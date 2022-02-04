Global Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Market Size, Trends & Growth

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. You now have unlimited* access to books, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
The silicon -based fingerprint sensors are expected to hold a significant position in managing digital identities in social networks and in cloud-based computing infrastructure. The increase in technological advancements in the fingerprint sensors is expected to propel the growth of global silicon-based fingerprint sensors market.