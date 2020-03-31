Hydrophilic Coatings Market: Insights



The global hydrophilic coatings market is estimated to witness a significant CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2026). The growth of the hydrophilic coatings market is anticipated to increase due to increase in medical device applications such as cardiovascular, urology, neurology, and general surgery among other. Antimicrobial and biocompatible nature of hydrophilic coatings is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.



