÉTICA  Relacionada con el arte  Los artistas crean imágenes que resultan agradables a la vista y cuya contemplación nos causa placer o nos hace reflexionar sobre un tema determinado
  10. 10. Para conseguirlo los artistas tienen que tener en cuenta:  La composición.  La combinación de colores.  La belleza de los signos gráfico-plásticos.  El tema elegido.
  11. 11. MASS MEDIA  Ejercen una gran influencia sobre el individuo, sobre su pensamiento y sobre sus costumbres  Para comunicar a través del reportaje la realidad más objetiva e inmediata.  Para ilustrar narraciones o informaciones técnicas, científicas o artísticas.  Para publicitar de modo que el consumidor sienta interés por un producto al hacer atractiva su imagen.
  12. 12. COMERCIAL  1. Encuentra a tu segmento  2. Presume tu ventaja competitiva  3. Establece una imagen  4. Crea un encabezado atractivo  5. Lenguaje claro y persuasivo  6. ¿Quieres ganar más dinero? Invierte dinero
  13. 13. EJERCICIO  Crear un comercial 1-1:30  Lenguaje Ficticio o lenguaje secundario  Producto/objeto
  14. 14. LENGUAJE TELEVISIVO Comunica a través de secuencias de imágenes y palabras, a menudo transmitidas en directo El lenguaje televisivo transmite varios tipos de programas, dirigidos:  a la información  a la divulgación de conocimientos  a la diversión  a la publicidad
  15. 15. LENGUAJE CINEMATOGRÁFICO  Se ha desarrollado considerablemente desde que los hermanos Lumiere inventaran el cinematógrafo en 1895  El impacto visual es mucho más fuerte que en la TV por la dimensión de la pantalla, por el sonido y entorno  Se fundamenta en los planos y los ángulos de las diversas tomas
  16. 16.  https://pelisplushd.net/pelicula/amelie

