Virtual Reality in Financial Services (A Primer)

www.S2EConsulting.biz
Copyright © S2EConsulting, LLC. That’s me… 2@S2EConsulting • 15+ years in US financial services: American Express, Ameripr...
Copyright © S2EConsulting, LLC. Agenda for the next 15 mins 3 § Why should we care about Virtual Reality (VR)? § What can ...
4@S2EConsulting Why should we care about Virtual Reality?
Copyright © S2EConsulting, LLC. What is Virtual Reality? 5 "a realistic and immersive simulation of a three- dimensional 3...
6@S2EConsulting We don't care about Technology because of what it is… ………. we care because of what it enables
7@S2EConsulting Smart Phone Powerful computing power in your pocket – whenever, wherever needed
8@S2EConsulting Internet of Things (IoT) Collection and exchange of massive amounts of data, machine makes decision (on your behalf) based on that data
9@S2EConsulting Blockchain High level of "Trust" in ecosystem (due to transparency)
10@S2EConsulting Virtual Reality ?
11@S2EConsulting From one of 2017 SVVR Expo's Keynote speeches..
12@S2EConsulting "Convergence of subjectivity and objectivity leading to more holistic thinking." - Kent Bye Virtual Reality
13@S2EConsulting So, if that's what VR can enable speaking in abstraction, what can VR enable practically speaking?
14 3D Interaction Immersion Environment Manipulation Two-way multi level telecommunication
Copyright © S2EConsulting, LLC. What can VR enable (practically)? 15 3D Interaction Immersion Environment Manipulation Two...
Copyright © S2EConsulting, LLC. A side note on Augmented Reality.. 16@S2EConsulting Virtual Reality Augmented Reality vs O...
Copyright © S2EConsulting, LLC. VR has been applied extensively in Gaming, Entertainment, Simulation Training and now in b...
Copyright © S2EConsulting, LLC. 18 Customer/ Prospect / Public Interactions Partner and vendor Interactions Interaction Ca...
Copyright © S2EConsulting, LLC. 3D Interaction Immersion Environment Manipulation Two-way (tele)communication • PR events ...
Copyright © S2EConsulting, LLC. 20@S2EConsulting © LUMA Partners LLC 2017 Advertising Hardware VIRTUAL REALITY LUMAscape P...
Copyright © S2EConsulting, LLC. 21@S2EConsulting - Better peripherals (wireless) - Better infrastructure (app streaming) -...
Copyright © S2EConsulting, LLC. 22@S2EConsulting Explore Experiment Incorporate ü Try a VR app (e.g., WSJ VR app) ü Podcas...
Copyright © S2EConsulting, LLC. 23@S2EConsulting Please remember VR is just an enabling technology…. Don’t start with VR a...
Copyright © S2EConsulting, LLC. 24 info@s2econsulting.biz (510) 516 6443 www.linkedin.com/in/sandhyakrishnamurthy @S2ECons...
Virtual Reality in Financial Services (A Primer)

These are slides used for a 15-min presentation made to Banking and Financial Services leaders at a virtual event hosted by Digital Banking Leadership Council on April 06, 2017

